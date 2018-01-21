Hot Topics

    Report: Browns Have Interest In Former Steelers OC Todd Haley

    By Dave Bryan January 21, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers recently chose not to renew the contract of offensive coordinator Todd Haley and now he’s looking for work in the NFL elsewhere. On Sunday, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported that the Cleveland Browns have some level of interest in Haley, who had been the Steelers offensive coordinator for the last six seasons.

    “Todd Haley has a chance to remain in the AFC North, as the Cleveland Browns have engaged him in serious talks to become their new offensive coordinator under Hue Jackson, according to league sources,” Mortensen wrote Sunday morning.

    The Browns current head coach, Hue Jackson, has called plays for the offense the last two seasons and that’s resulted in Cleveland registering a 1-31 record during that span. The Browns now figure to be looking at selecting yet another quarterback in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft just one year after drafting former Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer in the second round.

    It’s yet to be seen if Haley will ultimately remain in the AFC North division this offseason as a play caller, but if he does, you know he’ll look forward to playing against his former team twice a season should that wind up to be the case.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • pittsburghjoe

      I sure hope he is not an hour late for the interview.

    • CoachCot

      Have we pinpointed that it was Todd that was late as of yet?

    • CoachCot

      Well crap. I hate when these types of things happen. Probably means we find a way to drop the first one to a very motivated Browns offense next year lol

    • melblount

      Stoopid is as stoopid does.

    • Rick McClelland

      Take Bell and that big salary over there with you Todd. You can both be late and we’ll see how he runs behind that offensive line. Betting his “stats” won’t look so great.
      The Sporting News article on Bell is very telling. Todd and Bell will be great together.

    • SwagDaddy330

      The Cleveland bar scene is pretty decent nowadays.

    • Reginald Pippin

      I’ve been feeling this way every since I read about him being late to last Sunday’s game. He’s more trouble than he’s worth.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I was hoping Haley would catch on with the Giants or Jets—allowing the two sides to part ways without incident. It’s just messy if he stays in the division. And really, he should be thanking the Steelers for returning him to coaching relevance again. All the revenge narratives would be in poor taste.

      On a related note, I feel absolutely terrible for Kizer. The Browns simply ruin quarterbacks. I don’t blame a single top prospect who refuses to sign with Cleveland. Their track record says everything. Kizer deserves better than that team.

    • Matt Manzo

      That would kinda suck. Would be fun to go against him regularly but I’d hate for the Browns to have all that inside info.

    • Rick McClelland

      I’ve been feeling this way since Bell sat last summer. I’m not one of the fans that feels the world will end without him. Is he a great player? Yes, in the system he is in with the line he has. Will he be a great player in another system? Probably not unless NE gets him.
      Cleveland is loaded with money and draft picks. Make a deal and lets move on from me, me, me, and get back to team.

    • Aj Gentile

      If Hue calls the plays it could worj

    • AndreH

      Pencil this in Todd Haley the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns after they fire Hue Jackson midway through the season.

    • Ichabod

      10 yd penalty for “pillin on”