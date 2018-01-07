Hot Topics

    Panthers Vs. Saints Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan January 7, 2018 at 04:33 pm

    Three Wildcard games and one to go.

    The final Wildcard Round game of the 2017-2018 NFL playoffs is about to get underway and it features the New Orleans Saints hosting the Carolina Panthers in a game that will decide who will play the Minnesota Vikings in next week’s Divisional Round.

    The Saints beat the Panthers twice during the regular season.

    Are you ready for some more football. You can discuss the game in the comments below.

    Panthers inactives:
    4 QB Garrett Gilbert
    27 CB Kevon Seymour
    65 T Amini Silatolu
    73 C Greg Van Roten
    76 T Blaine Clausell
    77 DE Zach Moore
    95 DE Charles Johnson

    Saints Inactives:
    27 RB Jonathan Williams
    58 DE Kaslm Edeball
    63 C Cameron Tom
    77 OL John Fullington
    80 WR Austin Carr
    86 TE John Phillips
    97 DE Al-Quadin

    • pittfan

      cant wait to see this cat kamara and of course the master, Brees. love watching that guy work

    • Darth Blount 47

      I only need 66 combined points in this game. Hey, it could happen.

      Final score : (17 – 14) Crud.

    • CoachCot

      I’ve come to hate wide outside runs on 3rd and short this season lol

    • CoachCot

      Ticky tack

    • pittfan

      i need 117, thinkin it aint gonna happen
      BTW, if there are less than 34 total pts, the whole field went over..

    • Don

      Cam is such a physical marvel. So big and fast, and his arm is ridiculous. Every once in awhile he uncorks a laser that has to be seen to be believed. He just connected on an out pattern to Olsen after bobbling the shotgun snap and his foot slipping as he threw. The ball still had so much zip on it to beat pretty tight coverage. Unreal.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      These QBs will pass for more yards in two drives than the entire Buffalo game combined

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Aaand Brees almost passes Bortles entire game total in ONE play.

    • pittfan

      as you were typing…

    • ryan72384

      Good Lord did you see Ginn pull away when he hit the high gear? 32 and I still wouldn’t doubt if he isn’t one of the or maybe the fastest player in the NFL still.

    • Taylor Williams

      Ted Ginn >>> Mike Wallace

    • pittfan

      CAM>>>>wish we still had him

    • Phil Brenneman II

      My SB match coming in to the playoffs was Saints v Steelers. If that comes to pass I am not sure how confident I am in another ring. I hope the Saints don’t make it if we do. I would rather face anyone else.

    • Taylor Williams

      I’d rather go against the Panthers or Vikings.

    • ryan72384

      Absolutely. Physically one of the if not THE most gifted QB ever. Honestly probably one of the most physically gifted human beings ever lol. He is one of the few players in the NFL that isn’t a Steeler that I actively root for and enjoy watching play football.

    • ryan72384

      I duno the Vikings scare me. It’d be a home game for them and Xavier Rhodes is the kind of beastly long corner that can shut AB down. That defense is tough and those receivers are no joke.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Should I turn on the game? Just got back from the cafe and scairt because of the last farce.

    • Taylor Williams

      It’ll be a better game in terms of scoring, but the saints look like the better team. It’s already a more entertaining game than the jags/bills

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      ok, I’ll turn on the tube

    • Taylor Williams

      No biggie. I’d rather a team commit to double/triple team AB. It leaves juju and Bryant on 1v1 situations. Last year AB was shut down, but we had to rely on scrubs to pick up the slack.

    • Doogie

      Rooting for the Saints, have Brees, Kamara, T Ginn in my Draft Kings lineup..

    • pittfan

      IMO Brees is a better QB than brady. his teams have not been but id take brees over tommy the baby.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Never thought we’d be talking about facing Case Keenum in a Super Bowl. Crazy season.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      now it’s 24

    • Don

      Indoors, maybe.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The crowd noise almost sounds like a laugh track on my tv.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      The Panthers have a WR that looks exactly like Cole Beasley. Threw me for a second.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Great stop on 3rd down

    • Chad Sanborn

      Did anyone see the Rams losing yesterday? To me thats been the biggest shocker of the weekend.

    • Chad Sanborn

      by ‘see’ i mean know ahead of time

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I definitely thought they’d score more points than they did.