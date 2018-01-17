Munchak Officially Announces He’s Staying With Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak has officially decided to stay with the organization instead of perusing another head coaching job.

On Wednesday, Munchak, who has been the Steelers offensive line coach since 2014, released a short statement announcing his decision to stay in Pittsburgh instead of interviewing for the vacant head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals a second time.

#Steelers Offensive Line Coach Mike Munchak statement on remaining in Pittsburgh: pic.twitter.com/s4sK84fNIS — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 17, 2018

Munchak, who was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans for three season before being hired to coach the Steelers offensive line, certainly has done an outstanding job developing players in his first four years in Pittsburgh.

In addition to top-round draft picks center Maurkice Pouncey, guard David DeCastro, tackle Marcus Gilbert and tackle Jerald Hawkins, Munchak has also helped develop several younger former undrafted free agent offensive linemen in tackle Alejandro Villanueva, tackle Chis Hubbard, center/guard B.J. Finney and guard/tackle Matt Feiler.

The Steelers current offensive line group should mostly remain in tact during the offseason as Hubbard is the only one expected to be elsewhere in 2018 as he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent.

The Steelers quarterbacks were only sacked 24 times during the 2017 regular season and just 21 times in 2016.

Munchak, who played 12 seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman with the Houston Oilers, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.