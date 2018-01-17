Hot Topics

    Rapoport: Steelers Will Not Bring Back Todd Haley

    By Alex Kozora January 17, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Todd Haley is not expected to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator in 2018. This comes from Ian Rapoport, who tweeted the news moments ago.

    Haley has served as offensive coordinator for the past six seasons. While his offenses were generally good on paper, they sometimes underwhelmed. More importantly, his rocky relationship with Ben Roethlisberger has been documented throughout the years.

    QB coach Randy Fichtner is expected to be the frontrunner for the job, though the team is sure to look at outside options as well.

    Developing story.

    • razaard2

      I’d rather get somebody new. DeFelippo, some young gun with new ideas. But I guess ultimately it will come to what kind of offense and people Ben wants to play

    • CountryClub

      Starting over with someone from the outside would seem counter intuitive. Hopefully they’re promoting from within.

    • kev4heels

      it’s going to be fichtner or munchak.

    • CountryClub

      I don’t know. It makes little sense that they’re keeping the D intact but they’re letting Haley go. I’m fine with letting Haley go, dont get me wrong (and I’d be fine with bringing him back). But, if they were going to make changes, it would seem the D is where that should happen.

    • Steel59

      Based on production, Haley should have stayed and Butler should be gone. The O underperformed many times this season ( early on ) and that falls back to coaching and accountability. The O does better when Ben calls his own plays
      It did not help that two key cogs to the offense ( Bryant and Bell ) took a while to get going early on but I guess “working environment “ really did have something to do with this if it’s true. ?? Keeping Ben happy is way more important than Haley !
      Without Ben , this team is 6-10 , because the D doesn’t stop anyone if their O is not dominant in time of possession

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Whoever is the successor, I expect Ben to have a MAJOR voice in the play-calling decisions—as he should. And rather than an overhaul, I think we’ll see tweaks and wrinkles added to what has already been working.

      This also, to me, puts a HUGE question mark over Le’Veon Bell. This offense will not be the same without him.

    • Ed Smith

      Munchak? He just walked away from a 2nd interview with Cardinals…

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Ben deserves to have a big voice on the sidelines and in the huddle, though. The Ben/Haley friction probably came to a head whenever Todd pulled a “You run the plays I call, got it?” sort of routine. Ben’s too old and experienced for that sort of nonsense.

    • Steve Johnson

      Ok, so they’re going to keep the Defense intact (including Porter/Lake) and get rid of Todd Haley? What The Hell Is Going On Up There In Pittsburgh!

      Are you kidding me?

      Art Rooney II is sticking with this Tomlin Tampa II / Nickel Garbage? Man, I’ve seen it all.

      I will not attend one game in 2018, this is just Pathetic! What the Hell ever happened to Pittsburgh being a Dominant Defensive Team?

    • CountryClub

      which could lead you to believe he’s getting bumped up to OC

    • Steve Johnson

      If that’s true, this isn’t good. I like Munch as the O/L Coach, but O.C? This could potentially backfire.

    • “when Ben call his own plays” – Outside of the hurry up offense, when is the play call Ben’s of Haley’s?

    • Fitchner or Munchak – which ever of you two is promoted to OC – be ready for hate to come your way like you wouldn’t believe.

    • CoachCot

      Which is why I expect it to ve Fichtner

    • Good, they are probably better off without you…

    • DangZone

      Wait, so no more “FIRE HALEY!” next year on the boards? It will probably be “BRING BACK HALEY!” when the offense stumbles and bumbles scoring 12 points a game.

    • PaeperCup

      Is Haley at all a Candidate for Arizona?

    • Intense Camel

      THANK YOU SWEET BABY JESUS!!!!

    • Don’t worry, “FIRE TOMLIN” and “FIRE BUTLER” will still dominate twitter and game day threads. And the first time the offense fails to score a TD in the redzone it will be “FIRE (insert new OC’s name).”

    • pdupuis

      Bet news since roughly 4:00 on Sunday.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Stop dreaming

    • Intense Camel

      Haley never was and never will be the answer, sorry.

    • Notrightinhead4

      Find someone from outside who may have potential to be a head coach (for us) in a few years.
      Steelers keep promoting “next guys in line”. Give Fichtner an INTERVIEW, not the job unless he beats out the other candidates.

    • dennisdoubleday

      I’ll wait until somebody more reliable than Rappaport reports it.

    • Spencer Krick

      Yeah. The offense was definitely the problem this year.

      /headdesk

    • steelersfan

      Huge decision coming up. Please god get it right.

    • Chad Weiss

      Jim Bob kooter but probably fichtner

    • CountryClub

      Bouchette and Fowler also did.

    • John A Stewart

      I want Jim Caldwell he work well Manning and won the Super Bowl with Flacco excellent play caller he would attack your defense.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Let’s celebrate! Party at Kozora’s house!

    • steelerfan

      Bye Felicia.

    • MDPensFan

      Maybe an OL coach would appreciate running the ball (or god forbid calling a QB sneak with your 240# QB) on 4th and a foot.

    • ThePointe

      Whomever succeeds Haley, I want to see Ben run as much no huddle as possible. There is quite literally no excuse for not running it anymore. The line has been together for several years, and is singed for the next several. No more, well this guy is a rookie, or we just can’t afford mistakes on the road. Run the freaking no huddle as the main part of your offense all the time!

    • gentry_gee

      One idiot down. Another to go. Fire Low IQ Chef.

    • Randy Johnson

      Sounds To Me Like You’re A Fair Weather Fan…Just Choose Another Team…Like The Cowboys Or Patriots.

    • pdupuis

      Shouldn’t the party be at Tequila Cowboy?

    • Woodsworld

      Jim Caldwell would be a great choice. A much better strategist!

    • StillersInThe6

      Outstanding news. Hopefully gone are the moments you’re watching games in absolute shock because you’re up against one of the leagues worst run defenses, own the leagues best RB, and come out throwing 15 of the first 18 snaps. I’m tired of this self-perceived unconventional mastermind who ultimately just wastes the most talented offense in the NFL.

    • Alex Kozora

      Haha, better idea.

    • EdJHJr

      Well the offense, MB, Bell, (being out) the reliance on Brown, but not sure these are coordinator issues.

      Play calling. Yes

    • StillersInThe6

      I hope this is also the end of running the ball out of shotgun for 80% of the run plays for some God forsaken reason. Ditto 5 to 10 WR screens that amount to absolute nothing… if you’re lucky..

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      If Randy wants to get in my good graces, he should run a QB sneak on the first snap of the first game.

    • CoachCot

      The important thing is if there is an outside hire made is th at said individual leaves his ego at the door. Don’t come in trying to reinvent the wheel. Try to make the transition as seamless as possible

    • Intense Camel

      THIS!

    • Jay Clam

      Honestly, the play calling just needs tweaks, and they need to incorporate the QB sneak. We have the play makers. Don’t get too crazy and try to do too much.

    • rystorm06

      Yes this offense has gelled to the point it wouldn’t be productive to bring in an entirely new system. I’m not the biggest fan of Haley but I’m surprised he’s not coming back tbh. The offense started to find its rhythm mid season, but his situational playcalling is probably what’s getting him canned.

      Also who knows if this is true, it’s Crapoport after all

    • Steelerfan4lifeinAZ

      Promote Fichtner.. keep the same playbook… that way there is no step back in getting everyone on the same page because of a new playbook.. Makes sense…

    • Dewayne Braxton

      I agree. Haley’s unit did not give up 45 points.

    • LucasY59

      I thought he was going to be brought back on a 1 yr deal (but would obviously be on the hot seat) so even though I didnt think he was gonna be gone, I am not surprised, I thought what Ben said yesterday kinda saved his job, but I guess I was wrong with that as well

      Its not like its a total surprise, I have been saying IF a offensive coach had to go, I would want it to be Haley (and didnt want Munchak to leave)

      I think a combo of Fichtner and Munchak could successfully run the offense (Randy as the play caller…who will probably let Ben call a LOT more his own plays and some no huddle stuff…Todd had too much ego to let that happen as much as it shouldve) and I think Munch can be the overseer of the O and make sure the techniques and details improve (…like I said they cant lose Mike so they need to give him some sort of promotion…especially now that they are moving on from Haley)

      I dont think a outside OC will be brought in, because Ben doesnt want a lot of change, and the offense was successful enough that a big change is not necessary

    • Chris92021

      Good. Now I want to hear about Butler “retiring” in the next several weeks.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Nope. Alex’s house. We all want to see the laptop where the articles come to life. We’re bringing beer. Gonna celebrate the loss of Haley, Depot Style. See ya there!

    • The Tony

      I don’t mind the running out of shotgun, it keeps defenses honest and Ben is able to adjust the play based on what he sees. However in obvious running situations, I absolutely want Nix on the field with Bell

    • TheRebirth

      do you accept fans of other teams to openly discuss football issues with an open mind? Or is this the type of place where anything negative will net me banned

    • Ross McCorkle

      Woke up to the following headlines:
      Todd Haley will not be our next OC
      No Changes planned at DC

      So our offense puts up 42 on the best defense in the league and we need changes, but our defense allows 38 to an inept offense and we are happy with our progress?

      A bit disappointing if you ask me.

    • #7

      Haley is a great offensive mind. He really is. Just can’t call a game which is obviously a major drawback. Not sure this will make the team any better though.

    • The Tony

      Probably need to be quiet in respect to Alex’s parents house. I’m down for an old fashion basement party. Red solo cups!

    • #7

      It’s called insanity.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Great point, maybe the Steelers told him. “Hey you’re getting promoted to OC” and that led him to turning down the interview with Arizona.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Oh well. Thought been played his best under him. We’ll see what happens.

    • TheRebirth

      More mad at Haley for the play calling on 4th or more mad at Tomlin for going for it twice on 4th in the 1st half. One time fring FG range and one time near the RZ.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Impossible not to feel like he’s a scapegoat of sorts. Still it needs to be shaken up.

    • Mateo K

      One of the best OC openings in NFL history, who wouldn’t want to have all those weapons to work with?!?!
      Hopefully we get someone that can utilize all of them properly at the right times.

    • The Tony

      Makes me wonder if Ben had anything to do with not retaining Haley. Obviously to the media he will say all the right things but I could see a scenario where Ben says either I go or Haley goes

    • Dewayne Braxton

      Personally, I think talent is main issue. Shazier’s injury highlighted the lack of inside linebacker depth. And until we saw washed up Will Gay chasing Yeldon, fans and management thought he was worth keeping. Artie Burns lacks football smarts and toughness. I could go on.

    • SteelCityDefense

      speak your mind

    • TheRebirth

      Supposedly Ben asked for a buffer on the sidelines so he wouldnt have to communicate directly with Haley.

    • falconsaftey43

      Last 4 years under Haley, Steelers have score the 1st, 2nd, 5th, and 6th most points in a season in franchise history. The 3rd most was scored by the 1979 team and 4th most by the 1995 Steelers.

    • The Tony

      Which is why Fichtner would be a logical choice. I do wonder though that Munchak turned down the Arizona interview that maybe the Steelers plan on making him the OC

    • Chris92021

      Offensive coordinator of the Steelers sounds like a great job until you call plays that lead to your first 3 and out because the fanbase will be screaming for your head.

      Having said that, I think it was time for both the Steelers and Haley to part. I appreciate what he did for the last 6 seasons. Wish him nothing but the best. Don’t go to Tequila Cowboy!!

    • TC Stoffel

      I would have rather seen Butler and his staff sent packing. I have zero interest in an aging QB and talented offense having to learn a new system. The only way this works is to promote from within.

    • TheRebirth

      Might just be holding on tight for a more attractive job to come along as well. No qb in zona and kinda a tough division. Not too attractive of a job considering Fitz is on teh way out. Sitting there with a bad ol and only DJ.

    • Bill

      Lets See: the offense runs up 40 sum points and 500 yards while the defense gets blown up like Custer at Little Big Horn and we fire the Offensive Coordinator? Is this the new new Steeler logic? The future is indeed bleak.

    • The Tony

      Burns also lacked a safety that would be there for help in coverage. Time for Mitchell to be shown the door as well

    • TheRebirth

      Heres my question. Lets say Pitt goes for it on 4th and one down deep in jags territory and converts. But then is stopped and its 4th and 5-8. Do you go for it there as well down just 14? I’d have to imagine no, right?

    • The Tony

      With Landry Jones starting every game, yes 6 or 7 wins is more than likely, however the team is built for a win now and an open window going forward pending who the next QB will be. I can’t imagine the Steelers thinking that Landry would be the next starter after Ben.

    • The Tony

      Perhaps, but I don’t see other teams banging down the door to get Munchak. There are only so many openings each year and if offered one of them, coaches tend to take the promotion.

    • Rob

      I’m sure the decision wasn’t based on one game alone for either side.

    • RJMcReady

      Haley wasn’t the problem. Ben’s per season sack total went from 43 in the Arians era to below 27 in the Haley Era. Ben’s #’s got better, the Steelers scored more points and Haley got him hit less. Not sure what else you want from an OC.

      Tomlin needs to figure out what he is doing on defense. Steelers have a defense that is stockpiled with 1st and 2nd round picks and they give up big play after big play, get run all over oh and….. gave up 38 pts to the Jaguars during a home playoff game.

    • TheRebirth

      i think tomlins seat might be hotter than people think.