Hot Topics

    Reason Why Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Shouldn’t Receive Franchise Tag Again

    By Dave Bryan January 23, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have quite a few big decisions to make early in the offseason and one of them revolves around All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell and whether or not they should place the franchise tag on him a second consecutive year. While Bell is still arguably one of the top running backs in the NFL, it’s still relatively easy to come up with solid reasons as to why the Steelers should forgo placing the franchise tag on him once again and thus let him leave via free agency.

    Very high 2018 salary/cap charge – If you want to look at Bell only from a salary and cap standpoint, you’ll see that placing the franchise tag on him this offseason would come with a $14.54 million price tag and that would be his cap charge as well if no new deal could be worked out prior to the middle of July. In case you haven’t already figured it out by now, the Steelers are already hurting for salary cap space this offseason and making room to accommodate $14.54 million will likely put stress on future years because a few contract restructures might be needed just to accommodate Bell’s tag amount. In short, is Bell really worth $14.54 million for one season, which is currently $6.29 million more than the next highest paid running back in the NFL makes?

    No guarantee long-term deal will follow tag– Even if the Steelers do wind up tagging Bell early in the offseason, there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to sign him to a long-term contract extension prior to the middle of July. In fact, Bell’s unlikely to sign a tag until after the preseason is over just as he did last year. That would likely result in Bell staying away from the team all offfesason, which would be a repeat of last year. Bell reportedly turned down $30 million over two years and $42 million over three years last July. What’s he going to want this offseason after being issued a $14.54 million tag, $17-$18 million per season? He’s talented, but not that talented.

    Drop in play by play production – While Bell did finish third in the NFL in rushing yards in 2017 and second in combined yards, his overall production was really a result of volume more so than quality. Not only did Bell’s yards per carry average dip nearly a full yard in one season, his average yards per reception decreased a half a yard from 2016 as well. Bell’s successful run rate was way down in 2017 and his rate of runs that produced zero or lost yardage was up. To make matters worse, he even lost two fumbles in 2017. Is this a result of the rest of the NFL finally catching up with his patient running style, decline in ability, poor offensive line play, poor play calling, or all of the above? Whatever the root of the problem is, the Steelers couldn’t fix it over the course of the entire 2017 season.

    Heavy miles in 2017 – Not only did Bell touch the football a league-high 406 times during the 2017 regular season, he also led all NFL running backs in total offensive snaps played. That’s a ton of mileage for even a 25 year old running back. The list of NFL running backs who have been able to touch the football 380 or more times in back-to-back seasons is relatively short and that’s something Bell will likely be asked to do if he remains in Pittsburgh in 2018. His injury history aside, the odds are against him playing in all 16 games in 2018 if his workload remains the same level as it was in 2017.

    Prima donna attitude – Bell claims that staying in Pittsburgh is his primary goal during the offseason. With that said, he will do so only if his financial demands are met, according to him, and has even threatened to retire or sit out the entire 2018 season if tagged again. From social media comments, to previous suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, to reportedly being tardy back-to-back days prior to the team’s playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bell’s attitude and actions stink overall right now.

    Instant return in 2019 if allowed to walk – Not placing the franchise tag on Bell and thus letting him test free agency would obviously result in him signing elsewhere. With that said, the new contract he would ultimately sign with whichever team would easily result in the Steelers receiving a third-round compensatory selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • T R

      Reason why Dave got blocked by Bell !! Facts. LOL

    • 20Stoney

      I’d be shocked if they didn’t tag him again. I’d also be shocked if he’s resigned. Over pay him for one more season for the sake of continuity and a legitimate super bowl run. Run the wheels off of him, then bite the bullet and move on.

    • Slab

      While I would like to keep Bell, he isn’t worth $15 mil/year if the next highest paid guy is getting $9. He just isn’t. Draft another one. Sign a youngish vet- maybe Chris Ivory or Gio Bernard become available. Spend the money on the defensive side of the ball. It is very unlikely Bell is going to improve his performance next year, it’s more likely he sits out the offseason and then either gets hurt or suspended. He is not worth QB money.

    • Spencer Krick

      Yeah, it’s hard to argue with this. Which is why he’ll definitely be tagged, lol.

    • I’m indifferent on bringing Bell back, there are solid reasons for both sides. If they let him walk, a capable replacement must brought in. This offense needs production from the RB position to be at it’s best. I remember the RB by committee before Bell was drafted did not work out so well.

      Guys who may be available via FA or trade could be Carlos Hyde, TJ Yeldon, Gio Bernard, Latavius Murray, or Demarco Murray. There are some options of guy who could help bridge the gap to our next feature RB.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      If the Steelers part ways with Bell, then they (I believe) must approach reloading the backfield from multiple fronts—both in free agency and using a high pick in the draft. They simply cannot allow what has been a strength of this offense to become ordinary.

      You cannot replace a special player with just “some guy(s)” and expect there to be no loss in production. It’s also imperative (again, in my opinion) to acquire a back with a similar skill set to Bell (pass protection and receiving threat).

      Parting with the best back in the league is no small matter, which is why I expect the Steelers to do what they can to retain him, and only cut bait after exhausting their options.

    • NinjaMountie

      I LOVE THIS ARTICLE!!!!!!!!!!!!! I agree with everything you said!

      I’m sure the “Reason Why Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Should Receive Franchise Tag Again” is just around the corner.
      I will not be so excited about that one, lol.

    • Yeshaya

      I’d rather they kept him another year. I don’t think there’s another RB on the roster or as a FA who can produce decent rushing number, while also contributing as much as Bell as a pass blocker and receiver. I think we should try to keep to window open as long as we can, swallow the cap hit for another year, then get a 3rd rounder in 2020.

    • PainisOrange

      If they let him walk, suddenly they will have to address that in this draft (because we went with feel-good James Connor in lieu of Samaje Perine or other players with Pass Blocking abilities). And I want to go ILB, S in 1-2, not worry about my backfield

    • NinjaMountie

      However, not tagging him would allow us to make a move at ILB and/or Safety in the FA market.

    • falconsaftey43

      I was all for tagging him last year. I was for signing him long term last year (not at his asking price, but for the reported offered deal I was good). This year, NOPE. Move on. Money better spent elsewhere. Freeman+Bernard’s current salary is what the tag would be worth. 2nd highest paid RB + the 10th highest paid RB in average/year. He’s not THAT good.

    • falconsaftey43

      or RB. Or all 3.

    • Spencer Krick

      They can sign a decent veteran and see what Connor brings to the table. Might even be able to bring Watson back, too. Don’t need to go RB in round 1-2 even minus Bell.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yup…after all. We are talking about RB1 and WR2 money here.

    • Chad Weiss

      Now if Steelers don’t sign bell I guess elephant in the room do they go after free agent on defense or spend or just not do restructures. My guess is just not restructure anyone.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      There really are no decent veterans in free agency. (Eddie Lacy? Alfred Morris? Shane Vereen?) About the best you’ll get is Doug Martin, and that’s assuming 1) the Bucs part ways with him, and 2) he has a lot of good football left in him.

      The OP is right that, if Bell goes, you’d need to spend a draft pick. Connor is not a RB1 right now.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Assuming, of course, that there is anyone worth pursuing at either position in free agency—beyond a depth signing or reclamation project, of course.

    • William Weaver

      Depends on who becomes available. Can’t just look at free agent lists now. There will be surprises available. Draft a rb and build the defense with that 14 million. Or 7 million of it

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Agreed. Connor got dinged up every time he touched the ball in camp or in games.They will need a new #1.

    • Chad Weiss

      I got my fantasy glasses on screaming Ziggy ansahs name lol. I’m sure Detroit will tag him anyway

    • Jose F Bilbao

      And then you have the fact that the Steelers offense only started working when Bell recovered his form after his pre-season walk out …
      We might not like it, but, right now, Bell is essential to the Steelers offense. His ability to become a check-down receiver and his blocking help Roethlisberger perform at a different level.
      The obvious route is to tag him and let him play for one more year. That allows the Steelers to use this year draft to address the holes in the defence rather than covering a current area of strength.

    • NinjaMountie

      Well, and upgrade over Spence wouldn’t be too hard. I’d argue Mitchell wouldn’t be too hard to upgrade at this point, either.
      But yes, assuming there are players out there to be had.

    • Hagen Rinde

      let him go please! Defense, defense, defense and then…. defense again.

    • NinjaMountie

      That’s going to be a big salary, too. He’s not a fit.

    • Chris92021

      Letting a productive player walk prematurely because of attitude problems has been a recent trend for the Steelers, so yeah, let Bell walk to keep this new tradition going!

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The safety free agent pool is pretty thin, as this position is already in high demand around the league. I would expect any free agent that replaces Mitchell would be swapping one set of problems/weaknesses for another.

    • nikki stephens

      Wrong, wrong, wrong. When you have a “all-pro” at one position and there are circumstances which make each side “uncomfortable” then, there is a 3rd way. Simply, sign him w/ the non-exclusive franchise tag. From the chicago tribune :

      The non-exclusive franchise tag is also a one-year tender but the
      process of arriving at the number is more involved. Basically, the top
      five salaries at the player’s position over the past five seasons is
      determined and then it is weighed against the percentage of the salary
      cap for each season. Generally speaking, this will make it a little
      lower than the exclusive tag. The player is allowed to negotiate with
      other teams but the current team has the ability to match any offer or
      it will receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

      This is the route to pursue. It allows bell to “test” the market. Perhaps, Bell and his agent are off the wall and no one will pay his 16,17, 18 million figure. Perhaps, it can help negotiations if he realizes 5-7 million OVER nearest RB is VERY generous and he should take the steelers past offer.

      Alternatively, most likely some team w/ huge cap space will (in my opinion) over pay. An Indy, Cle. Jets with lots of cap space may fork over two first rounders. That is a just reward ….and a far better result for the long term success of the steelers. Steelers fans see the negatives as pointed out by author (Bryan) however, across the league Bell is seen as the best (or nearly) which gives a struggling team TWO positions filled w/ superior talent. Plus, he is young. When a team keeps missing on picks getting an elite player which runs, catches, and blocks in top 3 at his position….it has to be tantalizing. Not to mention boosting ticket sales.

      This is the best position for the steelers to take. 1) may result in (better deal) AND 2) keep the offensive talent in tack for last run for ben ……3) if non-excl. tag we receive compensation FAR better than 3rd rd pick 4) Two first rd picks allow serious restock at RB LB or S or future QB.

    • NinjaMountie

      I know. I looked at them. Either we’ll be priced out or they are, as you said, a new set of deficiencies. I really hate to pair Davis with a rookie but that may be the best option. Who knows, maybe we’ll splurge. Nah….who am I kidding.

    • falconsaftey43

      You’re likely going to go RB by committee. There are lots of ok guys out there. Then you have Connor, bring back Ridley and draft a 3rd-5th round guy again.

    • Spencer Krick

      Isiah Crowell? Alfred Morris? Jerrick McKinnon? Deion Lewis? Giovanni Bernard? Latavious Murray? Carlos Hyde? Jeremy Hill?

      All guys that could get you a year or two. You’re right about Connor, but that doesn’t mean he can’t develop into a RB1. Even if the Steelers have to draft another one, remember that Kareem Hunt was a 3rd round guy. You don’t need to spend a high pick to get a decent RB.

    • falconsaftey43

      Consecutive tag means he gets 120% of previous year’s salary regardless of which tag.

      No team is going to give 2 first round picks AND top RB money to Bell. No one is even making him an offer or negotiating with him.

    • NinjaMountie

      In a perfect world that happens. I really don’t see a team willing to part with two first rounders for him. That’s a lot for a RB that is, as the article stated, legitimately showing signs of tapering off….or falling off.
      Meh, maybe Isray will start drinking and make the deal.

    • SteelersDepot

      You are dreaming if you think a team will sign Bell to an offer sheet that would result in them giving away 2 first round picks. You play Madden, don’t you?

    • Micah Walker

      You have to sign, and then trade Bell. It’s nuts to just let him walk when you could get a 1 and 2 for him (1 and 3, worst). Hell, I’d trade him to Oakland for 1 and 4 this year, instead of just letting him walk for a comp 3. I do think his selfishness has become a real issue and when you look at this team, he’s disrupting the culture, with unreasonable demands. I mean he’s turned down offers to be paid almost double the next highest paid back. It’s just unreasonable. If you could get Oakland’s 1 and 4, you get the early round LB you want, with the Steelers pick at 28 you get your S or CB, and in the second round, you get someone like Michel. I’d do that.

    • Gerry Spradlin

      Exactly. Use that money for a safety and/or Insider linebacker.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Dave, why not put the first or second round tender on him then? I would think a team with alot of cap room would negotiate a long term deal. Then we could get a higher draft pick, no?

    • falconsaftey43

      why would Oakland do that? So they can lose picks AND have to try to sign Bell to a crazy high deal? Sign and trade doesn’t happen in NFL. If they really want a RB they’ll take one with their 1st and save the money.

    • NinjaMountie

      If you sign him and then trade him, I believe you still are responsible for his signing bonus. Lots of money.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Why not just slap a 1st round tender on the guy? Let the Raiders sign him and we get 1st round pick? Trades are too difficult.

    • pittsburghjoe

      How about a first round tender? No one is talking about that.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yes. I’m sure there is a way you could work around it “technically” by having a roster bonus due later in offseason instead of a true signing bonus. But then you’re still banking on finding a trade partner willing to take on that salary, and have to get the player to agree to wait longer for that money. Just doesn’t happen in NFL.

    • Micah Walker

      This too is better than just letting him walk. I’d take a high first for him.

    • falconsaftey43

      It’s two first rounders, and no team is giving up multiple first round picks and then having to try to sign Bell to a long term deal when he’s made it clear he wants WAY more money than any other RB is making. Team would just draft a RB in the first round instead.

    • NinjaMountie

      You’d only get the pick of the teams that come calling. Hopefully a crummy team would want to part.

    • Chris

      While I do agree with you in that I highly doubt another team would sign him to an offer. Why not use the non exclusive on him anyways? If as a team you’re not totally happy with his level of professionalism you can do this just to see if “dreams” come true.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Then put a second round tender on him. Two first rounders are steep. I thought it was just one.

    • Intense Camel

      He just isn’t worth all the BS. He embodies what’s wrong with the culture of the team now. They believe they can just show up and win because they’re the steelers.

    • will

      Is there a stellar – Bell like RB on the Pats or Eagles??? These teams made it the Super Bowl without a Bell like RB. Is it impossible for the Steelers to do the same next season. With his disrespectful attitude towards the coaches, teammates and the playoff game, this is the final straw for me. Let him go and get the compensatory draft selection. This Killer Bee needs to be swatted.

    • Micah Walker

      Because they get the proven best back in the NFL. He’d complete their offense. But yea, maybe sign and trade is too hard – I agree with comments below, 1st round tender. Take the draft pick.

    • Intense Camel

      But wait, what about defense?

    • falconsaftey43

      That’s not an option. You can franchise or transition tag him. He is a UFA, not RFA. There isn’t a 2nd round tender for UFAs.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      About the only guy from your list who might be intriguing is Hyde. The others are simply too inconsistent, have injury/fumbling issues, or are likely to be retained by their current team as at least a backup.

      And while there are examples of good backs taken past the second round, this is the exception, not the rule. Hunt is far from the trend. Take a look at the last four draft classes and see 1) where those backs are now, and 2) in what round they were taken.

    • VinHuddle

      You make good points especially the high miles, attitude, and high comp pick

    • pittsburghjoe

      Dang.

    • Micah Walker

      Yep, I agree with this.

    • NinjaMountie

      Thx, you’ve answered every question I’ve had about tags. I truly appreciate it.

    • Frank

      Let him walk. Yeah, it would suck to only get a 3rd round comp. pick, but in the end, it’s best for the team. Something Bell knows nothing about, nor cares to know about. They haven’t won anything with him. He’s too much of a disruption. Those funds can be put to better use to strengthen the defense.

    • Intense Camel

      Hyde is good.

    • falconsaftey43

      Dave Bryan taught me everything I know haha

    • VinHuddle

      Amen!

    • NinjaMountie

      and brittle

    • pittsburghjoe

      Yes. good answers. I tried looking it up and thought it was only one first rounder.

    • harding36

      I think he’ll be tagged. If the Steelers already offered him 2 years at $30 million, haven’t they indicated that he’s worth $15 million a year? I don’t agree that he is, but as of last year, that was the value the team placed on him.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Hyde isn’t bad. He does come with pretty significant injury risk. And yes, more than Bell. Hyde has dealt with nagging/recurring injuries, while Bell dealt with a few major, season-ending injuries.

    • Renohightower

      I would be shocked if they did not tag him again.
      Reasons:
      1. What confidence do you have in the backs behind him? James Conner barely saw the field, Steven Ridley is a has been. Toussaint is a never was.
      2. Free Agent Pool at position names to know
      A. Carlos Hyde-Frequent injury bug. But talented when on the field
      B. Isaiah Crowell-Limited two down banger
      C. Terrence West-Ok but just that
      D. Jarrick McKinnon-Jack of all trades master of none
      E. Jeremy Hill-Slow, overweight
      Not a very inspiring FA list is it?
      3. Would open need to spend early capital again on a running back after doing so in 2017.
      A. Bryce Love Stanford Round 1-3 grade
      B. Derrius Guice Clone of James Conner good and bad
      C. Bo Scarborough similar size to Bell but Alabama backs do not have collectively a good history in the NFL recently.
      D. Royce Freeman
      So do they spend on Hyde and cross fingers hoping he can stay healthy? Or draft another back?
      Hyde’s AAV is probably going to be 7.5-9.5 million per season even with his injury history should they let Bell walk that to me is the #1 target to replace him.

    • Renohightower

      Foolish to think that everyone remembers what Dallas did to Minnesota

    • pittsburghjoe

      Sorry Dave, I disagree. The number one reason that they franchise him is that they are in win now mode. They have no plan B. They can restructure and kick the can down the road. Keep kicking it down the road until Ben retires, then pay the piper.

    • Renohightower

      Its a waist no one will sign him NO ONE say it with me now why sign him? you would need to have the cap space to absorb the tag and sign him long term at age 26 with 1550 carries and a history of knee and off the field issues. and cough up two first round picks MAN PLEASE

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Yes, but keep in mind that 2-3 “ok guys” do not equal one great one…because only one guy will be carrying the ball, catching the ball, or protecting Ben at one time. Committees are not preferable.

    • SteelersDepot

      There is no “1st round tender” for URFAs. He either gets tagged with exclusive or non-exclusive and that’s it.

    • Scott

      At this point Conner is not the complete back Bell is, but he’s just as capable as a runner. Bell’s money demands are too high, and those demands would hurt the team more than he would help. Steelers aren’t paying him 17 million per year, and the tag would just mean a repeat of last seasons nonsense of missing the pre-season and showing up late effecting his performance. Since he’s not willing to work with the Steelers, time to let him walk.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Thanks for the clarity.

    • Intense Camel

      Mitchell brings new meaning to the term “deficiency”.

    • Spencer Krick

      Agree to disagree I guess. Spending a 1st and 2nd round pick on helping out the middle of this defense > spending a high pick on a RB imo. Unless you’re going to address ILB or FS via FA/Trade, or a RB drops that is so much higher than then anyone that can help with the defense, I’m against it.

    • Chris

      If the Steelers really do want to get rid of Bell then its too bad Ditka isn’t still coaching, preferably the Cleveland browns. They could get a whole draft class for one Running back.

    • pittsburghjoe

      So what do we do about the sucking sound at RB then? You cant use one of the first 2 picks, they go to defense. FA list is ugly. This team is a contender now. Mortgage the future,not the present. How do they contend if they loose Ryan and Bell? How can you say Conner is just as capable as a runner? His NFL resume is small enough to be posted on the comic strip inside of bazooka bubble gum.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Perhaps, but there is no clear FA acquisition to replace him with. Money to spend does not automatically mean a quality replacement exists.

    • Paul RK

      seems to be working for the 2 Super Bowl teams…..

    • Kevin Artis

      I wouldn’t resign him for the reasons above.

      Can we do an article on the “Reasons we should sign him”

    • ciscoNoDrink

      Carlos Hyde will be cheaper. They can use the savings to bring Timmons back. That is all.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I’m only pointing out that parting ways with Bell brings about problems that have no sure-fire, easy solutions. Yours is one solution, but it comes with risk. And as you point out, spending a high pick on a back comes with different risks.

      That’s why keeping Bell, at least for now, might still be the best solution.

    • Intense Camel

      I think about 90% of NFL safeties would be a quality replacement right now.

    • LucasY59

      Conner is the same player as Hyde, if they get a FA RB it should be Dion Lewis

    • falconsaftey43

      absolutely. but at some point a players talent is not worth the asking price regardless of what you can replace him with. I believe Bell has reached that point. The offense is loaded with talent, they can make due with a lesser talent at RB. It’s not like Bell was fantastic this year. If he performed in 2017 like he did in 2016, I’d be more open to him being back.

    • Intense Camel

      Not

    • StrengthOfVictory

      OK, that’s frustration talking. I’m not happy about the defense either, but without a name candidate to replace him, that’s no solution to the problem.

    • LucasY59

      Win now

      no current player on the roster they can trust to be the #1 RB

      not much of a return to get a 3rd rd comp next yr

      hypothetical: trade him after tagging him (to get a better return than a 3rd and get it sooner than next yr)

    • pittsburghjoe

      Here, I will write the article in one sentence. We are in win now mode and do not need to worry about the future at the moment.

    • falconsaftey43

      FA isn’t ugly IMO. Burkhead and Lewis from Patriots are UFAs. McKinnon from Vikings. Blount from Eagles. Ivory from JAX probably going to be cut. Plenty of guys to put in a committee. I don’t think you can ever approach re-signing a player with “well who do we replace him with” in mind. If the guy isn’t worth the price he’s asking, you don’t just give it to him anyway because the other options are lesser talents.

    • Michael James

      All those picks in the world won’t matter, remember: Butler and Tomlin are running that defense.

    • Intense Camel

      Nope that’s rationality talking. Once he leaves the steelers his career is done, but as long as he’s here. He’ll be a starter. Go figure.

    • Jack Hambert

      WWBD (What would Belichick do)? I like Bell and what he brings on the field, but the Patriots wouldn’t tolerate his BS. Remember Randy Moss?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Ajayi is a high-pedigree acquisition who was traded for mid-season, which kills the true committee argument in Philly. And while Lewis/Burkhead have done well in NE, it hasn’t come without issue:

      1. Gillislee was signed in free agency and failed to be the player they wanted.
      2. Lewis has actually had a somewhat healthy season (not the norm).
      3. The Pats offense is very different from the Steelers, scheme-wise.
      4. The Pats have the backs they do to make up for deficiencies/weaknesses in their receiving corps, so one is traded for the other.
      5. It still took four backs to find three that sometimes work, two that usually work, and one that mostly works.

    • AndyR34

      I believe that you are exaggerating the culture thing. I am certain that there are plenty of players that don’t have this me first issue. Even AB has toned it way down. That said, virtually everything that Bell has done and said this year displays all of the earmarks of the me first attitude that Dave described. And his play suffered for it, IMHO. It is for this reason mainly, that I would let him walk.

    • Tony P

      if possible, trade him to the worst o-line team in the league for a draft pick. Lets see how good he is playing for a crappy o-line. I’m sorry, I do not have any sympathy for a guy making 12 mil plus and he whines about it. If he did miss those walk thru’s against the Jags, Tomlin should go with him too!!!

    • Todd Bowers

      Liked the article.

      I think Bell is really really good.

      Probably the best pass protector and receiver among running backs in the NFL.

      My question is on his running ability. He does not offer any explosive running plays and I keep wondering how much his “style” is actually leaving some yards on the field.

      I would hate to see him go but not sure he commands the type of money he is asking for. If he had game breaking speed i would say yes…. right now just not sure.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Who is the safety you want to sign to replace him? Who is this miracle guy just waiting in free agency that will solve all the Steelers’ problems? That’s the point. It’s a simple one. The Steelers will only part with him if they have a quality replacement.

    • AndyR34

      Sadly…Tomlin is not Belicheat…not even in the same conversation.

    • Milton Farfara

      Call me crazy but I’m wondering why nobody has suggested the transition tag this year. It would cost around 12mil and if someone was crazy enough to take Bell we’d end up with a couple of first round picks. I hate spending all this money on one offensive player when there are glaring needs on defense but like others have commented he really is that much better than what’s available in fa market this year. This is a perfect example of damned if you do damned if you don’t .
      GO STEELERS! ! !

    • AndyR34

      I actually thought of this, but…I remembered the part about the avg. salary of the top 10players, but forgot the 20% salary increase…whichever is higher. I think that might put Bell above the franchise fee.

    • Dorian James

      Sign me up for the that 3rd round comp pick. Lol

    • Chris92021

      Bryce Love is going back for his senior season.

      The guys to look for in the draft will be Sony Michel and Rashaad Penny. Two guys who can catch the ball out of the backfield, don’t have as much wear and tear, and can also return kicks. Michel will go in the 25-50 range while Penny will go in the 3rd-4th round, possibly 2nd if he runs a 4.5 40. I would not mind having one of those gentlemen play for us in 2018.

    • Q Frankly

      Great write up @Dave Bryan!

    • AMP4380

      The Franchise Tag for him is so high you can literally sign two starter-level RBs for the same money, and have a deep, high quality back field that is insulated from injuries. There is so much risk signing a RB to that kind of money.

    • ciscoNoDrink

      Connor is unproven and coming off of knee surgery. Carlos is tried and true.

    • SteelersDepot

      You realize that was an October trade, right? You realize something like that’s not going to happen with a player on a one-year tag, right?

    • Jollyrob68

      Someone on the radio or Steelers Depot podcast yesterday mentioned that their will be some good free agent RB’s & Cap casualties. Give him the non exclusive tag,bring in free agents & Cap Casualties and if you find one or two you like then sign them then pull the tag.

    • Rob

      I get that we are in win now mode with a 2-3 year window, and I’d be ok with tagging him this year again despite the restructures and drawbacks. But outside of that, anything more than 5 yr/60M isn’t worth it at this point.

      Imo, he is the best RB in the league, by a considerable margin, regardless of the stats. And the offense is also somewhat built around his versatility. His running style and ability to not take too many hard hits, should help with his longevity. He is a valuable player, I just don’t know you can argue his performance in 2016-2017, his healthiest year, demands nearly double what Devonta and McCoy make.