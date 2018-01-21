Hot Topics

    PFF 2018 Mock Draft 2.0: Steelers Select SDSU TE Dallas Goedert

    By Dave Bryan January 21, 2018 at 11:28 am

    We’re sure to be bringing you several major media mock drafts throughout the offseason and that will likely include a few from Pro Football Focus.

    This past Thursday, Steve Palazzolo of PFF released his second mock draft of 2018 and he has the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert 28th overall in the first round.

    Palazzolo writes of the pick:

    A loaded Steelers offense can still use a consistent middle-of-the-field presence at tight end, and Goedert has the size and athleticism to be a matchup weapon in the NFL. He’s performed well when facing FBS competition, and he just capped another productive year at the FCS level.

    While Goedert battled some injuries his senior season, he still posted some big numbers – 72 receptions, 1,111 yards, and seven touchdowns – to rank number one among all tight ends in both the FCS and FBS divisions. During his four-year college career, he registered 198 receptions for 2,988 yards and 21 touchdowns.

    Goedert reportedly measures in at 6032, 255-pounds and we’ll get an update on those numbers next week when he attends the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL.

    The Steelers currently have all three of their tights ends from last season, Jesse James, Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble, under contract for the 2018 season. McDonald, the most expensive of the three, will have his 2018 base salary become fully guaranteed on April 1 so if he makes to that date then the chances of the Steelers selecting a tight end in the first round of 2018 NFL Draft probably diminish greatly.

    In the meantime, we’ll have a full breakdown and profile of Goedert for you in the coming weeks and I’m sure we’ll be covering him some next week while he’s at the Senior Bowl.

    College Bio

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Mrs Bighead

      I have a hard time selecting a FCS guy in the 1st…but I wouldn’t argue with an early TE pick if we don’t want to resign McDonald

    • Steeldog22

      Uh no.

    • The Chin

      Negative

    • CoachCot

      We don’t need Pro Bowlers at every position of offense. This is not the uncapped era. You have to make concessions and we need defense. If we draft anything other than defense I will be very annoyed

    • Chris

      Just no. We have to replace 51, 48, and 23 as soon as possible.

    • ThePointe

      Yeah, no. The most prolific offense in the NFL doesn’t need a 1st round TE. Defense, defense, defense.

    • Doug Andrews

      Pass he looks ok but not 1st round worthy although the highlights are from only one game

    • Matthew

      With the issues on defense it would be hard to select him at 28. If his blocking at this level can relate to the NFL, he’d be a nice selection in the 2nd round.

    • Kevin artis

      Least of our priorities. The offense scored 42 points the defense gave up 45.

    • Andrew

      The only offense I consider is QB if a good one is there or a RB if Bell walks. Other than that, there are way to many defensive needs to go with a player on offense.

    • #beatthejags/pats

      Like steeldog22 said. Maybe more like this
      1- Minkah Fitzpatrick saftey Alabama- trade up we don’t need 6 draft picks
      2- Darius Leonard ilb sc st- 235 to thump Fournette next year
      3- Tim settle Dt Virginia Tech- 335 beef and power.
      Free agent reciever, backup saftey with experience,
      4- josh Adams rb Notre Dame- big back with receiver skills behind Ridley

    • Scott

      Absurd when you have a more than capable McDonald signed for 2018 plus Jesse James, and several defensive needs that can be addressed. PFF, Purely Fictional Football.

    • Ike Evans

      I don’t think they draft a 6’3 tight end but this kid is worth a first round pick and I’m not sure Vance and Jesse James are good enough to pass on the premium tight end talent in this draft. I wouldn’t be mad at the pick I don’t think he’s their type of guy. Hes much more like Evan Ingram than Heath miller

    • Jaybird

      So you think the Steelers can trade up with in the first round and only give up a few LATE round picks?

    • Spencer Krick

      I think I’d be shopping for another TE on day 3 to battle Grimble for that third spot.

    • #beatthejags/pats

      Or a 2 or 3 next year too, 3 more years of Ben , similar to the way they traded up for Polamalu, they sat on their hands and watched all the safteys come off the board last year, and the corners year before, Burns was a reach cause the better corners were gone. No time for projects

    • capehouse

      Got a draft crush on this guy a couple weeks ago. Not sure he can block though, but great route runner and pass catcher. Gets the Gronkowski comparison obviously.

    • Alan Tman

      If we draft a TE in the first round after that sad performance by our defense in the playoffs Colbert and Tomlin would have some plaining to do. LOL

    • Jaybird

      That’s a little more reasonable. I wouldn’t be unhappy if they did that. But let Bell go and get either a ILB or a safety in free agency. I’d be real happy about that

    • Ichabod

      He better be able to play ILB or safety

    • BurghBoy412

      Sorry Steve! This pick doesn’t make any sense at all

    • pittsburghjoe

      Perfect. TE in the first round and LS in the 5th. I’ll take my ball and go home.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Just a question. How much did Richard Mann have to do with the drafting of WR’s? I hope it was not alot…. that would be hard to recover from.

    • VinHuddle

      Good question

    • Chad Weiss

      Lol

    • Chad Weiss

      Let bell go and go after Ziggy ansah with that money. After all Colbert did say he was best player in draft a couple years ago.Trade a one and three ,two fives for roqwan Smith.
      Take that second round and draft dessun elliott

    • VinHuddle

      You kinda answered a question I was wondering about, if he’s any better than Vance.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Mc will be back. They have to because the precious picks must go to fixing ILB and S and depth at OLB.

    • Nolrog

      I don’t see a TE in the first, or any offensive player for that matter. The big issues are defense, OLB, ILB, S. In fact, I would be surprised to see an offensive player before round 3.

    • VinHuddle

      Like the way ya think man

    • Nolrog

      Huh? McDonald is under contract for like 3 more years.

    • Nolrog

      Not that it helps much, but the defense gave up 38, the other 7 was a strip sack returned for a TD.

    • #beatthejags/pats

      Thanks!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Safety or Linebacker. Preferably a FS. I think we can trade for a ILB.

    • heath miller

      stupid…. guesss they never watched a steelers game and see the D get decimated ? so we hav vance JJ and the X man and thats our biggest need? i guess they are looking at BPA but thats not even the right side of the ball… just stupid … HEEEATH

    • GravityWon

      Maybe worth considering if he dropped to the third round.

      I would consider a Gronk/Kelce talent in round one if no defenders with first round grades remain. But I don’t think he has that level of talent. Plus I would prefer to trade up to get a LB or S instead.

    • WARisHELL

      I don’t think I’ve ever meh’d so hard in my life. Bring back Vance, draft defense early and often.

    • Charles Haines

      I could get behind this, it would improve Red Zone offense (theoretically ) and whoever scores the most points wins.

    • Charles Haines

      Keep in mind that Butler would have Ziggy dropping into coverage a lot so those pass rushing skills might go to waste

    • CoachCot

      Or is it a case of whoever limits the other team to the least amount of points wins? Our boys scored 42 and are watching the games on championship sunday from their couches

    • Matt Manzo

      I hope a better defensive player is available!

    • Matt Manzo

      And 50!

    • Corey Hatcher

      I hope the HELL not!

    • Rocksolid20

      Sounds like a move we would make , spend our first pick
      on a TE with injury issues .

    • Matt Manzo

      Exactly!

    • Matt Manzo

      Will Dissly got some good write ups after all star weekend! I like the sound of good hands and can block!

    • WreckIess

      I had already drafted guys like Holmes, Wallace, Sanders, and Brown before he got there. I think they just have a good feel for the WR position.

    • steelmann58

      I am sorry thers is no way we draft a te that early my head will explode