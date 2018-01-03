Hot Topics

    Randy Fichtner Primed For Bigger Role Should It Become Available

    By Matthew Marczi January 3, 2018 at 06:20 am

    Randy Fichtner has as a head coach in the professional ranks never held a job more prestigious than that of a head of a position. While the 54-year-old has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers for 11 years, entering the NFL with Mike Tomlin’s new staff in 2007, he has been more of a specialist than a more broadminded coach.

    The rumblings among fans, however, are growing, that that could be changing. After all, offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s contract is expiring after this season, and his six seasons with the team, working with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, have not always been harmonious, even if they have been productive, putting up at least 399 points for the season in four straight years.

    It has been widely believed by many, despite protestations to the contrary by both parties, that Roethlisberger and Haley do not have a very good relationship, and that that may ultimately lead the team to go another way next year, assuming that Roethlisberger returns—which, frankly, it sounds like he will.

    I am personally not one of those who believe that it is going to happen that way, nor do I think that the odds of that happening are all that likely. But should that occur, Fichtner still seems to be the logical successor for that role.

    Prior to Haley, after all, the Steelers have generally looked for in-house solutions. Mike Mularkey coached the tight ends for five years before being promoted. Amusingly enough, it was Ken Whisenhunt who replaced him when he found a head-coaching job. Whisenhunt was hired to take over Mularkey’s role coaching the tight ends.

    When Whisenhunt left, it was Bruce Arians, who for the previous three seasons was brought in as their wide receivers coach, who took over as offensive coordinator. Prior to signing with the Steelers, he had experience as offensive coordinator in Cleveland.

    Arians’ promotion coincided with the hiring of Fichtner, who previously coached exclusively at the collegiate rank, to take over his role as wide receivers coach, but he moved over to quarterbacks coach—one of many roles he served over the years at the college level—after Ken Anderson retired heading into the 2010 season.

    Haley’s hiring as an outsider was an aberration that had not been attempted since the hiring of Kevin Gilbride in the late 1990s, which didn’t go over so well. That is perhaps why Haley’s hiring was met with as much hostility as it had been. The changeover to a new system was a process.

    Fichtner, however, knows that system now as well as anybody else on the team, and he also knows the players who have to run it better than anybody else. Roethlisberger talked at length about how much he has meant not just to him as a player, but to the entire group.

    On a personal observational note, I have noticed Fichtner very active on the sidelines this season, and interacting not just with the quarterbacks but with many different position groups, particularly the wide receivers. He does have a mind beyond his own position group, as he spent about a decade as an offensive coordinator collegiately already.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Scunge

      Wasn’t he instrumental in getting the team to bring in DeAngelo Williams? Randy was Williams offensive coordinator when both were at Memphis from 2002-2005. While he may never have been an OC in the NFL, what he did as an OC while at Memphis was impressive. The success of the 2 point offense and how it has evolved has been credited to Fitchner, by both Ben and Haley. His success with coaching Holmes, Wallace, Sanders and Brown can’t be dismissed either.

      I don’t know, to me letting go of Haley and promoting Fitchner is like when the Steelers let Ron Earhardt go and promoted Chan Gailey. Or when we let LeBeau go and promoted Butler. It was just time, everything and everyone has a lifespan and Haley always leaves me wanting more, we still have too many times where players disappoint, under achieve and disappear.

    • CP72

      Whomever is running the offense they could be looking at a very different unit next year. There’s some key guys that might not be back.

      Here’s my percentage guess on who will be back:

      Ben-80%
      Don’t think he walks away from 23 million regardless if the win Super Bowl or not. This is the best offensive line Ben has had. He doesn’t take the beating he use to.

      Bell-50%
      Don’t know if there’s anyway to afford Bell’s contract demands. Great player, but a 14.5 million franchise just isn’t doable or reasonable. Not sure 11-12 million is either. Might have to butcher the roster to keep him.

      Foster-40%
      This is purely cap number related. Finney is a cheaper option and is capable of a full time role. Great team guy, but you can’t pay everyone on the offensive line.

      Bryant-30%
      Martavis got his hand slapped by Tomlin. Might listen to offers in the off season. JuJu’s emergence makes it easier to walk away from a player that has been a headache.

      McDonald-25%
      Big cap number. Very interesting and frustrating player. I think his impact during the playoffs could determine if he’s in the plans for 2018.

    • Scunge

      The cap number increasing another $12 million certainly helps keep the team together. Supposedly it will increase from 167 to 178+ million?

      Foster only makes a base salary of $2.6 million next season and it is the final year of his contract. Don’t really gain much from cutting him and he is a great team mate and is the players union rep.

      With Bryant, if some team is going to give up a 1st or 2nd round pick then yeah, sure the Steelers would be stupid not to listen to offers but I doubt anyone will give anything of value. I think they keep him and let him play for and audition for a big contract in 2019. Why give Bryant up for a 5th or 6th round pick, when you can watch him leave in free agency for big money and hopefully play really well for the new team and in return we get a much higher compensation pick?

      McDonald has a base salary of $3.7 million and some roster and workout bonuses but those seem very manageable to me. That is cheaper than what we were paying for Green, and they would spend a lot more than that if they were to somehow try and sign a free agent TE.

      I see more change, much more change on the defensive side. I see Mike Mitchell gone, Willie Gay gone, Coty Sensabaugh gone, Art Moats gone, Dan McCullers gone. Probably no Ryan Shazier. Maybe JJ Wilcox will get the axe too, $3.1 million for a backup safety? Who is 4th on the depth chart?

    • CP72

      According to OTC at 178 million we have less than 3 million in cap space with everyone back. That’s without a Bell cap hit.

      Gonna need 6 million for the draft class and another 2 million for contingencies during the season. There will be some tough decisions.

      Also if you cut Mitchell and Wilcox that leaves just 2 safeties on the roster.

    • Scunge

      Are they factoring in that supposedly the Steelers have $4.8 million that will roll over into next season? 178 + 4.8, that means 182.8 million?

      Also, what does everyone back mean? If the Steelers do let go of JJ Wilcox, Willie Gay and Mike Mitchell that saves $10 million right there.

    • CP72

      Ok, but if you cut those guys it’s not a straight savings. They need to be replaced. Also remember that if you save 10 million you’re still potentially 4.5 million short of meeting just Bell’s number.

    • Conserv_58

      Matthew, you saying, “Haley’s hiring as an outsider was an aberration that had not been attempted since the hiring of Kevin Gilbride in the late 1990s, which didn’t go over so well.“ should be made somewhat toungue and cheek. Most Steelers fans already know that Haley spent his youth growing up at the Steelers facilities because his father worked for the Steelers. He has roots in Pittsburgh. Therefore he isn’t a true “outsider”.

    • Conserv_58

      I see them cutting Wilcox, McCullers and maybe Gay, but I wouldn’t bet on them cutting Mike Mitchell unless they seek another veteran in free agency. Wilcox is not that player. I say that because even though I think Mike is a liability and should be replaced, expecting a rookie draft pick to step in a replace him and his veteran experience is highly unlikely.

    • Scunge

      But Bell’s number was $12.1 million for 2017, and so big deal it goes up to $14.5 million. The Steeler are going to balk at giving him a $2.4 million increase?

      Yeah, we have to replace those guys that I cut but with Burns, Haden, Hilton, Sutton and Allen, that CB that replaces Gay on the roster could be just an UDFA. For example the player may only make $555,000 instead of Gay’s $1.75 million, still a savings of $1.2 million. A 3rd or 4th round safety would make about the same amount, Sutton for example only made $587,000 as a 3rd round rookie, so cutting Wilcox and his $3.125 million is still a big savings.

      Also, the Steeler typically restructure contracts and things work out. I don’t know about OTC and how they factor things but I have seen it reported that the Steelers are $2.5 million under the cap and that is with the estimate of a 176 million cap. If that number is 178 then the Steelers are 4.5 million under the cap, and if they cut those 3 player I mention that probably adds another 8 million even with signing their replacements.

      Also, it is unfortunate with Shazier but the Steelers may get some special exemption from the NFL for Shazier. If he can’t play again, he will get that 5th year option regardless, it is insured, but the NFL may give us some sort of exemption and his total may not count against the cap. It is an extenuating circumstance but it is within the power of the NFL to do things like that. So, who knows how the cap will play out, but I don’t think the Steelers are in terrible shape by any means.

    • Steeler4life

      I wrote about this yesterday. Randy would be a great fit for this offense. Great player coach, great relations with other coaches, great relationship with BB. This would be a great move.

    • CP72

      It’s not an increase for Bell it’s a new contract. His number isn’t part of any projections right now. If they are at 4 million under or what ever that doesn’t include Bell.

    • Scunge

      I see them drafting a safety at the end of round 1. I like Justin Reid or DeShon Elliott (6 INTs and 5 INTs last season, respectively) . We can’t get the top two prospects (James or Kirkpatrick) but to get the 3rd best safety prospect at the end of round 1 should make Mitchell expendable.

      Mitchell is breaking down physically and his play on the field is underwhelming and that $5 million base salary is too much for what he provides.

    • Chad Weiss

      Couldn’t agree more.. Provided Ben doesn’t retire I’m thinking/ hoping it’s a defense heavy draft. I’m not to worried about cb but olb,ilb,and safety seem to be big holes on this team. If it was me I’m definitely interested in keeping McDonald,and the rest could go. I’m definitely not picking up buds fifth year either. I’m hoping next year Steelers draft qb,fs,Ilb,olb,nt,wr,.

    • Chad Weiss

      Mckullers,Mitchell,gay,sensabaugh,moats,Wilcox,golden,Hunter,dhb,would all be gone if it was me

    • Stairway7

      Safety should be a priority in the draft along with ILB and TE.

    • Chris

      Don’t think we ll get an exemption. CBA was set up this way for these reasons. Tough 8mm to eat but good for Ryan’s bank account for his post football life. Steelers will restructure pouncey, heyward, haden, and Ben for atleast 10mm to resign Bell for one last run. Cut Wilcox, gay, and may have to restructure Vance to keep. Mitchell should be gone for 5mm but we ll see. He seems to be a Tomlin guy.

    • CP72

      They could definitely have some restructuring. 2019 looks brighter for cap space, but that’s got a lot to do with Ben’s contract dropping off.

    • Zarbor

      Agreed.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      New role: to become the most hated man in Pittsburgh when Todd leaves. Like clockwork