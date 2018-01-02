Hot Topics

    Mike Tomlin on Joe Haden: ‘He’s Really Good’

    By Dave Bryan January 2, 2018 at 03:49 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has to be very excited right now as the former first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns will finally get to play in a playoff game for the first time during his career in a little less than two weeks from today. The Steelers, on the other hand, also have to be pretty excited about what Haden has provided for them on the field this season, his first in Pittsburgh.

    During his Tuesday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to talk about Haden. He was asked to comment specifically on how big of an acquisition Haden’s been for the team this season and what his signing has allowed the team to do defensively that they weren’t able to do prior to his arrival.

    “Joe’s [Haden] really good, man, Tomlin started. “We can spend a lot of time talking about how significant his addition is, but I think the thing that probably stands out to me and probably stands out to his teammates, is the teammate that he is. We knew he was a quality player. We knew that before we acquired him. That’s played out in games, on playing fields and so forth. But he’s a quality guy. He’s a good teammate. He’s good to the younger guys in his position. He’s a positive energy-bringer.”

    While Haden didn’t necessarily play overly great in the Steelers regular season finale against the Browns this past Sunday at Heinz Field, his entire body of work this season has certainly been a welcomed sight. Additionally, while Haden was sidelined for well over a month during the second half of the regular season with a fractured fibula, the Steelers pass defense struggled quite a bit and especially when it came to that unit giving up explosive pass plays of 20 yards or longer.

    With the Steelers now on a playoff bye week as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, Haden is afforded a little extra time to get himself completely healthy for the team’s Divisional Round game and hopefully that bodes well for him and the defense in what we all hope will be a multi-week run that will ultimately culminate in a February Super Bowl win in Minnesota.

    “He’s a lot of things that you didn’t know as well that are really positive, so we’ll spend a lot of time in the future talking about how significant that pickup was I’m sure,” Tomlin said Tuesday.

    Haden who signed a three year, $27 million free agent contract with the Steelers just prior to the start of the 2017 regular season, registered 20 total tackles, one sack, one interception and 7 total passes defensed in the 11 regular season games that he played in this season.

    • BlackAndGold97

      If Artie Burns can step up his game (please tackle someone), him and Haden should be a tough 1-2 combo for the playoffs. With the exception of Mitchell, who has average speed and takes poor angles, I actually like the rest of our secondary (Sutton, Davis, Gay)

    • CountryClub

      Tackling? Let’s shoot for baby steps with Burns. How about he finally stops blowing simple coverages and giving up 40 yd TDs?

    • Anthony Palmerston

      Thank you for this comment.

    • Brian Miller

      Can we move Juju to CB? I have a feeling he would great there as well!

    • Reggie Cunningham

      I like Sutton on 1 side & Joe on the other

    • Xclewsive

      This! Watching the All 22 footage Artie seem to be lacking mentally.

    • Steeler4life

      Nobody is talking about that strip fumble by WGay. Game changing Splash Play!!

    • Steve Johnson

      Actually, his tackling g has improved the past two games. He needs to start playing from the neck up (According to Tomlin).

    • dany

      Haden and AB playing, no team will stop them

    • Steve Johnson

      Probably better than Burns, Sean Davis and Mike Mitchell. The SS/FS positions could ultimately end up being the Achilles Heel.

    • The Tony

      Davis is a bit confusing at times. There games where I think he has potential to be an All-Pro and then there are games where he can be incredibly frustrating. If the Steelers can get somewhere in between, then I think Davis will definitely be effective going forward

    • BlackAndGold97

      agreed! let’s save a few of those plays for the playoffs

    • BlackAndGold97

      I definitely thought Davis would have shown more consistency in year 2.
      Both our Safeties are just so aggravating to watch. That TD by Higgins
      yesterday would not have happened to most other teams

    • Jones

      Agree – Great play by him. But everyone should’ve been furious that the play ended up that far down the field to start with…

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      Watt honestly has to stay grounded and make the tackle on the Higgins score. That’s the first step. He’s not immune from blame.

      I thought Burns played great against NE. He has the ability. He is much better suited for man coverage, where he doesn’t have to think as much and use his physical tools to man up.

    • Jones

      And Vance. Not scared of NE with those three missing pieces back in.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      We should have won without them ahem it’s a catch ahem! Even if they didn’t play, we’ve proven we can beat them. This team is deep in talent.