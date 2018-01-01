Hot Topics

    Report: Cardinals Want To Interview Steelers Offensive Line Coach Mike Munchak

    By Dave Bryan January 1, 2018 at 06:31 pm

    The Arizona Cardinals are looking for a new head coach now that Bruce Arians has decided to retire and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak is one of several candidates they will reportedly speak to, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

    Rapoport reports Monday evening that the Cardinals have requested permission to speak with Munchak.

    Munchak, who was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011 to 2013, became the Steelers offensive line coach in 2014. He compiled a head coaching record of 22–26 in his three seasons coaching the Titans. He was previously the Titans offensive line coach from 1997–2010.

    The Cardinals have a long list of candidates they plan on interviewing in the coming weeks and at this point it’s hard to believe that Munchak would be considered a favorite to land the job.

    Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley once held that same job with the Cardinals from 2007 to 2008. As of right now there’s no word that the Cardinals are interested in interviewing Haley for their vacant head coaching position.

    • Richard Edlin

      I thought there were issues about interviewing people whose teams were still active?

    • LucasY59

      Dave and Alex with twin Articles…

    • Ichabod

      No…you can’t have him!

    • LucasY59

      I commented in the Haley to Dallas rumor post that the Steelers need to keep Munchak (give him the promotion to OC) Haley seems to be ready to leave, but the Steelers will continue to benefit if they keep Munch around (and they can bring in Faneca to replace him, which keeps the talented/experienced eyes on the OL)

    • Lambert58

      Keep away from Munch. Go hire McDaniels.

    • DirtDawg1964

      They are allowed to interview during bye weeks.

    • LucasY59

      one other thing is that AZ seems to be going in the wrong direction (and the NFC West has some up and coming teams as well as Seattle who is always tough, so leaving Pittsburgh might not be that attractive)

    • Chris

      Damn, our only great coach.

    • I wonder if they will block his chance to interview.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Can’t they hire someone from another team? Judas H Priest!

    • Shane Mitchell

      We should promote him to HC.

    • will

      Assistant HC

    • Jesse Hernandez

      OC not HC. Mike Tomlin is a hell of a Leader.

    • will

      Go Alex!

    • Mister Wirez

      Screw Arizona… Can’t that organization think for themselves yet? Always trying to swindle and poach our guys.

    • JNick

      Or Patricia.
      No coordinators that leave NE ever have success as a 2ND. I don’t know why GMs even try. The BB coaching tree is a black hole.

    • Shane Mitchell

      So is Munchak

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😣😤

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      And he was fired from Tennessee.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Hello my name is John Mitchell.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I would like to reshuffle the deck to keep him

      Head ball Coach- Mike Munchak
      Defensive Coordinator- Jerry Olsavsky
      Offensive Coordinator- Randy Fichtner
      Asst GM /player personnel / clock management- Mike Tomlin
      Communications/ public relations director – Keith Butler
      offseason golf coordinator- Todd Haley

    • Jaybird

      Permission denied.
      Nah I’d hate to see him go, but all the luck in the the world to him. If he gets the the gig then good for him and congrats.

    • CoachCot

      Dang. On a positive note AB is jogging now

    • Shane Mitchell

      And Belichick was fired from Cleveland, it happens, if you dont have a franchise QB good chance you will get fired sooner rather than later for most NFL teams as a HC.

    • William Bigelow

      This isn’t like when BA ‘retired’ in Pitt, is it?

    • CoachCot

      Never mind our HC has the 2nd most wins through the first 11 seasons as a head coach lol

    • Jaybird

      Didn’t Tomlin just say that he thinks Munch deserved another shot at head coach? Maybe he was foreshadowing.

    • CoachCot

      Yup. Hard to keep these guys around for too long and part of Coach T’s job as a HC is to help his guys advance their careers if they wish to pursue that route

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Why replace Tomlin with him tho? Great OLine coach, but maybe that’s what he’s good at.

    • s0v3r3i9n

      still hope he stays and is promoted to OC.

    • Shane Mitchell

      No doubt he is good at that, according to the olinemen he has them prepared for everything possible.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I dont think they would promote him to OC as long as Ben is QB, if Haley leaves Fichtner will be the new OC.

    • Vic

      I rather see Haley leave and the Steelers pick up Norv Turner.

    • Jaybird

      I’m not sure Munch has ever called his own plays. I thought I read that somewhere. I don’t know if OC is a good fit for Munch.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Lol! Don’t quit your day job! 😂😂😂

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      It’s pretty sad at this point. The Cardinals owners are so obsessed with the Steelers they can’t even function like a normal team. They’re like a girlfriend who got dumped 10 years ago, and still goes home every night and looks at her ex-boyfriend’s photos on Facebook.

      It would be one thing if they were winning by using this strategy. But the Cardinals keep scooping up Steelers players and coaches every year, and they keep losing every year. It’s just sad.

    • gdeuce

      Oh yea, Haley is so awful, I hate when the team averages 30 ppg since the bye

    • gdeuce

      that doesn’t make sense

    • CoachCot

      Or has coordinated one of the most successful Offensive stretches in franchise history lol

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      I’m torn. I hate to prevent a good guy like Munchak from pursuing his dreams. What if the Vikings had prevented us from interviewing Tomlin… (oh wait)…

      But seriously, I would love for the Steelers to deny the Cardinals just ONE time. Like a spoiled little kid asking for ice cream, and his mom says, “No!”

    • ThePointe

      Are they SURE Arians has retired? lol
      I would hate to lose Coach Munch, but if anyone deserves a second chance at a head coaching position it’s him

    • PA2AK_

      Lol

    • ThePointe

      Sure it does. The only reason the Steelers front office ‘Retired’ Arians is because he kept giving them the run around every year. In essence saying well I’m not sure I’ll be back, I want to think about retirement. Then at the very last minute tell them he’ll be back the next year. Front office got tired of his antics, and ‘retired’ him.

    • CoachCot

      He held a presser

    • CP72

      Have any Steelers assistants done well?

    • Mutatedgenome

      Can’t they make their own team and stop riding the Steelers coattails???

    • CP72

      Won’t get many guys to come coach in Pittsburgh if you do.

    • Jaybird

      Never hold someone back from advancement . I just couldn’t do it. Especially a good guy like Munch.
      I’m just hoping he doesn’t want the job! Lol.