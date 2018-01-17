Rapoport: Steelers Will Not Bring Back Todd Haley

Todd Haley is not expected to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator in 2018. This comes from Ian Rapoport, who tweeted the news moments ago.

Sources: The #Steelers are allowing OC Todd Haley to walk now that he’s out of his contract. Pittsburgh expected to have a new OC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2018

Haley has served as offensive coordinator for the past six seasons. While his offenses were generally good on paper, they sometimes underwhelmed. More importantly, his rocky relationship with Ben Roethlisberger has been documented throughout the years.

QB coach Randy Fichtner is expected to be the frontrunner for the job, though the team is sure to look at outside options as well.

Developing story.