    Ramon Foster Discusses Tumultuous Season

    By Parker Abate January 17, 2018 at 03:15 pm

    Controversy is no stranger to the Pittsburgh Steelers recently.

    It began in the locker room early in 2017 when wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a video to FaceBook of a postgame speech from head coach, Mike Tomlin after a playoff game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Shortly after the AFC Championship loss to the New England Patriots, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger came out and said he was uncertain about his future. Running back Le’Veon Bell did not participate in training camp because of contract issues. Linebacker James Harrison began falling asleep in meetings a couple weeks into the 2017 season. Tomlin was quoted in an November interview already looking ahead to the 2018 AFC Championship Game rematch versus the Patriots. The list goes on and on. It was a tumultuous 12 months for the Steelers organization.

    Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster appeared on 93-7 The Fan yesterday morning and touched on the drama that plagued the team this season. He was asked if these issues should be addressed as a whole this offseason. Foster thinks so, but he wants it to solely stay between the team.

    “Yea, I feel like those kinds of conversations will have to happen this upcoming year. In an in-house type of way also. I don’t want anybody to know about what’s been said or when it was said or maybe some guys will grow from it so it doesn’t have to be said moving forward. I’d rather it be ‘plain Jane & bland’ the rest of the way whenever we’re dealing with this type of stuff”, said Foster.

    Foster was asked about his role in the locker room and if his veteran leadership will show this offseason regarding the drama. His answer about what needs to be addressed was short and simple.

    “It will be some stuff that has to be cleared up about our operation”, he said.

    Foster also discussed Bell speaking out about his contract situation just days before the AFC Divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He gave Bell the benefit of the doubt, supporting the team’s All-Pro running back.

    “Could he have said ‘you know, I don’t want to talk about it’, yea, but I think everybody knew that at the end of the day that he has a big contract situation coming up so it shouldn’t be as if it’s a surprise or it’s a distraction. I think Le’Veon still went out and had a good game [against the Jaguars]. I don’t buy into that kind of stuff. I support Le’Veon and what he said because he was asked a question. Me being on the inside, it didn’t bother me whatsoever”, he answered.

    The team will avoid any offseason drama with Roethlisberger as they received some good news after their playoff loss. Big Ben is taking a different approach to this offseason. He is not going to make anyone wonder or wait. The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback will return in 2018 for his 15th season.

    “That makes me want to roll with him. I enjoy having the comfort to know that I have a franchise quarterback to come back and play for. The comfort is coming in and knowing that I have a shot to win in a lot of games and win a championship because I have Ben Roethlisberger”, Foster said of Roethlisberger’s return.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Tomlin’s decision to not bring Haley back is almost certainly related to friction behind the scenes. It will be interesting to see if certain players are cut or not resigned for similar reasons.

    • Thomas

      I understand the Roonie rule angle but…this would make me nervous were it to happen, if these offensive changes are being done to install the Big Ben offense, lets go all the way..

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Rule 1. Don’t let the media bait you.

    • PittShawnC

      “Yea, I feel like those kinds of conversations will have to happen this upcoming year. In an in-house type of way also.””It will be some stuff that has to be cleared up about our operation”
      This is in direction contradiction to his attitude on the subject all season on his morning segment. Completely blew it off, made nothing of it. To be specific, on his 10/11 segment (after the 1st Jax loss lol):

      When asked about there being enough leadership – “Yeah, but you can’t really control what a guy does on social media. Guys are gonna do what they want.”

      When asked if these incidents are a distraction – (having to answer for someone elses behavior)”That’s just how it goes and everybody has to answer for things when available. Can’t be mad at what a person says.”
      (go listen for yourself, it’s on the CBS site, but you have to google search for it…Ramon Foster Morning Show drama, 2nd result)

      What he said yesterday on his show is just as bad as the DeCastro hot air from earlier in the week. Players in that locker room had to chance to be leaders, to set the tone and they blew it. Only when they were made to look like complete fools are they now changing their tune. Sorry boys, too little too late.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Interview responses are not necessarily a gauge for level of leadership.

    • PittShawnC

      Interpret it however you see fit.

    • John

      Yes and when you go 13-3 you tend to slough off some odd comments and say they aren’t distractions. When you lose a playoff game at home to Jax, you then reassess and determine stuff like that needs to be fixed and any in-fighting behind the scenes needs to stop.

    • Intense Camel

      I agree, it is too little too late. There were opportunities to address things like that literally every week. I hope they all feel embarrassed because it’s what they deserve.