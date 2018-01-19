Hot Topics

    The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Attendance A Cup Half Full Or Empty?

    By David Orochena January 19, 2018 at 08:30 am

    As an average Pittsburgh Steelers fan, I attend or watch as many games as possible. This year and last season, attendance at football games has received a lot of attention. Televised viewership is reported to be declining. Many different reasons such as market saturation, streaming options undermining cable viewership, overall quality of the product including refereeing; injury concerns and politics (last year’s election & the this year’s anthem protests) are given on why the ratings plummet.

    A New York Post article; National anthem protests aren’t the only thing killing NFL ratings by Richard Morgan mentions some of the factors. Morgan states that “TV viewership has tumbled 9 percent from a year ago, leaving the cumulative audience … through Week 16 down by more than 150 million viewers.” There is also the perception that attendance to games is also down.

    In the past the NFL allowed teams to announce whatever attendance figures it chose. Most only announce tickets sold while the Steelers have traditionally announced actual attendance – tickets scanned (the old turnstile click count). A 2005 Los Angeles Times article by Bill Shaikin claims that the NFL issued a memo that year encouraging teams to only announce tickets sold. “When no-shows become a significant factor,” the memo read, “clubs should respond factually to inquiries from the media.” I don’t know if that is still the league policy but, if true, they are basically encouraging owners to deceive the public and fess up about actual attendance only if asked.

    The Steelers and the New York Giants are the only NFL teams that announce actual attendance.

    In 2014, Roger Goodell raised concerns with Dan Rooney (RIP) about no shows in Pittsburgh described in a CBS Sports article by John Breech. Rooney pointed out the rotunda where a lot of people like to stand. The article indicates that Goodell was skeptical. That year, Pittsburgh was ranked 25th in home attendance among NFL teams. Considering that Heinz Field is currently ranked 17th in terms of capacity it would appear to be underperforming compared to other teams on initial examination. However, since only two teams are announcing actual attendance; it is likely Pittsburgh’s home attendance would rank higher if all 32 teams announced actual attendance instead of just ticket sales. I hope that Art Rooney II continues to announce actual attendance.

    The 2017 Steelers Media Guide has statistics for every Steelers season since 1969 including attendance. The chart above reflects announced attendance for all Steelers home games from the time Three Rivers Stadium opened through the 2017 regular season at Heinz Field. 1982 should pop out at you due to the very low attendance. The Steelers only had four home games that year due to the player’s strike. Yet, the fans kept coming as Three Rivers was at 96.7% capacity for those four games (1 before the strike & 3 after).

    Also from 1970-1977 the Steelers only played seven home games. There is a spike in 1973 when the Steelers hosted eight home games. The New York Jets could not host the game due to a World Series game being played at Shea Stadium, so the Steelers got to play an away game at home. Capacity percentage stays relatively stable except for a sustained downward trend from a peak in 1984 to a valley in 1989. Not surprisingly, the Steelers missed the playoffs four straight years 1985-1988 with a losing record in three of those seasons. The Steelers made the playoffs in 1989 with a 9-7 record – Chuck Noll’s last appearance in the playoffs as head coach of the Steelers. Ironically, 1989 also had the lowest percentage of attendance for any season at Three Rivers or Heinz Field at 81.2%.

    Both Three Rivers and Heinz Field underwent expansions, so the attendance percentage is based on the full capacity of the stadium for that season. For the curious, the Steelers played at Pitt Stadium in Chuck Noll’s first season as head coach. Its capacity was 56,500 and in it’s last season the 284,060 fans that attended amounted to the stadium being 71.8% full for home games that season. This chart shows the changing capacity of the stadia over the years:

    StadiumYearsCapacity
    Pitt Stadium196956,500
    Three Rivers1970-197950,350
    Three Rivers1980-198254,000
    Three Rivers1983-199059,000
    Three Rivers1991-200059,600
    Heinz Field2001-200564,450
    Heinz Field2006-201165,050
    Heinz Field2012-201465,500
    Heinz Field2015-now68,400

    The low point in 1989 still had more fans attending (383,494) than any season in the 1970’s except for 1979. But if you make the pie bigger; a thinner slice will still get you more pie if you don’t slice it too thin.

    Truly, the subject of attendance at Steelers games could be the subject of a Masters’ thesis. There are so many variables such as population growth; the demographics of attendees; ticket prices; regional economic health; in addition to something so simple as the weather or the performance of the team that year.

    Several Steelers fans who I highly respect have said they may not attend any games next year or reduce their presence at Heinz Field. These are not bandwagon fans; they have been longtime fans some who fly in for games others who are local Burghers. Craig, a 17-year season ticket holder, is selling his personal seat licenses (PSL). He sees “no real advantage to owning a PSL any longer with uptick advent of secondary ticket market. (I) can cherry pick games … almost at face value.”

    He is not alone.

    Even playoff games are not fully attended. Only five of the 13 playoffs games played at Heinz Field have been over capacity. Ticketmaster was showing some 5500 tickets available for this last playoff game just days before kickoff. There were 3,876 no shows or 94.3% attendance for the debacle versus Jacksonville. Considering the weather and related transportation issues that is pretty good. At last year’s playoff game versus Miami – another cold one – there were 5,674 no shows. Season ticket holders have a vested interest in selling the tickets for games they will not attend which gets secondary markets like Ticketmaster (the official vendor for the Steelers) and StubHub booming. This also has put pressure on the scalpers but that is another story.

    Team performance and officiating including replay is also a concern. Craig continued that “Steelers continuously fall short and the prevailing thought around my section is they will lose a home playoff game or to the Pats before season even starts (fait accompli football), live experience is tarnished with torture by replay.” During all those replays that we watch on television and then the commercials; the fans in the stands are just staring at football players standing around with hands on their hips. A TV viewer may see multiple angles and explanations on whether Martavis Bryant was interfered with on a deep pass. At Heinz Field; we see Martavis bumped and then watch as referees hold yet another conference on the field. How much fun is it to watch a meeting that you cannot participate in?

    After reaching the Conference final last year; and a stronger overall team this year expectations for the 2017 edition of the Steelers was very high. Yet, attendance at Heinz Field dipped from 94.0% in 2016 to 91.3% this year.

    You’ll also notice a huge dip in attendance in 2013. This was the second consecutive 8-8 record and fans were appeared to be voting with their wallets. Once back in the playoffs attendance appears to surge. 2013 is also the only season that attendance was below 90% capacity since Heinz Field opened. The next lowest? 91.3% this year. Part of this may be due to the recent expansion in 2015 to 68,400 seats but is disturbing to me since the Steelers have been to the playoffs four straight years but percentage attendance has slightly declined in each succeeding year. If an average Steelers fan like me is noticing this trend; I am sure that the Steelers organization is all over it.

    The amenities at games is much greater than back in the day. For those that can remember Pitt Stadium (I never attended a game there), once inside there were your seats; the concession stands and the bathrooms. If you weren’t waiting to be fed or to pee; you watched the game from your seat. Heinz Field has three club lounges that total 65,000 square feet – a lot of folks can fit in there. Plus, the Great Hall and 129 executive suites. There are memorabilia all over and the new Hall of Honor stand where you can have your picture taken. There are television monitors all over so that you don’t have to miss any of the action while away from your seat to grab a drink or just to warm-up. The two rotundas are a favorite vantage point to view the game which also provides standing room only (SRO) space when attendance is over capacity. All this is to make the fans attending the game more comfortable.

    An unintended consequence of these comforts is that at any given time; many seats will appear empty in the stadium, but the fans are there just out of sight.

    Below is one of the rotundas. This snap was taken during pregame of the Cleveland game on New Years Eve. With only 50,704 in attendance there was plenty of room in the stands, but folks still preferred to stand and watch from this vantage point. It can be 2 or 3 deep during big games and a mix of general admission seat and SRO ticket buyers.

    The chart below is a bit busy but wanted to show game attendance by each home game played at Heinz Field:

    The opening games of seasons seem to have better attendance perhaps because of optimism for the coming season and better overall weather. The last games of the season tend to have less since playoff spots are already decided or the Steelers are out. But could be good like in 2014 the winner of the final game of the season against the Bengals would determine the division champion.

    Contrary to popular belief; it is not the norm for every seat to be occupied for a Pittsburgh Steelers home game. Although all Steelers games since 1972 have been sellouts; from 1970-1991 only six out of 164 Steelers home games were at or over capacity. While Bill Cowher was coach from 1992-2006 there were 11 of 120 games at or over capacity. Under Mike Tomlin only 5 of 88 home games have been at or over capacity. There is likely a figure that Steelers management has as a bottom line. That figure is likely tightly held by the organization. The problem for people going to games is that 90% of “self-described NFL fans have never attended a game,” according to an Investopedia article by Greg McFarlane.

    The Steelers make a lot more money from television revenues as distributed by the NFL through their revenue sharing program. For fans going to games, empty stadia are not very photogenic so that is leveraging owners to attract fans to attend games or in some case cover or remove seats.

    Here are the 22 games that the home stadium has been over capacity:

    DateDay TimeAttendanceRecOpponent RecResultW/LCoach
    11/5/1972Sunday 1PM503505-2Bengals5-240-17WNoll
    11/12/1972Sunday 1PM503506-2Chiefs5-316-7WNoll
    12/3/1972Sunday 1PM503508-3Browns8-330-0WNoll
    9/25/1977Sunday 1PM503981-0Raiders1-07-16LNoll
    9/7/1980Sunday 1PM543860-0Oilers0-031-17WNoll
    11/16/1980Sunday 1PM545636-4Browns7-316-13WNoll
    11/15/1993Monday 9PM602655-3Bills7-123-0WCowher
    9/4/1994Sunday 4PM601560-0Cowboys0-026-9LCowher
    12/18/1994Sunday 4PM6080811-3Browns10-417-7WCowher
    12/15/1996Sunday 1PM5982310-449ers10-425-15LCowher
    8/31/1997Sunday 1PM603960-0Cowboys0-07-37LCowher
    12/7/1997Sunday 1PM597399-4Broncos11-224-35LCowher
    12/20/1998Sunday 4:15PM605077-7Bengals2-1224-25LCowher
    10/5/2003Sunday 8:35PM645952-2Browns1-313-33LCowher
    10/31/2004Sunday 4:15PM647375-1Patriots6-034-20WCowher
    11/7/2004Sunday 1PM649756-1Eagles7-027-3WCowher
    9/25/2005Sunday 4:15PM648682-0Patriots1-120-23LCowher
    9/10/2009Thursday 8:40PM651100-0Titans0-013-10WTomlin
    10/25/2009Sunday 1PM655974-2Vikings6-027-17WTomlin
    11/15/2009Sunday 1PM653926-2Bengals6-212-18LTomlin
    10/17/2010Sunday 1PM651683-1Browns1-428-10WTomlin
    12/17/2017Sunday 4:25PM6857411-2Patriots10-324-27LTomlin

    On the flip side; there have been 22 games where attendance has been below 80% capacity. The most recent occurrence was the Browns game to finish this season. To put this in context; 80% of Heinz Field today – 54,720 is more than Three Rivers Stadium at 100% during the 1970’s – 50,350.

    DateDay TimeAttendanceRecOpponent RecResultW/LCoach
    11/2/1970Monday 9PM389682-4Bengals1-521-10WNoll
    11/28/1971Sunday 1PM397105-5Broncos2-7-110-22LNoll
    12/9/1973Sunday 1PM380048-4Oilers1-1133-7WNoll
    12/15/1985Sunday 1PM359536-8Bills2-1230-24WNoll
    12/7/1986Sunday 1PM450424-9Lions5-827-17WNoll
    12/21/1986Sunday 1PM471506-9Chiefs9-619-24LNoll
    10/25/1987Sunday 1PM346273-2Bengals2-323-20WNoll
    11/13/1988Sunday 1PM460262-8Eagles5-526-27LNoll
    11/27/1988Sunday 1PM420572-10Chiefs3-8-116-10WNoll
    12/18/1988Sunday 1PM360514-11Dolphins6-940-24WNoll
    11/19/1989Sunday 1PM442034-6Chargers4-620-17WNoll
    12/3/1989Sunday 1PM405416-6Oilers7-516-23LNoll
    12/17/1989Sunday 1PM265947-7Patriots5-928-10WNoll
    11/24/1991Sunday 1PM457954-7Oilers9-226-14WNoll
    12/15/1991Sunday 1PM354205-9Bengals2-1217-10WNoll
    12/22/1991Sunday 1PM470706-9Browns6-917-10WNoll
    12/6/1992Sunday 1PM470159-3Seahawks2-1020-14WCowher
    12/12/1999Sunday 1PM467155-7Ravens5-724-31LCowher
    12/26/1999Sunday 1PM394285-9Panthers7-730-20WCowher
    12/30/2012Sunday 1PM518317-8Browns5-1024-10WTomlin
    12/15/2013Sunday 8:30PM458735-8Bengals9-430-20WTomlin
    12/31/2017Sunday 1PM5070412-3Browns0-1528-24WTomlin

     

    The 1980’s had 13 of the 22 home games that were at less than 80% capacity. Most occurred when the Steelers and/or their opponent had poor records. All but two occurred in the in the 6th, 7th or 8th home game of the season. So, combining poor records with cold weather likely appears to be the recipe for low attendance. Five occurred in playoff years – three in 1989 when the Steelers rode a three-game winning streak to get into the playoffs with a 9-7 record. One of the games was 5 degrees at game time. Only three of these low attendance games have occurred this century.

    Steelers fans have been remarkably spoiled with only one losing season since 2000. There have been three 8-8 seasons but overall the Steelers have continually put out a competitive team. I don’t know what the future will bring. The Steelers fortunes are literally tied to the NFL. The league must address many issues including balancing the televised experience with the in-game experience. For the Steelers; a franchise quarterback is approaching the end of a career. Continued success on the field will be a challenge and championships are very hard to come by. As talented as the Steelers were this year; they came up short. It will be very difficult to maintain the same talent level.

    I could go on and on but will leave it for now. What are your thoughts on attendance to Pittsburgh Steelers games – what must be done to improve the experience for fans that go to the games?

    For my musical choice; I give you Adam Brand an Australian cowboy.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Jon Hartman

      i’m a season tickets holder since 2004. i never missed a home game since 2004. this season was the best in a long time for the crowds. i will never miss a home game until i die.

    • Brendan

      Great article. I wonder how much owners mind the visuals of empty seats. We see more and more of it and hear about declines in ratings but I’m sure they’ll continue to rake it in from the networks. Anyone know when any of the deals with networks end? It’ll be interesting to see how upcoming deals play out.

    • rdjmsr53

      The whole event is managed these days. Outside it’s prepaid parking and you most likely aren’t parking by your friends, so tailgating isn’t what it used to be.
      Inside there doesn’t seem to be the spontaneous cheering, its orchestrated by the PA announcer. I don’t see the banners like in years past. The Steelers have enough stars to have their own banner and fan section.
      Weather plays a big part for me. (I’m 64 and was at Pitt Stadium). I’m not interested in seating in the cold. My 30’s to 50 I went to a lot of games, now I may go to one a year, if the weather is nice. Its just to convenient to watch it on the big screen.

    • disqus_WrRvUyG2DA

      One thing I noticed about a recent home game I went to which was the patriots game was that the fans were not back in their seats at the start of the second half. The patriots had the ball to start the second half and they drove down the field and scored. I’m not sure if that is the case in every stadium but getting the ball to start the second half has an advantage if your the visiting team.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      This was mentioned by the announcers as well. Veteran quarterbacks are absolutely aware of it and will use it to their advantage. It’s somewhat embarrassing that the best-attended game by far still allowed the opposing team this advantage.

    • Orlysteel

      Todd Haley’s song.

    • disqus_WrRvUyG2DA

      Thanks. They need to do a better job of getting fans service and maybe have some kind of warning so fans are aware of time.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Not surprising to see the Pats game this season as being so well-attended. And the Browns game in 2010 was Ben’s first game back after serving his four-game suspension.

      I think there needs to be a concerted effort to improve the fan experience at live games. Buffalo and KC games (for example) have an ocean of tailgaters, but the North Shore is increasingly low on space to accommodate the same unified culture for Steelers fans. Would they be open to dedicating an entire section especially for tailgating?

      Teams are already fighting an uphill battle in the age of flatscreen, HD television. Apart from how annoying the announcers can be at times, you really can’t beat the comfort, quality, and convenience of watching from home. So focus your attention on what home viewers AREN’T getting from their couches—community, tradition, and culture among the fans.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Good to hear.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I believe the current broadcast contracts run until 2022 but would need to verify.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I can tell you there was spontaneous booing at the Steelers in the 1st quarter against Jacksonville.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      You caught that;)

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Great points. There is still a lot of tailgating but is occurring in tucked away corners like behing the Clark building and across from the Casino under the overpass.

    • TheBlitz

      Good point about the visiting team getting the ball at half time when all the fans are not yet back to their seats…I heard on the national radio (I believe it was Colin Cowherd) this is a Bellicheat strategy. It seems he’s always ahead of everyone else in terms of attention to details.

      I was also at that game. At half time I left my seat to buy a raincoat…I could see the stands…it was only 20 feet or so away from me. But I had to cross over a sea of people in order to get there. The hallway was so packed…I never seen that many people at Heinz field before. It took me almost 20 mins to go and return back to my seat

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The Patriots game was the most attendance ever at Heinz Field for a Steelers game including the playoffs.

    • SwagDaddy330

      This is almost exactly what I was going to say…

      Before me and my group became actual season ticket holders we were on the waiting list and got the old card to pick the games. We’d all pick different games so that we’d get different games so that we could attend more. Some years we’d go to 4 games, some we’d go to 8. We loved to go tailgate before and really enjoyed the experience.

      Then they started moving the “public” lots further and further out and we found ourselves paying just as much to park but walking much further to the stadium. And the ticket prices creeped higher and higher.

      And then the games got longer with more and more TV time outs, replay reviews, etc. We found ourselves not enjoying the “at the game experience” as much.

      We still own tickets but we find ourselves selling the tickets more than we are using them now.

      Cost of going to the game is an easy excuse but it is a HUGE factor. It easily is a $250 day before I walk in to the stadium. When I have a choice, I’m staying home. The NFL is so much better to watch on TV than it is live.

      It doesn’t make me (or anyone) less of a fan if they don’t go to the game.

    • Tyler Berntsen

      I am 27 years old and since Heinz field has opened I have gone to a game every year. This past year I made it to 3, including the loss to Jax. I do not know how to make it happen, but something with the restrooms and concessions at half time need to be worked out. I went to the bath room and wanted to grab a hot dog and did not make it back to my seat until there was only 8 min left in the third quarter. I know the people behind the counter are doing their best, but the process of grabbing a hot dog, wrapping it and paying for it takes much longer than it should. Perhaps at half they should be ready to sell 100 hot dogs quickly idk. The bathrooms it is tough, perhaps they could add a few throughout the stadium to speed those lines up as well.

      I have debated buying a PSL, but it seems it is not worth the money when you can find great prices on tickets on various secondary ticket sites, why spend $20,000? My one buddy mentioned that you can spread that $20,000 over 20 years and go to nearly any game, and be able to experience a number of different areas of the stadium.

      I love my Steelers, and I will continue to go, it is enjoyable to watch a game on your couch and go to the rest room whenever you would like, pop in some food ect…but nothing in the world beats the chills walking down to your seats at a game. The emotion that comes over you when Jets fly over the stadium, the roar of the crowd when Renegade is played…that is something you cannot get from your couch.

    • Kyle

      Great article,I am in Texas and went to Heinz twice this year, Bengals and Jags play off game. It amazes me how many out of towners attend these games. This is typically a $1200 weekend for two of us with flights, tickets and hotel. We typically find tickets under $200 each inclusive of fees for lower bowl sideline seats. I assume many of the locals or season ticket holders find it easier to watch from home.

      I think the atmosphere of Heinz is just great, love the music that is played, concessions are somewhat reasonable and we always seem to sit with nothing but diehard knowledgeable football fans. The continued development of the northside also provides numerous places to tailgate/pregame rather than standing in a parking lot. This is so much better than Kansas City, Buffalo, DC and Houston to name a few.

      I dont see this issue as purely a Pittsburgh issue, the NFL has priced itself out of being affordable for the average blue collar fan. We are able to afford it, many are not. I do not know of a solution but something has to be done or attendence will continue to decline

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I meet a lot of out of towners when I go to games; I’m an out of towner too.

      Prices are out of reach for many. But with the stadium regulary at 90% capacity or more; not much incentive to drop – that is unloess attendance continue to decline.