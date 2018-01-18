Randy Fichtner Officially Named Steelers Offensive Coordinator

House-keeping at this point since we knew it was coming but the Pittsburgh Steelers officially named Randy Fichtner as the team’s newest offensive coordinator. More interestingly, he will remain the team’s QB coach.

We have named Randy Fichtner offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. MORE: https://t.co/IWtAv8nk2T pic.twitter.com/pBandFc0BB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 18, 2018

In a statement, Fichtner said.

“I want to thank Coach (Mike) Tomlin and Art Rooney II for giving me this opportunity to be the offensive coordinator for this organization,” said Fichtner. “We have a tremendous roster, and it will be my charge to continue putting our offensive players in position to succeed and score points. We have the nucleus to be successful, and I am thrilled about the chance to lead the offense as we have already started preparing for the 2018 season.”

Fichtner was brought onto Mike Tomlin’s staff in 2007, originally serving as the wide receivers coach before switching to quarterbacks. He has been an offensive coordinator twice. Arkansas State in the late 90s, Memphis in the early-mid 2000s.

Replacing Todd Haley, who the team officially parted ways with yesterday, Fichtner has a great relationship with Ben Roethlisberger, a critical reason for the promotion.

