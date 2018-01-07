Hot Topics

    On Practice Squad A Year Ago, Mike Hilton Appreciative Of Journey Heading Into Postseason

    January 7, 2018

    This time last year, Mike Hilton was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he wasn’t allowed anything but a practice uniform. He was, of course, a practice squad player at the time. The Steelers signed him to the practice squad not even a month earlier, on December 13, after he was cut by the New England Patriots, and previously, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that signed him after the 2016 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent.

    Suffice it to say that the Ole Miss product has come a long way since then, from a practice body to a starting member of one of the top teams in the NFL. Their 13-3 record this year was not bested by anybody. And Hilton’s play contributed to that.

    As a first-year player, he rotated with William Gay for the nickel cornerback role in the opening game of the season, but took it over entirely by game two. He went on to record 64 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defensed, a forced fumble, and four sacks, three of which came in one game—the most by a cornerback ever.

    Being cut twice, not really getting an opportunity, and then a year later, I’m part of one of the best defensive units in the NFL”, Hilton told Lauren Kirschman, “it’s a special moment and you never take it for granted”.

    Hilton was far from a sure thing to make the Steelers this year. He was retained as a Reserve/Future signing at the end of their season on January 24, and now, nearly a year later, is preparing to play his first postseason game.

    At this point last season, Pittsburgh was retaining much of its secondary from the year. Artie Burns, the rookie first-rounder, came on by the end of the season and started. Ross Cockrell looked to be developing, while Gay played at a high level in the slot.

    In free agency and through the draft, the Steelers added Coty Sensabaugh as a veteran and Cameron Sutton and Brian Allen as third- and fifth-round rookies, respectively. And they were looking to finally see former second-rounder Senquez Golson on the field.

    It was hard to imagine Hilton making the team. After all, they already had seven players to look at just from the above list. And yet he not only made it through that competition, he even survived the late addition of a starter in Joe Haden.

    And Haden has loved what he has seen from his young teammate. “He’s so young, he doesn’t really know how good he’s doing”, he said. “He’s just out there trying to do what the coaches tell him, working his tail off, studying his tape and making plays”.

    “I think the good thing about it is”, he added, “this is just what he does. He’s just out there playing football, having a good time”.

    • Chad Weiss

      Hmm looks like ” that awful coach we have”can evaluate talent better than belicheck.

    • heath miller

      you’re kidding right ?

    • Steve

      . Love to see Hilton come off his man in coverage and go after the QB for a sack.

    • Chad Weiss

      Only about that awful coach part

    • Steve Johnson

      The Steelers have always drafted better than the Patriots. However, Bill does a better job of picking up FA’s, game planning and ensuring his squad is prepared to play each game.

      He also doesn’t appear to be reluctant to making changes during a game. Bill will bench one of his players if he has to, and the Patriots never takes their foot off the gas.

      The Steelers allowed N.E. to score twice in less than three minutes. WT-Bleep? Keith Butler? SMH

    • Chad Weiss

      Yeah I was talking about belicheck cutting Hilton and Tomlin recognizing his talent enough to start him

    • Chad Weiss

      He does such a good job with free agents. That’s the number one sign to me that a team isn’t good at drafting

    • Conserv_58

      I said it before and I’ll say it again, Mike Hilton makes losing his college teammate, Golson a wash. Mike is to the Steelers defense what they hoped Golson was going to be.

    • Conserv_58

      There is no way that you can place the blame of what happened in those last three minutes on coach Butler. That is on Carnell Lake to make sure that the DB’s, especially Sean Davis, is ready to shadow Gronk. Everyone knew that Brady was going to go to Gronk because he knew that Davis had not been able to keep Gronk in check all game. Mike Hilton made a great play against him, but that was the exception and not the rule. Gronk made Davis his b…h all game.

    • BurghBoy412

      I agree that it’s on Carnell Lake and not on Butler. If the secondary is consistently poor? Isn’t the secondary coach the first logical place to look? He’s not teaching these guys proper technique. A decade worth of bad secondary play tells me it’s time to give Lake his papers.

    • BurghBoy412

      Love the energy this guy plays with!

    • heath miller

      agreee with all of that .. totally agreee

    • heath miller

      but who is carnell lakes boss?

    • heath miller

      even a blind squirrel finds a nut sometime