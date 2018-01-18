Hot Topics

    Randy Fichtner Officially Named Steelers Offensive Coordinator

    By Alex Kozora January 18, 2018 at 03:43 pm

    House-keeping at this point since we knew it was coming but the Pittsburgh Steelers officially named Randy Fichtner as the team’s newest offensive coordinator. More interestingly, he will remain the team’s QB coach.

    In a statement, Fichtner said.

    “I want to thank Coach (Mike) Tomlin and Art Rooney II for giving me this opportunity to be the offensive coordinator for this organization,” said Fichtner. “We have a tremendous roster, and it will be my charge to continue putting our offensive players in position to succeed and score points. We have the nucleus to be successful, and I am thrilled about the chance to lead the offense as we have already started preparing for the 2018 season.”

    Fichtner was brought onto Mike Tomlin’s staff in 2007, originally serving as the wide receivers coach before switching to quarterbacks. He has been an offensive coordinator twice. Arkansas State in the late 90s, Memphis in the early-mid 2000s.

    Replacing Todd Haley, who the team officially parted ways with yesterday, Fichtner has a great relationship with Ben Roethlisberger, a critical reason for the promotion.

    If you missed it, here is our breakdown on what to expect from his offense in 2018.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Conserv_58

      Let the “FIRE FICHTNER!” posts begin.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Fichtner is Einhorn!

    • Darth Blount 47

      QB Coach? Dual role?

      Like I said before and now on Twitter… I’m pretty confident this development reinforces my contention that Big Ben is essentially the Offensive Coordinator now, until his time in Pittsburgh is up. He’ll work so close with Randy, and likely be given so much leeway in game-plans, play-calls, wrinkles, and audibles, that for all intents and purposes, this will be Ben’s Offense. And I’m TOTALLY fine with that. A 15 year with same team, HOF QB, with a defensive-minded Head Coach, should be running the show on Offense.

    • Mark

      If Ben sack numbers go way up and he starts getting it hurt. Bad decision. I’m hopeful, that he will allow Ben freedom to audible out of bad plays (bubble screens, draws, and other screen passes). I’m skeptical of the buddy buddy relationship between coach and player.

      If the Fichtner/Ben offense improves our red zone scoring significantly, I will deem it a tremendous success.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’ll have my screen-printing friend to make up a batch of: “Randy is Dandy!” shirts to pass out at the Heinz Field gates.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Time to put up “Coach Randy.” Wish you all the best!

    • Darth Blount 47

      “My esteemed colleague, Mr. Marino, has just brought some new evidence to my attention. Now, history has certainly shown that even the most intuitive criminal investigator can be wrong from time to time. But if I am mistaken… if the Lieutenant is indeed a woman, as she claims to be… then, my friend, she is suffering from the worst case of hemorrhoids I have *ever* seen!”

    • Keith Evans

      we need Randy’s Win/Loss records with Arkansas St and Memphis as OC.

    • Offense has been at it’s best in recent years when Ben is running a no huddle and calling his own plays anyways…this is no coincidence imo. I think it will be the right hire; keep the offense besides a new wrinkle here or there, but hopefully better play calling.

    • Ed Smith

      DB47 – Couldn’t have said it any better myself, completely agree

    • CP72

      Ben sack numbers went down with Haley because they drafted DeCastro, Pouncey, and Gilbert. Not to mention they hired one of the best o-line coaches in the league.

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      Captain Winky!

    • pcantidote

      Literally my only question about him is whether he has the QB sneak in his arsenal. Ben can handle the rest out of the 3 to 5 wide no huddle.

    • John Noh

      LOL. To be fair, I never called for Whisenhunt’s head. Arians yes. Chan Gailey, yes. Ron Erhardt God yes! Joe Walton – like every single day.

    • CP72

      Favorite sign ever…

      Hey J E where’s the O?

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      I swear I have seen Randy on episodes of Swamp People. Either way, I am excited for keeping the continuity together and the potential for a 30-40 PPG offense.

    • Jon Hartman

      haha that was long time ago. randy is in nfl now. he’s coaching a 1st ballot hall of famer right now. he’ll be doing fine. we need 30 ppg or more next season and i’ll be very happy.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I don’t think this gets mentioned enough in conjunction. However, there is no doubt that Haley’s offense was different from Arian’s.

      Another big factor is Bell. That security blanket and blitz-pickup, rush-protecting RB, is a huge plus addition. Bell excels at pass-protection. As he excels at everything else. Lol.

    • Jon Hartman

      well said. some yinzers are an idiots. we have the best line in football.

    • CP72

      Yeah the offensive personnel is considerably better than what Arians had.

    • Alex Kozora

      Why?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      You can’t spell Randy Fichtner without AFCN. 🙂

    • Doug Andrews

      Coordinator’s Corner viewership will shoot through the roof now.

    • Vic

      So who’s fixing the defense?

    • Renohightower

      Good for you Randy. Please don’t be starting Bar fights and tearing up houses.

    • Renohightower

      I have called for every OC head we have ever had sorry. Whisenhunt and that dang wrap around draw to verron Haynes ARGH

    • Renohightower

      Peyton Did it why not Ben

    • Renohightower

      Can we fire him during the press conference? My Torch is still smoldering from Haley?

    • T R

      He stays QB coach too.. Ben don’t want to talk or report to anyone but Tomlin and Fichtner

    • NinjaMountie

      Nice!

    • T R

      “Feet on Fire”

    • Intense Camel

      Yup

    • GaryDanielson

      So to the nonsensical people wondering why the Haley was fired and not Butler:

      Yes, the Steelers defense played bad against the Jaguars. They gave up 31 points (Ben’s turnovers gave up 14). But this is about more than just one game. The Steelers don’t fire people over one game, which is why they have more Super Bowls than any other organization.

      The offense takes up TWICE the amount under the salary cap as the defense. The offense is full of superstars, the defense had one Pro Bowler who didn’t finish the season. You’d think the offense would be much more productive with that much more of an investment right? Wrong. The Steelers defense finished 5th in the league in yards allowed, and led the league in sacks. The Steelers offense, with perhaps the best RB, WR, and offensive line in the game, with a franchise quarterback, finished 8th. When you’re investing that much more money in your offense, you expect the production to exceed the other side of the ball. It didn’t. A competent OC would wreck the league with the kind of talent the Steelers have. Haley’s playcalling hampered the offense more than it helped. That, and his many personal issues outside of football, is why he’s gone.

      I for one am looking forward to see what Fichtner can do with all this talent, what Butler can do to continue to improve the defense, which he’s done by leaps and bounds all three years he’s been coordinator, and what this team can do next year with Haley and all the drama he brought with him GONE.

    • Keith Evans

      tongue firmly in cheek

    • GaryDanielson

      Hopefully our GM with competent draft choices on that side of the ball.

    • Alex K

      Ben is the real OC now. Sink or swim the 2018 offense is ALL on Ben

    • gdeuce

      The defense gave up 38, the interception was at the 18 yard line and the defense allowed Fournette to turn the corner and score

    • PapaJuju

      Worst kept secret ever.

    • PapaJuju

      Correction, the best in the league.

    • Intense Camel

      Sorry, but this is years in the making, not just one game. Sure most of his defenses have been good to ok during the season, but for whatever reason they always resort back to the 2013-14 version of the steelers defense by the end of the year. The only difference is now, not only do we get shredded through the air, but on the ground as well. That’s unacceptable imo.

    • Matt Manzo

      I’m kind of excited about this! I’m ok with letting Ben go crazy in his last few years.

    • Denny

      Good points made on the salary cap distribution and I am not against the change at OC. Our defense ranking however was artificially inflated because 10 of our 16 games were against teams with an offense ranked in the bottom 10 in yards per game. I was definitely hoping to see some kind of change in the defensive coaching staff.