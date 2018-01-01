Report: Cardinals Want To Interview Steelers Offensive Line Coach Mike Munchak

The Arizona Cardinals are looking for a new head coach now that Bruce Arians has decided to retire and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak is one of several candidates they will reportedly speak to, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Rapoport reports Monday evening that the Cardinals have requested permission to speak with Munchak.

The #AZCardinals have requested permission to speak with #Steelers OL coach Mike Munchak, source said. Former #Titans coach getting a deserved look. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2018

Munchak, who was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011 to 2013, became the Steelers offensive line coach in 2014. He compiled a head coaching record of 22–26 in his three seasons coaching the Titans. He was previously the Titans offensive line coach from 1997–2010.

The Cardinals have a long list of candidates they plan on interviewing in the coming weeks and at this point it’s hard to believe that Munchak would be considered a favorite to land the job.

Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley once held that same job with the Cardinals from 2007 to 2008. As of right now there’s no word that the Cardinals are interested in interviewing Haley for their vacant head coaching position.