    Mike Tomlin Explains, Defends Onside Kick Decision

    By Alex Kozora January 15, 2018 at 01:11 pm

    Of all the frustrating coaching decisions made in yesterday’s loss, Mike Tomlin’s decision to attempt an onside kick was perhaps most baffling. Speaking with reporters after the game, Tomlin offered an explanation for his choice.

    “We wanted to get the ball back,” Tomlin said. “We had’t stopped them convincingly enough to take any other approach in my opinion.”

    The attempt failed, miserably. Chris Boswell’s kick went about four yards and Tyler Matakevich couldn’t get out of the way in time, nullifying the hope of the Jags screwing anything up. Jacksonville got the ball back and went three and out but hit a field goal to extend their lead to ten, enough space to hold onto the lead for the rest of the game.

    Tomlin put all the blame on him for the call.

    “It was my decision.”

    The actions and Tomlin’s comments highlight how little faith the team had in a defense. Jacksonville had been unusually successful on third down and obviously, wound up putting up 38 points on them. But it’s been shown that teams get conservative in these end-of-game situations and the Steelers could’ve gotten a stop had Tomlin kicked it deep.

    Had that happened, Ben Roethlisberger would’ve gotten the ball back with plenty of time and an offense that was firing on all cylinders. With the onside kick, they never had that chance.

    While Boswell has been one of the league’s top kickers, he’s struggled with his onside kicks. There was, of course, the infamous “rabona” attempt last year against the Baltimore Ravens. Combing through Pro Football Reference’s data, the Steelers last ten onside kicks have been unsuccessful. They haven’t pulled one off since Tomlin’s first season, 2007, when Nate Washington recovered a Jeff Reed try in a loss to Baltimore.

    Obviously, the percentage of recovering one of these are super slim but lately, that opportunity hasn’t even been there. Something to work on in the offseason.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Gluebucket

      I’m sorry, that call is indefensible. The odds of stopping them is way better than the odds of an onside kick.

    • Randy

      Tomlin took the blame for the on side kick decision. nough said

    • Ike Evans

      Actually I’m in the minority….I think the call was ok it just didn’t work out but man….this guy….very little accountability overall. I’ve rarely heard “we made a mistake” out if his mouth but best believe “we didn’t execute” is a popular phrase

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      On side kicks are such a crap shoot. It has to be perfect and the players has to know exactly where it is going. I would have rather not tried one at all.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I lost all respect for Tomlin. I don’t care about his winning percentage, before anyone says a word about it.

    • cencalsteeler

      The head scratcher for me was toward the end of the interview he was asked why he thought the team came out so flat. His response was that It was irrelevant. Irrelevant? They marched down and scored 7 points. Didn’t we lose by 3? And what about deferring? That whole series set the tone for the whole game. Irrelevant? C’mon man!!

    • cencalsteeler

      97% fail rate. Checkers vs. Chess. That field goal should’ve been a punt.

    • Quite Frankly

      He’s a Genius!

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Garbage. I know they had not stopped them in a while. But with 2 minutes left and the way things had been going, the Jags would almost certainly have run on the first 2 plays to absolutely force the Steelers into taking their timeouts. Then it might have come down to a 3rd and 4 or something like that. You just never know. Rush 6 with the inside guys getting their hands up. Try something, anything! Maybe you have a 25-50% chance of getting lucky and stopping them.

      If you do, you then might even have 1 timeout left and only need a field goal to tie. That gives you much better odds than the onside kick. It really irritates me when he tries to explain stupidity.

    • gdeuce

      on that first 4th down failure, if we had kicked the ball the game might’ve been completely different

    • Luis Garcia

      Wrong decision… bad percentages, and not trusting your defense…. as broken as it was… is not a Steeler tradition…. perhaps time to evaluate our adored 3-4 oki… or get personnel like Casey Hampton AND a Ray Lewis type to complete it… …. Brady destroyed Titans Lebeau… again…. time to evaluate our D scheme.

    • Ring4Shaz

      He has an excellent winning percentage.

    • Doug Andrews

      I kept thinking about that one move to defer. I thought it might be better to get the offense out their get a quick score set the tone and put some pressure on Bortles. Also with BB having so much time off I thought it would’ve been a good idea to get him out there and get him in a rhythm early.

    • Sammacdon

      I know I am hitting this gong a lot, but if you have THAT little trust in your defense, how do you keep the coordinator around? He admits that it was driven by the complete and utter failure of the defense to do ANYTHING throughout the course of the game. It’s like you are down by two with two seconds left, you have the ball on the ten year line, but instead of kicking the field goal for the win, you go for the TD because you don’t trust the kicker. That’s a kicker who needs to go. This is the key here. If Tomlin just made a boneheaded error, you might consider firing him for it. But I don’t think he did. He had that little confidence in his defense. And that is a completely understandable position to take after the first 59 minutes of that football game. They were THAT bad.

    • Charles Haines

      2 mins and change, time outs plus 2 min. warning and Bortles? Kick it out of the end zone and make him beat you. I really don’t remember seeing so many bad decisions emanating from the Steelers sideline. What were those 4th and 1 calls? Why not kick the field goal in the 1st qtr? Tomlin had a great season but that game should haunt him.

    • VinHuddle

      Truly an ignorant play call

    • Michael Mosgrove

      so farking stupid.

    • Justin Byerly

      Yeah in the regular season. What about playoffs, you know, when it’s actually matters

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Couldn’t agree more. Of ALL the things that went wrong, to have recovered finally after a Herculean effort to within a single touch!!
      …..only to be given away by this decision.
      No matter how bad the D is, the point in my mind is you MAKE them beat you by getting more points. Not hand it over within 20 yards of FG range.
      I don’t recall exactly how much time was left when we did this (which, yeah, almost NEVER works!) but I want to say it was roughly 2: 00.

    • SwagDaddy330

      The way the rules have changed for the onside kick it is next to impossible to recover one.

      I know I am just some idiot that wears goofy looking camo pants, drinks beer, eats wings and watches the games from the couch but, the call for an onside kick was stupid.

    • ThePointe

      Cause Tomlin’s footprints are all over this defense. It’s not just Butler.

    • Chris92021

      I only don’t like the call not because it did not work out but Boswell has not shown he is good at onside kicks. He’s not Morten Andersen (the best I’ve ever seen do it). Tomlin got the circumstance (the Steelers’ defense being hot garbage) confused with what he had (Boswell not being very good at onside kicks). Plus if you kick deep and the Jaguars at the 25 yard line, you force them to get a 1st down because the pressure is on them to finish the game. Tomlin should know this in year 11 as the head coach. Absolutely ridiculous.

    • SwagDaddy330

      I’d call it less than a crap shoot.

    • SwagDaddy330

      When they went for it on that play I said to everyone in the room, “Remember those 3 points.” It was a horrible decision to not kick the FG and make it a 14-3 game.

    • Chris92021

      The Jaguars are a good team and they deserved to win. The Jaguars are well coached and had great game plans. Sure, the officials missed a few calls but they won fair and square. I am angrier at Tomlin and the coaching staff because they failed again. It is tough to win in the playoffs but it becomes so much harder when the coaching staff does not game plan properly nor adjust to the flow of the game accordingly or handle the clock with recklessness. If it was anyone else or any other franchise, Tomlin would be on the outs right now. He’s lucky to have the Rooney family and their undying loyalty.

    • cencalsteeler

      He trusted his Defense in the beginning, but not when it came to the onside kick?
      It backfired. It worked wonders for the Jaguars and their confidence. Not so much for ours. He put us in a hole with him deferring. Coaching blunders throughout the game and quite honestly throughout the seasons. Remember the end of the Pats game? Another coaching blunder, that for me, you can chalk up another loss on the coaches. Thats 2 L’s right there. I like Mike Tomlin, but he has warts that he covers up with his podium speeches. People need to see thru that and look beyond the shiny hard candy shell. I think he’s a great coach, just maybe not a great Head Coach. Gotta give it to him, he’s a hell of a salesman.

    • Orlysteel

      Better shot at hitting the lotto, every armchair coach out there would’ve kicked the ball off.

    • SwagDaddy330

      And if Morton Anderson is the standard…. in his career he was 6-21 on onside kicks.

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m not defending Tomlin on this one, no way. However, think back, do you really think the way the Defense played yesterday they were going to stop their rushing attack?

      Again, not defending Tomlin, he is the HC, once again he got out coached, his team looked unprepared and his decision making is questionable. But C’mon, your Defense gave up 45 points to a Blake Bortles Offense. Keith Butler, Carnell Lake and Joey Porter needs to go.

      How many more seasons do we have to watch these knuckleheads look daze and confused out on the field. Changes to the staff needs to be made. Some players needs to go as well. This may be Tomlin Standard, but it sure as hell isn’t the Steelers Standard.

    • Chris92021

      That is 6 more than what we have. Nearly 1/3 of the time on onside kicks is pretty good.

    • Orlysteel

      It was a no brainer, you kick the ball off.

    • TheGURU

      This man continues to be outcoached.. we may never have this loaded of a roster again, and he continues to fail us. Allowing Bortles and that offense to drop 45 (minus the defensive TD) just just inexcusable.

    • Chris92021

      Art Rooney II needs to take a moment and consider what does he want with the Steelers. If getting to the playoffs is the primary goal, then keep things the same. Us and NE are the only two teams in the league that have made the playoffs the four seasons. However, if the goal is to win a Super Bowl in the next two seasons, then changes need to be made. Tomlin is a good coach but he has taken us as far as he could. We have a potentially a record setting offense that gets bogged down with inconsistency for various reasons. We have a bunch of high draft picks on defense that looked like they were scared to tackle Leonard Fournette and made Bortles look like Steve Young. Honestly, I would actually field calls from Tennessee and Arizona about Tomlin and trade him for several first round picks, picks we need given how bad the salary cap is going to be next season. I will always appreciate Tomlin and what he did for us the last 11 years but this team has underachieved. We cannot be insane and keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect different results.