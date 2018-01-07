Panthers Vs. Saints Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

Three Wildcard games and one to go.

The final Wildcard Round game of the 2017-2018 NFL playoffs is about to get underway and it features the New Orleans Saints hosting the Carolina Panthers in a game that will decide who will play the Minnesota Vikings in next week’s Divisional Round.

The Saints beat the Panthers twice during the regular season.

Are you ready for some more football. You can discuss the game in the comments below.

Panthers inactives:

4 QB Garrett Gilbert

27 CB Kevon Seymour

65 T Amini Silatolu

73 C Greg Van Roten

76 T Blaine Clausell

77 DE Zach Moore

95 DE Charles Johnson

Saints Inactives:

27 RB Jonathan Williams

58 DE Kaslm Edeball

63 C Cameron Tom

77 OL John Fullington

80 WR Austin Carr

86 TE John Phillips

97 DE Al-Quadin