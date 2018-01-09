Hot Topics

    Mike Tomlin Praises Marcus Gilbert For ‘Awesome Job’ In Return

    By Alex Kozora January 9, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    From a depth chart viewpoint, the Pittsburgh Steelers are generally the same team now that they were in Week 5. A better team and unfortunately, without Ryan Shazier, but offensively, all the key guys are still available. The biggest difference? Getting back Marcus Gilbert, who missed the first matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Returning from his four game suspension in Week 16, Mike Tomlin praised Gilbert for quickly getting back up to speed and looking like the Pro Bowl caliber player fans are used to watching.

    “He’s done an awesome job of getting back up to speed,” Tomlin said. “Marcus missed a lot of time this year for a variety of reasons. We’re comfortable with Hub and the work he provided us. So I’m not looking for any significant differences in how the game may unfold because of that availability. But I am obviously glad to have Marcus back and glad his play is trending in the right direction.”

    Gilbert missed the first matchup with a hamstring injury. The Steelers run game struggled that day, Le’Veon Bell averaging only 3.1 yards per carry, along with an offense that sputtered and couldn’t finish a drive.

    Hubbard has been excellent all season and as valuable a piece as anyone to that offensive line simply for the versatility and trust there is in being able to play him up and down the line. But there’s still no question Gilbert is the better player of the two. Even though he was limited to just seven starts, Gilbert allowed only half-a-sack, according to our breakdowns, and when healthy, looked as good as ever.

    That’ll come in handy against a dangerous Jacksonville pass rush. The Jags, who finished with 55 sacks, second in the regular season behind only the Steelers, do a great job of getting home with their front four. Tomlin spoke to that, too.

    “They do a great job with their edge people. 91 and 56. Flopping them. Both tackles and so forth have to be prepared to block those guys. They do a great job with their front, their rush lanes, their rush lane integrity. The way they squeeze and constrict the pocket, it’s awesome.”

    That’s led by 31 year old Calais Campbell, who put up a monster 14.5 sacks this season. With unique size at 6’8, it’s important to have a bigger, longer tackle like Gilbert match up against him than someone like Hubbard. But their pass rush comes from a variety of places; like the Steelers, they have four players with at least six sacks.

    All four of those guys are part of the Jaguars’ defensive line and the next highest sack total is linebacker Myles Jack with two. That tells you where their pass rush stems from. Not a ton of blitzing. Just rush four, drop seven, and still get pressure while providing sticky, man-to-man defense. Winning Sunday starts with containing that pass rush, meaning Gilbert’s “awesome job” has to continue.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • FATCAT716

      Our o-line has win this match up in order for our offense to be effective. I’m confident in our line though they struggled some the 1st go around I expect a much better outing

    • Chris92021

      We are a much different team than the one from week 5. Now we know that JuJu is a clear number 2 option after AB. Back then, we were still in the mindset that Bryant was going to be the guy he was in 2015. Not anymore. That and I doubt Haley will give Bell the ball on run plays just 15 times, especially after the Jaguars have given up more than 130 yards on the ground in 8 of the 17 games they’ve played so far. Then again, Haley and Butler are the two guys I worry about the most going forward in this playoff run.

    • Chris

      Big Al has to put together a complete performance. He is the only possible liability this weekend.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      A strong 4 man rush is the formula that Tom C twice beat the Pats with. If the gas a slightly above average QB they’d be the SB favorite. In his defense, Bortles wife is smoking!

    • ThePointe

      A healthy Gilbert along with the other pro Bowl O lineman will go a long way in keeping Ben upright, and the pressure off so Ben can light that secondary up!

    • Doug Andrews

      I’m confident Gilbert will perform at a high level like he’s done when healthy this year. Even with Hubbard in for Gilbert the Jags only were able to sack Ben twice. The only way Jacksonville is successful in this game is turnovers and Blake running with the football.

    • nitrous12

      I think most of us expected the O-line to pick up where they left off last year, but they didn’t. And it took Bell some time to get going and it took time for the passing game to get going. None of it was really together yet when they got it handed to them in week 5. Such a different offense at the end of the season.

    • FATCAT716

      Time to prove it

    • Steeler4life

      This defense is very vurnable on the outside hash. Lots of screen passes with pulling guards.

    • DoctorNoah

      As we talk about how we are gonna lose Hubbard in FA and how it would be hard to lock up LeVeon without restructured, does anything think we might retain Hubbard at a bargain rate and release Gilbert to save money?

    • Steeler4life

      You serious?

    • falconsaftey43

      Gilbert is tied for the 12th highest paid RT in the league at $6M/year. Top guy is Lane Johnson at $11.25M/y.
      Guys within $1M/y at RT
      Bulaga, Schwartz, Cannon, Parnell, Schraeder, Watson, Remmers, Massie, Barksdale, Dotson, Howard.
      at LT it’s guys like: Greg Robinson and Ijalana. Honestly, Hubbard could be looking at similar money depending on who else is out there. I don’t think it’d be a very significant savings to justify it. Gilbert’s a pretty good bargin as it is.

    • DoctorNoah

      Thanks. This is what I didn’t know