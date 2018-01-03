Red Zone Performance Still A Sore Spot For Steelers

Hot Topics

    By Alex Kozora January 3, 2018 at 06:24 pm

    Quick note I wanted to make about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season before we tackle the playoffs. But most measures, it was a successful one. 13-3, 406 points, all-stars across the board. Hard to complain, right? One gripe has to be with how the Steelers’ red zone offense and defense performed.

    Cover your eyes. It ain’t pretty.

    From the hard-working people over at Teamrankings.com, the Steelers finished in the bottom third in both red zone offense and defense. On offense, they found the end zone just 50.8% of the time, 22nd in the NFL. Defensively, opposing teams hit paydirt on more than 61% of their chances, giving the Steelers’ defense a 28th place finish.

    Offensively, only two teams, Atlanta and Kansas City, had worse percentages and made the playoffs. Defensively, the Steelers are last of any playoff team.

    Put it this way. The Houston Texans had a more successful red zone offense and the Arizona Cardinals a better red zone defense. U-G-L-Y.

    Don’t blame Sunday’s Browns game either. The team went 1/2, right around the season average. That did little to skew the numbers.

    Sure, the Steelers had more chances. So did other high-powered offenses like the LA Rams and New England Patriots. The Rams finished 14th and the Patriots all the way up in 5th place. The best red zone offense went to the Philadelphia Eagles, another team who marched down the field for trip after trip in the red zone.

    There’s no excuse-making. It’s playoffs so the margin of error is razor thin. One bad day at finishing drives is enough to get you booted from the chase, no matter who that is against. The teams who are left are all talented enough to challenge the Steelers, even if Pittsburgh is still rightfully the favorite against anyone not named New England.

    But maybe I’m more disappointed in the defense, a focal point of Tomlin and area of strength for several years. In 2015 and 2016, they finished in the top ten and even in 2014, managed to crack the top 20. Despite the appearance of a defense on the rise, one that set the record for sacks in a season, this is still a big problem area.

    An area we’ve harped on all season long. Hoping, thinking, it would get better. One good performance, like the defense’s job against the Detroit Lions, boosted the numbers, but they quickly sank over the next month. Now that the season is over and there’s a large enough sample size to take the data seriously, the results aren’t impressive.

    If the Steelers get bounced from the playoffs, odds are, you’ll point to them struggling in one – or both – of these areas. If I’m Mike Tomlin, it’s one of the biggest numbers that needs to be changed for 2018.

    • Michael Putman

      Those numbers are disappointing and surprising. I haven’t watched many games this year… usually only if I’m at someone else’s house or at a restaurant and the game is on anyways… but I thought the Steelers seemed more efficient on offense. Frustrating that with all the talent we still can’t convert.

      I’ve been preaching for years now… we need to have a standard offensive formation inside the 10 yard line. RB, FB, 2WR’s and a tight end. Keep those same 5 skill players on the field and run hurry up offense inside the 10.
      With AB and JuJu as your wideouts and James or McDonald, you can either be dynamic with pass catching OR run blocking options.
      With Bell you can literally do anything… you can run inside or outside, you can catch from the backfield, you can split out wide.
      With Nix you can run or send him out on a route. I’m not sure if they have split him out wide, but why not?
      We’ve shown that JuJu is capable of running an option type route.

      We have so many weapons, we don’t need to get cute. We need to march those 5 skill guys out and see what the defense does to counter them. If they bring the beef out, you run to the edge or throw a pass. If they bring out DB’s, you pound Nix and Bell down their throats. With a top 5 QB, true #1 WR, the best RB in the league, a great full back, a super talented WR in JuJu and above average blocking/receiving TE’s there is no excuse not to convert 75+% of the time.

      All too often the Steelers bring out an OBVIOUS run formation and allow the defense to sub out for the beef package. Or the Steelers bring out a 5 wide formation and allow the defense to sub out for a dime package. STOP TELEGRAPHING OUR PLAN!

    • BurghBoy412

      All these numbers can be forgotten. Win a Super Bowl and nobody will remember any of these stats. It’s time this uber talented group…Put up or shut up!