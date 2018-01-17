Hot Topics

    Non-Committal Comments Not A Sign Of Coming Changes To Coaching Staff

    By Matthew Marczi January 17, 2018 at 10:00 am

    During his season wrap-up press conference, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was non-committal about fully retaining his coaching staff as it was at the conclusion of the 2017 season. Shocking, I know.

    Tomlin is always non-committal, especially during these pre- and post-game press conferences. He very rarely divulges information that he doesn’t have to, and he has the convenient excuse of saying that he still has to go through the full exit meeting process with all players and coaches before he can get his mind around everything.

    That in no way should be taken as an indication that there are plans for changes, big or small, to be made. In saying that, I don’t mean to say that there will be no changes made. But his comments during yesterday’s press conference should not be construed as evidence to that effect.

    There are decisions to be made, though. On the immediate front, if it is true that wide receivers coach Richard Mann is actually going to retire after a couple of years of attempting to walk away from the game, then naturally they are going to have to find another wide receivers coach. And we’ve already had a couple of articles on that very topic today.

    Next on the agenda is making a decision on offensive coordinator Todd Haley, whose contract expires after this season. During his six years in Pittsburgh, the offense has put up some of its best numbers in team history, particular in the points column, which is the most important offensive statistic. And at least 10 wins in the past four seasons doesn’t hurt, either.

    Will the Tequila Cowboy ride again with the Steelers, or will he ride out into the sunset? It remains to be seen, and opinions over whether or not it will—and especially whether or not it should—have been widely divergent.

    Then there is Keith Butler, the defensive coordinator, whom everybody now wants fired. The communication issues have been a glaring and ongoing issue, and the tackling has been troubling for years now, though both issues predate Butler’s stint in this role.

    To fire him, though, would be a clear response primarily to just one game, and that is not typically how the Steelers conduct their business, something of a kneejerk response. There are legitimate reasons for struggles at times this season related to injuries, something that will be taken into consideration.

    What about Danny Smith? He had three punts blocked this year and a kick returned for a touchdown. He converted a fake punt and prevented one from happening. He blocked a field goal. He also had a field goal and an extra point blocked.

    Mike Munchak is reportedly one of a couple of primary candidates to take over for Bruce Arians as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. If he does, he will be the third Steelers coach to hold the job since Tomlin has been in Pittsburgh, amusingly, but more troublingly, it would require another job to be filled.

    • Sonny Saks

      Munchak back turned down cards second interview

    • Steeldog22

      Munchak turned down the Cards. Bet you see a raise and an assistant head coach title bestowed soon.

    • Alan Bonin

      He should be part of the coaching change dialogue.

    • T R

      yep that’s what I as saying.. he should be assistant coach, or maybe OC if Haley is not retained.

    • CoachCot

      Yay! Coach Munch all turned down the 2nd interview

    • T R

      not sure if he back. he just turned that down.. LOL

    • Conserv_58

      Mike Munchak is the one assistant coach that I absolutely did not want to see leave. He’s had the most tangible, immediate and successful impact on his group than any other assistant coach on the team not named Richard Mann.

    • Brian Tollini

      Not sure why you would turn down a potential HC job to be an assistant though.

    • CP72

      Other than John Mitchell what defensive coach can point to a couple guys and say look how I developed them. Maybe Shazier and Vince Williams. You could probably argue Shazier was just a supreme talent that would flourish in any situation.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I think we will find out any firings before the coaches leave for the Pro Bowl.

    • NCSteel

      I don’t think firing Butler would be a response to one game.
      You say yourself there are ongoing communication issues and while some, (SOME) of that can be attributed to injuries, with substitute players filling roles, it should never be an issue for the playoffs, signal communication should be second nature at that point of the season as well as personal responsibility during any given call.

      Poor tackling shows a direct lack of emphasis on the basics, tackling, the very essence of football. If the argument is lack of padded practices, why then do some teams tackle well while others do not ?

      I will agree that pressure/sacks improved but if you come up empty in a playoff game, when it’s needed the most, with a trip to the championship game on the line, did it really improve ?

      No, I don’t completely buy that it is a knee jerk to one game and while I’m not an advocate of firing people, the fact remains, this teams coaching staff, (sans Haley and his 42 points) were embarassed AGAIN in a playoff game, this time not by Bill Belichick but by the other league genius, Doug Marrone.

      For that, maybe not fired but put on notice to improve your details or start shopping your wares in another town. What good is 10+ wins every year if all it’s gonna get you is one of the last picks in the first round. Get over the hump or get out. Mike Tomlin included.

    • Michael James

      “To fire him, though, would be a clear response primarily to just one game”
      Haha, lovely. Sometimes I think that it’s really deserving to watch playoff-meltdowns from the defense each year, when part of the fanbase is so reluctant to acknowledge crystal clear problems/culprits.

    • Intense Camel

      Nobody, they all deserve to be fired.

    • Chris92021

      Well, one thing Mike Tomlin learned in 11 years is not to give confident statements about the future of his assistants (see Bruce Arians in 2011 and Dick LeBeau in 2014). Art Rooney II will probably make these decisions within the next several weeks.

    • Intense Camel

      He can’t be serious. This has been the biggest problem on this team since 2012.