PFF 2018 Mock Draft 2.0: Steelers Select SDSU TE Dallas Goedert

We’re sure to be bringing you several major media mock drafts throughout the offseason and that will likely include a few from Pro Football Focus.

This past Thursday, Steve Palazzolo of PFF released his second mock draft of 2018 and he has the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert 28th overall in the first round.

Palazzolo writes of the pick:

A loaded Steelers offense can still use a consistent middle-of-the-field presence at tight end, and Goedert has the size and athleticism to be a matchup weapon in the NFL. He’s performed well when facing FBS competition, and he just capped another productive year at the FCS level.

While Goedert battled some injuries his senior season, he still posted some big numbers – 72 receptions, 1,111 yards, and seven touchdowns – to rank number one among all tight ends in both the FCS and FBS divisions. During his four-year college career, he registered 198 receptions for 2,988 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Goedert reportedly measures in at 6032, 255-pounds and we’ll get an update on those numbers next week when he attends the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL.

The Steelers currently have all three of their tights ends from last season, Jesse James, Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble, under contract for the 2018 season. McDonald, the most expensive of the three, will have his 2018 base salary become fully guaranteed on April 1 so if he makes to that date then the chances of the Steelers selecting a tight end in the first round of 2018 NFL Draft probably diminish greatly.

In the meantime, we’ll have a full breakdown and profile of Goedert for you in the coming weeks and I’m sure we’ll be covering him some next week while he’s at the Senior Bowl.

College Bio