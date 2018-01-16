Hot Topics

    Pro Football Focus Names QB, Edge As Steelers’ Biggest Needs This Offseason

    By Matthew Marczi January 16, 2018 at 10:00 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have prematurely entered offseason mode, during which we are already discussing who they will give Reserve/Future contracts to and what their future plans are. Some have already mentally fired Mike Tomlin, Todd Haley, Keith Butler, Joey Porter, and Carnell Lake, and hired James Harrison as a player-coach so he won’t count against the salary cap. Joe Haden has also moved to safety to get rid of Mike Mitchell, replaced with Cameron Sutton and/or Brian Allen.

    Ah, the offseason. It’s such a magical time. And everybody is convinced that they know what they are talking about and what is best for each team. Every outlet has its own take on what every team needs to be doing from here on out. It’s not as though we’re immune to this, though. It’s the season of speculation.

    Yesterday, Sam Monson at Pro Football Focus published a piece on what he believes the biggest needs are for every team heading into the 2018 offseason, although there are still four teams who are still playing—the Steelers sadly not being one of them.

    Perhaps he missed Ben Roethlisberger saying after Sunday’s game that he plans to return, or yesterday’s article from a certain local paper that claims Roethlisberger has privately told people he wants to keep playing for at least three more seasons.

    Nevertheless, quarterback tops their list of needs, even though Roethlisberger was their third-graded quarterback for the season, and probably their highest-graded quarterback of the second half of the year.

    Ben Roethlisberger has been making noise about retirement for a while now”, Monson writes, “and Landry Jones is nobody’s quarterback of the future, so the Steelers need to look to the draft for a new apprentice at the position”.

    This is of course rendered moot if Roethlisberger plays for three more years, or even beyond. You don’t want the future of your franchise to sit on the bench for three years unless it’s Aaron Rodgers, and nobody else is Aaron Rodgers but Rodgers.

    The edge defender was the other need mentioned in the piece. “Pittsburgh has been looking for edge rushers for years”, it reads, “and it looks like they have finally found one in the form of T.J. Watt, who had 40 total pressures from 298 pass-rushes in the regular season”.

    But Monson goes on, saying, “in today’s NFL, you can never have enough edge-rushing talent, though, and every outside linebacker on that roster outside of Watt still struggles to generate pressure”. He mentions a name close to Dave Bryan’s heart, Shaquille Barrett, saying that he “is a restricted free agent but could prove tempting for teams if he gets the right tender. Barrett had 14 combined sacks and hits this season despite struggling through injury”.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • <—Picture worth 1,000 words.

      Make no mistake. Once Ben is gone, this team will suck. Fire Tomlin now. Give Cowher $100 million. That is the only way this team will win the Super Bowl again.

      My God. A coaching staff that is too damn stupid to use a Hall of Fame QB who is 6 foot 5, 250 pounds when they have to secure two plays where they needed fourth and inches ……

      Brown is the best receiver in the game without a doubt but he too will not be as effective without Ben. Ben is extremely under-rated as a QB and the Steelers will find this out when he retires.

    • JZ

      you are a complete idiot and probably a tea bagger! cowher had three losing seasons dumb ass and choked three times in afc championship games…. I guess you hate tomlin cuz he has dark skin!!?!?

    • <—Picture worth 1,000 words.

      Tomlin would be fired in a second if Cowher would agree to come back. Also, did I mention skin color? Nope. You did. You are the very racist you claim to hate.

    • Daryl Bennett

      No matter how strong the argument is, it’s always challenged by the race card.

    • cencalsteeler

      If you don’t replace Mitchell, it will be 10 against 11 for another year. FS has to be a priority, more so than replacing Bud. Bud, imo, just needs more tools. Now, whether or not that falls on Porters shoulders has yet to be seen.

    • Justin Byerly

      Let’s be fair. Cowher never had a franchise QB until Ben, and within 2 years of having said franchise QB, he won a SB. Exact same scenario for Tomlin, but he has had Ben IN HIS PRIME and has failed time and time again. Everyone is always so busy about talking about the Pats, they forget to show up to scheduled games weeks before.

    • Intense Camel

      Yes, the back end of the defense is a joke. One half of the secondary was fixed, now the other half has fallen apart. I’m sure every QB in the league was salivating to throw a deep ball in Mitchell’s direction this year.

    • Cavallonator

      He had the Bus, Hines, Heath, solid o line and the defense was ridiculous.

      And also they didn’t have to play the Pats as the Broncos beat them.

      Tomlin has been screwed with the buzz saw of Pats. Guy would have 2 more rings if the Pats weren’t as dominant as they are.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Cowher helped BUILD that identity of solid run game and ridiculous defense. And oh by the way, Tom Coughlin took that same identity to Jacksonville which is what we saw thrown back in our faces on Sunday. Tomlin got away from power running and physical defense and it shows.

    • The Chin

      I’m totally in agreement with the Mitchell replacement. As for Bud, and this is a total guess, I’m not sure he has the ability between the ears to be any more than he already is, sadly

    • Justin Byerly

      Lol Hines didn’t start producing until 2001 and Heath wasn’t there until after Ben.. Wtf? Yeah and he won a SB when he got the franchise QB

    • Jonathan Bell

      I am inclined to think that “picture worth 1,000 words”‘ esteem for both Big Ben and Bill Cowher is excessive, even fawning. And though I am not sure I agree that firing Tomlin is the solution, it’s also not an outrageous proposition.
      However, what us unacceptable is your infantile ranting which has become, sadly, all to common in our increasingly emotionally undisciplined culture. Take a big breath and locate your inner warrior. Learn restraint.
      You can do better.

    • James Lee

      Or, they could throw the short pass to a running back or tight end because we don’t have a middle Linebacker worth a lick that is smart enough to cover it. Sorry, without Shazier our most needed position is somebody to hunt the middle. Furthermore, I believe we would of won that game if Shazier was playing in it.

    • PittShawnC

      The loss of Shazier combined with Burns and Davis becoming question marks warrants yet another D heavy draft in the first two rounds.

    • Z Vranic RMT

      I keep saying we move Brian Allen to FS. He has the size , weight , speed and willingness to stick his face iin the fan. We all want a huge corner and maybe he is another Xavier Rhodes but I think he would be an awesome safety. He has WR and CB experience and he would play with the ball in front so he could drive on it. This would take Safety of our draft needs as well.

    • Intense Camel

      Yea, but I believe that shows the incompetence of the DC. If one guy missing destroys the entire defense then the defense was never properly constructed to begin with.

    • ThePointe

      Anyone know the cap implications for Shazier. I assume he’ll be placed on IR next year. Is there a portion of his rookie contract guaranteed next year or what?

    • Intense Camel

      The guy just started playing defense 2 years ago. We’re not even sure he can play corner but you want him to be a starting free safety in the NFL? You don’t think that’s a bit unrealistic?

    • Intense Camel

      I’d say every round. The offense will be fine.