Hot Topics

    Patriots To Face Eagles In Super Bowl LII

    By Dave Bryan January 21, 2018 at 09:54 pm

    is now set and it will be a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX as the New England Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on February 4.

    The Patriots were the first of the two teams to advance to the Super Bowl on Sunday with their 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro in the AFC Championship game.

    Despite trailing for most of the game, the Patriots overcame a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter thanks to two touchdown passes from quarter back Tom Brady to wide receiver Danny Amendola. Brady finished the game with 26 completions on 38 total pass attempts for 290 yards and the two touchdown passes. As for Amendola, he finished with 6 receptions for 84 yards and the two touchdowns.

    The Patriots opened the game with a 10 play, 62 yard drive that culminated in a 31-yard field goal by kicker Stephen Gostkowski. From there, it was all Jacksonville for nearly all of the rest of the first half as Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles engineered touchdown scoring drives of 76 and 77 yards to put his team up 14-3 with 7:06 left in the first half.

    The Patriots, however, closed the gap to 14-10 right before halftime thanks to a 6 play, 85 yard touchdown drive that started at the New England 15-yard-line with 2:02 left before the intermission. That scoring drive was aided by two big penalties on the Jaguars defense of which one was an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit by Jacksonville safety Barry Church on Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. The hit knocked Gronkowski out of the game with a concussion and he never returned to action.

    While the Jaguars managed two drives in the second half that culminated in field goals, it just wasn’t enough scoring. Bortles ended the game with 293 yards passing and one touchdown pass on 23 total completions. He was also sacked three times in total. Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns was his team’s leading receiver on Sunday as he caught 6 passes for 80 yards. Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette finished the contest with 76 yards and a touchdown on 24 total carries.

    This now marks the third time in four seasons that the Patriots have made it to the Super Bowl. Their last two trips resulted in championships with last season being the most recent one.

    The Patriots will play the Eagles this time, however, as they beat the Minnesota Vikings at home Sunday 38-7 in the NFC Championship game.

    Eagles quarterback Nick Foles had a spectacular showing in the win as he completed 26 of his 33 total pass attempts against a good Vikings defense for 352 yards and 3 touchdowns. Two of Foles’ three scoring tosses went to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery with one other going to wide receiver Torrey Smith via a flea flicker from 41 yards out with 10:05 left in the third quarter. That touchdown put the Eagles ahead 31-7 with 10:05 left in the third quarter and the game was essentially over at that point.

    The Vikings actually led the game 7-0 early in the first quarter thanks to a beautifully engineered 9 play, 75 yard drive by quarterback Case Keenum that culminated with a 25 yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph with 10:14 left in the first frame. The Eagles, however, then proceed to reel off 38 unanswered points with their first 7 coming via a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Patrick Robinson with 6:26 left in the first quarter.

    The Vikings offense couldn’t find any traction the remainder of the game and Keenum finished with 271 yard passing on 48 total attempts with the one touchdown and two interceptions.

    This will mark just the third time in the history of the Eagles franchise that they’ve been to the Super Bowl. Their last trip was in February of 2005 and they lost to the Patriots 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, FL. Prior to that trip, the Eagles lost to the Oakland Raiders 27-10 on January 25, 1981 in Super Bowl XV in New Orleans, LA.

    The Patriots have now opened up 6-point favorites over the Eagles.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • DoctorNoah

      Was so hoping for a Pennsylvania SB. Hope the Eagles can beat the Pats. All of my annoying Pats friends are floating about their dynasty. Would love to see them fall one short.

    • westernsteel

      Get ready for the pats to win their 6th trophy, they don’t make mistakes when it matters most. Is it coaching? Qb? What ever it is, the Steelers are behind as usual, and it doesn’t matter what they do in the off season, th Steelers will always be a step behind until tom Brady is retired. It doesn’t matter how good a defense is, aka. Jacksonville, the pats will always be better, sad but true

    • gdeuce

      Eagles have the Pat’s number

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Maybe the fact that the Pats had one penalty called on them today? The Jags have the best secondary in the league and was penalized 5x for PI coming into today’s game. Today, the Jags were flagged 2x for PI alone.

    • westernsteel

      Haha, I hope so!

    • westernsteel

      That won’t change In the super bowl. Penalties aside, the jags still are not good enough to beat the pats and the Steelers are even farther east

    • Chris92021

      Pretty sad that some members of Steeler Nation will pick the Eagles solely because of the 6 Super Bowls the Patriots would get, which would tie the Steelers. Honestly, I just want a good game. Patriots and Eagles have shown that good coaching can take you to the Super Bowl. Bad coaching can take you to the Pro Bowl. Just ask Mike Tomlin.

    • Steelers12

      Just here to see some of y’all jump off the ledge👀😂😂😂😂

    • gdeuce

      Blount has the Patriots’ playbook

    • Get_at_Me

      I dont necessarily agree about the Steelers always being behind. The Steelers allowed 27 pts to the Pats in the regular season, but gave up nearly 20 more to the Jags last week. The Jags simply werent balanced enough on offense to beat the Pats. The Steelers were. Its a shame they couldnt get past the Jags for a rematch. Jags were more problematic for the Steelers bc of Bortles’ mobility, their run game and play action. The only objective (though a big one) is limiting Brady for the Pats….You have to be balanced vs the Pats and you have to be in position to win on offense late in the game.

    • Get_at_Me

      Why is it always about coaching? Players have to execute.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Also, Jags got real conservative on offense during that 4th qtr. When are teams going to learn you’ve got to avoid run/run/pass and stay aggressive?

    • Mrs Bighead

      Should’ve been us cruising to another Lombardi vs these weak NFC chumps

    • Mrs Bighead

      Harrison executed today

    • Chris92021

      What did you think of the final minutes of last week’s game when the Steelers scored a touchdown with 1 second to go? Or putting a kicker who has not shown any signs of being a good onside kicker to do an onside kick? The Steelers’ coaching staff, outside of Mike Munchak, have proved they are a bunch of scared and clueless sheep. Tomlin is lucky he is working for the most patient ownership in the league because if he was working for John Elway, he would have been canned minutes after the Jaguars game. It is about coaching since they draw up the game plan and put players in positions to succeed. The Steelers have not done that very well.

    • Mrs Bighead

      They know their QB sucks that’s why they went conservative

    • Reader783

      What if they execute a horrible gameplan?

      Or aren’t prepared to execute thanks to bad coaching?

    • Ring4Shaz

      Ahh, what might have been. Pats looked more beatable than usual. If only we had something called a “defense”.

    • DAWAARE

      steelers will not reach superbowl again with mike tomlin

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Bottle had them leading this game, just as Matt Ryan had his team leading. Other examples (including Steelers) of going ultra-conservative in the 4th quarter.

    • T R

      a horrible plan wont make u miss tackles, throw INT, miss your blocks, come late for practice, brag over social media then come late to practice, get trucked by a TE.

    • Vic

      So true, unfortunately the Rooneys and 90% fans think different

    • T R

      thats what i hate about Steelers, think u got a good QB so u do stupid stuff instead just play regular game plan, run ball, get short yardage down with short yard plays instead of long bombs. thats why Jags beat stealers, Eagles win. .give QB easy executing plan. stay simple and execute.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Anyone catch the first guy to congratulate Brady after they beat the Jags? Referee Clete Blakeman. He got to Brady before his teammates even could.

    • heath miller

      i have more faith in the rooneys then 99% of the fans put together.

    • westernsteel

      If the Steelers weren’t always behind, then they would be a number one seed and playing in the super bowl this year…so, yes they are behind, what else would you call it?

    • westernsteel

      I don’t think they will either… they need a new coach to lead this team in the final couple years of the Roethlisberger era

    • MC

      Why the hell is that sad??

    • heath miller

      actually got into a physical fight with a pats fan at dinner tonight .. first fight i been in since 7th grade..fun tooo.. especially when his hat went flying off .. he was talking on his cell phone real loud and i had enough and yelled STFU…..hahhahaha the rest is history … HEATH

    • Todd Borax

      Slight correction : It’s the Eagles vs the Patriots and the Refs

    • Darth Blount 47

      “And in the frozen land of Nador, they were forced to eat Robin’s minstrels… and there was much rejoicing. Yaaaaaaaaaaay.”

    • westernsteel

      I’ve seen this game before. Eagles outplay the pats in this first half before the pats dominate the second half and win their 6th trophy. Same game different year

    • Todd Borax

      I know. He had to apologize for calling that one penalty!

    • Lambert58

      Hell no. I want to see the Pats get their asses kicked. Who are you kidding?

    • Abacus

      Mike Tomlin and his staff has won another super bowl for the Pats. But hey…good record in the regular season.

    • gentry_gee

      Well the blessing is that 92 gets another ring. Good for him. He deserves it. No one works harder other than 12.