    Ravens Blow Late Lead, Miss Playoffs For 4th Time In 5 Years

    By Matthew Marczi January 1, 2018 at 05:40 am

    According to the statisticians, the Baltimore Ravens entered yesterday evening’s regular season finale with roughly a 97 percent chance of reaching the postseason. Facing a weaker divisional opponent in the Cincinnati Bengals that they had already beaten once this year, all they needed to do was beat them to claim the fifth seed in the AFC.

    Failing that, they merely needed to count on the Jacksonville Jaguars, locked into the third seed, to defeat the Tennessee Titans, who had been in something of a freefall since heading into their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 6-3 record.

    Failing that, they needed the Miami Dolphins to pull out a victory over the Buffalo Bills, who after success early in the season, had become, at best, an inconsistent team, and had a mid-season freefall of their own.

    The Ravens could have had any two of these things occur and still reach the postseason. None of them did. Baltimore, therefore, will not be a participant in the 2017 postseason, something that has grown to become a pattern for the organization over the span of the past half-decade.

    While the Ravens were able to claim their second Super Bowl title in the history of the organization at the end of the 2012 season, prompting them to give quarterback Joe Flacco a substantial new contract that briefly made him the highest-paid quarterback in the league, the former first-round pick has hardly played like an elite player since then.

    In fact, he has only led his team to the postseason in now one of the past five seasons, the lone exception being in 2014. That season, the Ravens, Bengals and Steelers all reached the playoffs. Pittsburgh hosted the Ravens in the Wildcard Round and lost, but Baltimore went on to lose in the following round.

    Flacco was drafted in 2008, during the first season under new head coach John Harbaugh. The pair reached the postseason in each of their first five seasons together, culminating in a Super Bowl victory. In that span, they reached at least the Divisional Round each time, and three times reached the AFC Championship game.

    In spite of all of their early success, the Ravens have only won the AFC North twice during the Flacco-Harbaugh era (and four times overall in their 22-year existence; obviously including the AFC Central pre-2002).

    Since 2013, Flacco has been a 63-percent passer averaging just 6.5 yards per attempt. He has thrown 98 touchdowns versus 74 interceptions with a quarterback rating south of 85. The Ravens as a team have posted only two winning records in that span, with one double-digit-win season. They have gone 40-40 during that time.

    • will

      Poor Ratbirds

    • John Bennett

      How do they lose at home to the Bengals with a playoff berth on the line?

    • ATL96STEELER

      Obviously no one on this board is crying for the Ravens, but 97% chance of winning may have given them a false sense of security…lol.

      Bottomline, the Ravens have been playing right on the edge all season. If CIN brought any energy at all, I thought it would be fairly close…imo they have more talent than BAL.

      Interesting though for a franchise that tried to smartly turn over it’s roster after that SB win…I think they’re finding it takes longer to rebuild, but it’s pretty easy to blame it on Flacco. IMO he is what he’s always been…a pretty avg QB that got hot for a few weeks.

      That said, he had better talent around him than what they have now…for all the pats on back that Ozzie Newsome gets…he needs a few kicks in the rear now.

    • Big Joe

      I work with a lot of Ravens fans and, while most realize there isn’t much they can do about Flacco due to his contract, many want to move on from Harbaugh and see if it helps. Who knows what’ll happen. Any team that has half their roster on IR before the start of season but nearly makes the playoffs is doing some things right. But, it’s a results business as people say.

    • Big Joe

      Heck, they weren’t really in the game until the Bungles started playing like themselves and self-destructing. After having a 14 pt lead, Dalton looked every bit the nervous Nellie and low-pressure QB he becomes when opposing teams fight back. It was the luck of a 4th down and 12 blown Baltimore coverage that miraculously saved the Bungles’ day.