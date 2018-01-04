Hot Topics

    Overview Of Steelers 2018 Key Offseason Decisions Needing To Be Made

    By Dave Bryan January 4, 2018 at 02:37 pm

    With the 2017 NFL regular season now over and the playoffs about to begin it’s time to take a quick look ahead at several key decisions the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to make in the coming months. I’ll obviously break down each of these decisions more in depth after the playoffs are over, but in the meantime, here is an overview of what lies ahead for the Steelers during the quickly approaching offseason.

    Futures – Immediately after the Steelers 2017 season ends they will sign several players to Reserve/Futures contracts. Generally, several of these players wind up being ones who ended the season on the team’s practice squad plus a few more who didn’t. Keep in mind that two players the Steelers signed to Reserve/Futures last year, cornerback Mike Hilton and offensive lineman Matt Feiler, both wound up being excellent finds. In short, don’t take this part of the offseason process lightly.

    Coaching staff decisions – The Steelers will very likely have to hire at least one new coach during the offseason as wide receivers coach Richard Mann indicated several months ago that he plans on retiring after the 2017 season. Can they get him to change his mind? The Steelers might also have to find a new offensive line coach during the offseason should Mike Munchak wind up landing a head coaching job with another team. Additionally, the Steelers will need to decide whether or not to renew the contract of offensive coordinator Todd Haley during the offseason and they might be the market for a new special teams coordinator as well as Danny Smith hasn’t had much success in that role during his time in Pittsburgh. Other minor moves might also ultimately be made when it comes to a position coach or two.

    Get decision on Big Ben’s future – Regardless of what ultimately happens in the playoffs this year, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t likely to commit to playing in 2018 for several more weeks. While odds are probably good right now that he’ll return for a 15th season, it’s not guaranteed to happen. The Steelers will obviously need Roethlisberger’s decision well before draft day.

    Bell franchise tag – The first day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players is February 20th and the deadline for those decisions is March 6th. The Steelers only legitimate tag candidate during the offseason is running back Le’Veon Bell and it will cost them $14.54 million in 2018 should they decide to place it on him. Just like last offseason, giving Bell the franchise tag will make signing him to a long-term deal extremely difficult so the Steelers must be prepared for him to play under the tag amount in 2018 in addition to him possibly staying away from the team all offseason just as he did in 2017.

    Tenders galore – Ahead of the start of the new league year in March the Steelers will issue their tenders to several restricted and exclusive rights free agents they want to retain. There are going to be quite a few of these with Hilton, Felier, center B.J. Finney and long snapper Kameron Canaday leading the list of exclusive rights free agents and fullback Roosevelt Nix, kicker Chris Boswell, punter Jordan Berry, wide receiver Eli Rogers and outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo leading the list of restricted free agents the team will likely want to retain. A full recap of the Steelers 2018 free agents will be posted as soon as their 2017 season is over.

    Cutting the cap fat – The Steelers are going to be crunched for salary cap space during the offseason and especially if they wind up giving Bell the franchise tag a second year in a row. In short, there’ sure to be a few veteran cap casualties ahead of the start of the 2018 league year in March and it’s not hard to pick out the potential candidates. Safety Mike Mitchell, who is set to earn $5 million in 2018, should find out his fate very quickly as should veteran cornerback William Gay, who is set to earn $1.75 million in 2018. A few other veteran backups such as tight end Vance McDonald ($3.7 million), safety J.J. Wilcox ($3.125 million), cornerback Coty Sensabaugh ($1.4 million) and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey ($1.2 million) all need to be closely examined as well. Obviously, not all of the players listed will be purged prior to the middle of March but a few of them will have to be.

    Contract restructures – Like it or not, the Steelers will likely have to restructure a contract or two prior to the start of the new league year in March. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt might be the primary candidate for an early offseason restructure as he’s do a $7.5 million roster bonus on the fifth-day of the new league year. Wide receiver Antonio Brown, defensive end Cameron Heyward, guard David DeCastro and even tackle Alejandro Villanueva are also all potential early offseason contract restructure candidates depending on how much additional salary cap space the Steelers think they need to create ahead of the start of the 2018 league year in March.

    Fifth-year for Dupree? – While the deadline for doing so is still four months away, the Steelers will need to decide by early May whether or not to pick up the 2019 fifth-year option on outside linebacker Bud Dupree. While the amount of that 2019 option-year has yet to be determined, it’s likely going to be just short of $9.5 million.

    • CoachCot

      If Vance is healthy through a SB run I don’t think you can cut him

    • CP72

      I just broke out in hives thinking about giving 14.5 million to Lev Bell.

    • Chris92021

      Don’t pick up that 5th option for Dupree. If he plays lights out in 2018, then OK, let’s talk but need to see more consistency from that young man. And yes, franchise tag Le’Veon Bell again. He’s going to be one of the primary reasons why we will be in the Super Bowl again next season. I don’t care how much it costs, only how much it will make.

    • Chris

      9.5mm for bud Dupree ??- I needed a good laugh. The shazier cap hit for next season creates significant challenges. I think the team will mortgage the future to stay all in for 2018. I can see 20mm in contract restructurings.

    • Steelers32

      What is Bryant due to make this year,
      Isn’t he signed for 2 more due to his suspension?

    • Chad Weiss

      I break out in hives thinking about this offense without him

    • CP72

      Lol….damned if you damned if you don’t.

    • Stairway7

      3.7 million is a lot to pay for a part time player.

    • CP72

      He’s signed through next season.

    • Serious Andy

      What is the cap situation if Shazier never plays another down of football?

    • Mike OReilly

      If they “cut” Shazier they save ~8 million in CAP space next year. However, I don’t know if they can legitimately cut an injured player (without reaching some sort of settlement), or if that is a good PR move for their image.

    • Michael James

      Well, I would hand him 20 million before I hand Dupree the 9.5 million.

    • Mark

      No to Bud, goodbye to Mitchell and Wilcox, hello to Bell, and restructure to everyone else. We need a free agent ILB/Safety and draft the other one. We also need a TJ Watt clone OLB to replace Dupree. Everything else is a luxury!

    • Grant Humphrey

      It’s not much I believe it’s somewhere in the 700-800k range.

    • SteelersDepot

      They are on the hook for Shazier’s full amount if he cant play.

    • Chris

      8.7mm

    • Michael James

      Good summary, Dave!
      It’s going to be an interesting offseason. There might be some surprise departures (not from the top level guys, but guys like Mitchell could actually play their last few games here).

      I also liked the last paragraph. Ending an article with a joke is always nice!

    • Serious Andy

      OK…and this money counts against the cap? If Shazier retires its a cap hit until his contract runs out?

    • SteelersDepot

      Yes, it counts against the cap. There is no way around it.

    • Serious Andy

      I think BD pans out

    • Serious Andy

      That seems draconian.

    • John Westbrook

      No 5th Year option for Dupree he hasn’t earned it. Offer him a 3 year 9 million if he doesn’t take it then let him go and pick up a OLB in the draft.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I could see Mitchell, Sensabaugh and Wilcox (a yellow flag machine) all being released but that’s more of a wish list. Anyhow, the silly season is quickly approaching! Buckle up!

    • Bradys_Dad

      Wouldn’t mind tossing a stud TE in the mix too but I like your projected moves.

    • Kevin Reich

      Bye Wilcox, Coty and Gay. No 5th year for Bud. Then see where you stand
      on Mitchell and DHB.

    • Jim Foles

      Keep him and draft a new one.

    • John Noh

      What about Moats – the highest salaried LB on the team? I’m sure he’ll be gone, yes?

    • Sonny Saks

      The whole 5th option is guaranteed even if they released him?

    • Sonny Saks

      Disregard saw below

    • SteelersDepot

      That’s not happening this offseason. The option is for 2019 and is only guaranteed for injury. If they dont pick it up and quickly turns his play around next season and plays lights out, they would need to tag him after 2018 to keep him

    • Axel

      They will medically retire him…….football is secondary at this point…..let’s pray the young man can lead a normal life again

    • Ray Istenes

      If healthy and a better grasp of the offense he would have to be our primary TE and on the field for 80% of the snaps we use a TE. Just my opinion.

    • Ray Istenes

      Really? I did not think his 5th yr option was guaranteed.

    • Axel

      I can’t see paying Dupree 9.5 mil for 0 tackles, 0 sacks….etc. hell I could do that for 1.6 mil a season. Lol

    • Yea, you give Bud the 5th year option. If he doesn’t pick up his play we can always rescind it.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I wasn’t aware that you could rescind it?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Cut Mitchell, Wilcox, Gay, Sensabaugh, and DHB. Do not resign Dupree. Ben comes back. Tag Bell. Draft S and ILB in first 2 rounds. Round out the depth with some free agent signings.

    • 5th year option once given, is only guaranteed in the case of an injury. Shazier is currently injured, so the option will be on the books.

    • Axel

      I agree, if he could stay healthy he would be the starter…..he is the best TE they have

    • Ray Istenes

      I agree that Mitchell has his moments and Wilcox is nothing more than a body. However, I can not fathom going into the draft with my safeties begin Golden, Davis, and Dangerfield.

      You can only cut Mitchell if you get another FA (who will cost as much) or draft a safety you are 100% sure can start day 1 (tall order in today’s NFL).

    • Ray Istenes

      Agree, if Keon Adams shows anything and can play ST’s he will take Moats spot.

    • Ray Istenes

      Another signing may be Spence. But he won’t command much.

      I have been stunned that Spence has kept Dirty Red on the bench. I know an injury was mentioned. However, he is playing all ST’s snaps.

    • The 5th year options are only guaranteed in the case of injury. So we give Bud his 5th year option and its still the final year of his rookie contract. If he plays well he gets extended and never plays under the 9.5 cap number. If he doesn’t play well, you pull back the offer and he goes to FA.

      It is win/win for the Steelers.

    • Iulo

      sorry guys but this must be posted after PIT wins the SB.
      No need to think about thin rigth now!

    • Big Joe

      Can’t see Dupree getting the 5th year option picked up. Production doesn’t match cost

    • Big Joe

      Dangerfield is not on the team, but I agree on your point.

    • Intense Camel

      If they don’t win the SB, fire Haley, Smith, and Lake. New blood is needed.

    • Intense Camel

      He’s not going anywhere.

    • Big Joe

      I think so at this point but I think this is his last contract year anyway

    • Ray

      Actually, this article is wrong, Vance McDonald cap savings would be $4.3 million

    • Intense Camel

      I see him as a quality starter at best. 1-2 seasons of 10+ sacks. Never a Von Miller type player.

    • Big Joe

      Not picking up the 5th year option doesn’t imply he’s going anywhere. It just means the team isn’t going to commit $9M to him.

    • Big Joe

      Moats has to be resigned first.

    • Intense Camel

      9m for 1 year?

    • Big Joe

      Yes. Don’t think that’ll happen.

    • Intense Camel

      Sheesh lol

    • Michael James

      I’ve lost my faith after this year. He still is where was year one (especially as a pass rusher).
      I would be the happiest fan, if he somehow turns the corner though (pun intended).

    • Z Vranic RMT

      No on Dupree. Hasn’t developed the way they hoped and cost would be to high. If he has a monster year they would recoup an early comp pick.

    • Taylor Williams

      Depends if we can keep Dupree for cheap. If he demands anything over 6-7 mill a year I say we gut him.
      Don’t need sensabaugh unless he plays special teams.

    • Taylor Williams

      I say we keep Gay since he knows the defense. DHB is still our fastest guy. All those plans go out the window if Ben retires.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      I agree. And THAT is why it is so important to hit on some of these cheaper players.

      I believe we could get just as much production from Chickillo as we’re currently getting from Dupree. If I had a choice between keeping Bell or keeping Dupree I couldn’t hit the button fast enough.

    • Kevin Artis

      McCullers?

    • Dennis Nevinsky

      You are wrong. It is guaranteed, except for injury.