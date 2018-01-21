Report: Browns Have Interest In Former Steelers OC Todd Haley

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently chose not to renew the contract of offensive coordinator Todd Haley and now he’s looking for work in the NFL elsewhere. On Sunday, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported that the Cleveland Browns have some level of interest in Haley, who had been the Steelers offensive coordinator for the last six seasons.

“Todd Haley has a chance to remain in the AFC North, as the Cleveland Browns have engaged him in serious talks to become their new offensive coordinator under Hue Jackson, according to league sources,” Mortensen wrote Sunday morning.

The Browns current head coach, Hue Jackson, has called plays for the offense the last two seasons and that’s resulted in Cleveland registering a 1-31 record during that span. The Browns now figure to be looking at selecting yet another quarterback in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft just one year after drafting former Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer in the second round.

It’s yet to be seen if Haley will ultimately remain in the AFC North division this offseason as a play caller, but if he does, you know he’ll look forward to playing against his former team twice a season should that wind up to be the case.