    Patriots Threatening To Tie Steelers For Most Super Bowl Titles

    By Matthew Marczi January 22, 2018 at 10:00 am

    There is nobody that can deny—successfully, anyway—the tremendous amount of accomplishments that the Pittsburgh Steelers as a franchise have to boast about in the modern history of the NFL, since the merger that was finalized and put into action beginning with the 1970 season.

    No team has won more games than they have in that span. No team has gone to the playoffs more often, or won more division titles, or won more playoff games, or participated in conference championships, or, most importantly, won more Super Bowl trophies. They are the only team in NFL history who can claim to have six Lombardi trophies in their display case.

    But that could change in two weeks’ time as the New England Patriots, who knocked them out of the AFC Championship game a year ago only to go on to win the Super Bowl, are headed back to the game once again—their record 10th in franchise history, and their eighth since 2001—with the opportunity to win their sixth Super Bowl.

    Not that the Steelers are unfamiliar with not being on the top. They were only the seventh franchise to win the Super Bowl, in Super Bowl IX, with the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins having already won twice.

    But then they won twice. In a row. In the interim, the Dallas Cowboys also won their second, making it four teams who had won two Super Bowls in the first 12. And then Pittsburgh won again, the first team to win three. And then again, the first team to win four.

    It would be a decade before anybody would catch up, but eventually the San Francisco 49ers did. From 1981 to 1989, they won four times, going back-to-back in 1988 and 1989, giving them four. And then Dallas was right behind them, winning their third and fourth in 1992 and 1993.

    The 49ers got back on top and became the first NFL franchise to win a fifth Super Bowl, doing so the next year in 1994. The Steelers returned to the championship game the following year in 1995, facing the Cowboys, for the first time in a decade and a half, to regain a share of the lead, only to see the Cowboys grab it instead.

    It was another decade before they would get ‘one for the thumb’, winning in 2005, but then in 2008, they were back on top again, with Ben Roethlisberger’s history game-winning drive in Super Bowl XL___ giving them six.

    Their reign at the top has only been threatened once before since then. The 49ers returned to the Super Bowl in 2012, but they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. This will be just the third time in NFL history—including the Steelers’—that a team will have the chance to win a sixth Lombardi.

    And you can be sure that the Patriots, who have won two of the last three Super Bowls, will be the favorites. They would love to overthrow the Steelers’ accolades.

    Matthew Marczi
    Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • JNick

      If the Pats win, the population of Sixburgh will get alot douchier.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Let’s just make sure to add asterisks next to the years they cheated, especially those where they beat the Steelers in the AFCCG.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      What’s really disgusting is that, if the Pats win, Brady himself will have as many Super Bowl titles as the Steelers entire franchise. That’s nauseating.

      What’s even worse is that the Pats had absolutely no business winning their last two titles. If not for Seattle’s moronic decision to throw, instead of handing off the ball to Lynch…and Atlanta’s EPIC and UNPRECEDENTED defensive collapse, allowing an unlikely 28-3 comeback…we’re not even having this conversation.

    • Ralph Wagner

      After the Patirots beat the Eagles the term we have six rings seen on so many Steelers jackets and jerseys will have a different meaning. We meaning Steeler’s and Patriots. Until next year when the Patriots get # seven. LOL And you know the Patriots will be trying to beat the Steelers long time record. It is what it is.

    • e. smith

      Who has the record for wasting football talent and getting the least from the most?

    • will

      You mean Boston don’t you????

    • will

      The real Killer B’s: Brady and Belicheck. Unfortunately……..

    • Zarbor

      Looks like we have some Patsie trolls on this site….

    • cencalsteeler

      Those PI penalties against the Jags were momentum killers and changed the game. That rule needs to go. It’s too big of a penalty.

    • Jason Vancil

      If you care about things like that. Fortunately we don’t around here.

    • JT

      Just the possibility of this has spun Steelers Depot comment sections into an incredibly toxic and unhelpful direction. I fear for our off-season if this happens.

    • Jason Vancil

      If, if, if…….

    • Chris92021

      I don’t care if the Patriots win in two weeks and get the 6th Super Bowl. The Steelers as an organization, team, and fanbase need to be humbled even further. Maybe Art II will finally wake up and realize the Patriots are not the biggest threat to the Steelers but rather it is people like Mike Tomlin who are the biggest threats to the success of the Steelers.

    • Chris92021

      It seems weird things constantly occur whenever opposing teams play the Patriots. Teams tend to lose their minds or get exceedingly arrogant.

    • Orlysteel

      At least for sure their first Super Bowl was tainted, they got caught spying, there was that fumble in the Oakland game before they went into Heinz Feild ,Hines Ward said they seemed to know all the plays that were being called. But instead of taking that one away from them, the NFL destroyed all the tapes and all the evidence and swept it under the rug.