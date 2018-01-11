Hot Topics

    Mitchell Not Looking Past Jaguars; Says Quote About Patriots Was From Several Weeks Ago

    By Dave Bryan January 11, 2018 at 11:39 am

    In a recently published interview with The MMQB’s Greg Bishop, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell created a little controversy of sorts with a quote of his that it made it seem like he and his teammates were looking past the Jacksonville Jaguars this coming weekend and ahead to a possible rematch against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

    “We’re going to play the Patriots again. We can play them in hell, we can play them in Haiti, we can play them in New England. …  We’re gonna win,” Mitchell was quoted by Bishop as saying.

    On Thursday, Mitchell was a guest on ‘First Things First’ on Fox Sports 1 and the Steelers safety was immediately asked about those comments he made to Bishop.

    “It’s one of those things that people in the media do, you know, it was a comment that was out of a 30 minute interview and you know, that’s what gets blown up,” Mitchell said. “But I’m not mad about it at the end of the day. It was the truth as that’s how we feel. But the number one thing is we’re focused on a great opponent in the Jacksonville Jaguars and that’s where our focus is.”

    Mitchell was then asked to clarify that what he told Bishop was taken out of context and to confirm that he and his teammates aren’t already looking past the Jaguars this weekend and ahead to the Patriots.

    “Jacksonville beat us, I think it was 30 to 9 at our home field. So obviously, they have our main focus, you know,” Mitchell said. “That interview took place after Ryan Shazier was injured. The interview was mostly about Ryan and that was just a comment talking about the game shortly after, when everyone was obviously upset with the controversy of how we lost that football game. Like I said, my focus is on Jacksonville. That’s where it has to be because for us to even get there, that’s who we have to beat. And plus, we have plenty of business with Jacksonville based on how they did us earlier in the year.”

    After having to further clarify that the interview with Bishop was from several weeks ago, Mitchell was finally asked to give his thoughts on the Steelers Week 5 loss to the Jaguars ahead of Sunday’s rematch.

    “Obviously, they did the job in a big way against us the first time,” Mitchell said. “They have a very formidable defense, you know, I think going into halftime, it was 7-6. I believe we were up 7-6, maybe they were up, but I knew from a defensive standpoint, for the most part, we had done a pretty decent job of keeping them under control. But you know, obviously their defense was able to make plays, we didn’t get enough stops quick enough in the second half and they were able to kind of bleed us. And then obviously in desperation moments, you know, Leonard Fournette breaks the long run against us, which was what really hurt and made him have a good day and really made the score get out of control”

    Mitchell was later asked if he would have a hard time recovering should the Steelers lose to the Jaguars and their quarterback Blake Bortles in Sunday’s playoff game.

    “Yeah, I don’t foresee that happening. I don’t even think losing is ever an option, especially here in Pittsburgh, Mitchell said. “So, I couldn’t even tell you what I would be thinking or how I would handle it because it’s not even something that I’m thinking about.”

    Here’s to hoping that Mitchell doesn’t have to find out what it feels like to lose to the Jaguars and Bortles in the playoffs.

    • #7

      If the Steelers can’t beat this team, in the playoffs, at home, after a bye and pretty much 100% healthy? They need to break up this group because they aren’t winning a championship. I don’t care what Mitchell said because NE really is the only team that has any business beating Pittsburgh. He’s just telling the truth.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Despite the week 5 loss I get the feeling some part of human nature is kicking in for just about everyone everywhere and we are all looking forward to the Pats.

      Not saying the Steelers players won’t be up for this but while their mind might be in Pittsburgh for that game their hearts are going to be in NE already. They want that one BADLY.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Kinda feels like Miami last year in the playoffs. They also dominated us in the regular season…

    • Xclewsive

      First excuse my “ifs” as they are part of my end of the week fears in regards to the upcoming game against the Jags. If the Steelers come out healthy the Pats should be scare because they don’t have the talent on defense to slow the Steelers offense, so that’s a huge fear for the Pats. if the Steelers defense comes out healthy that’s also a huge scare for the Pats as Gronks heroics and a questionable call saved them. I believe the Steelers offense is at maximum efficiency and every defense facing them should be on red alert.
      Mike Mitchell comments are how fans feel or at least how I feel. I knew we’d lose during the regular season and I excepted that the Steelers would be playing in Foxborough. I want the Steelers to defeat the Pats at home, in front of their fans, in front of the world, because it’s been far to long that the greatest franchise in NFL history is playing second fiddle to a great franchise not historic.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Not only is this quote old (prior to the meaningless Browns game, before the Steelers knew who they were facing in the Divisional round), it’s also in direct response to a question about playing the Patriots. Mitchell answered accordingly.

      Framing this as a recent quote by omission is blatantly dishonest journalism.

    • Lambert58

      Not feeling nearly so optimistic about this game. Jags have historically given us big problems.

    • Rotten Sircus

      How ever old the article was, I really wish Mitchell wouldn’t give the Patriots any fuel !!! Kill them with kindness that’s what “Belicheat” does ….!!!

    • Frank

      For such an average, overrated player whose next impactful, game changing play for the Steelers will be his first, this guy just talks too much. Doesn’t matter when the quote was. Him and Dupree just need to shut up. Somehow, someway, I hope to God Mitchell is gone after this season.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I don’t know if Belichick kills em with kindness. More subtle shade.

    • will

      100% healthy?????

    • will

      More fake news

    • NCSteel

      I like what you say.
      You’re right, of course.
      The focus should be on Jancksonville but this team should smell a rematch with the Patriots and be looking to put Jacksonville away early and then keeping their foot on the gas all the way to New England.
      And I expect them to wallop New England with laser focus and a take no prisoners attitude.