Report: Le’Veon Bell Claims Tardiness To Pre-Jaguars Walk-through Was For Personal Reasons

    By Dave Bryan January 24, 2018 at 01:08 pm

    After the Pittsburgh Steelers Divisional Round Playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars it was reported that running back Le’Veon Bell not only missed most of the team’s Saturday walk-through prior to the game, but that he was also a little late reporting to the locker room just ahead of the contest as well.

    “Not only did Bell arrive much later than that for the playoff game against Jacksonville (as well as one coach), he missed practically the entire Saturday walk-through the day before, showing up about five minutes before practice ended,” Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported less than a week ago.

    On Wednesday, Bell, who is currently preparing to play in Sunday’s Pro Bowl game, addressed his tardiness ahead of the team’s playoff game against the Jaguars with the media.

    Bell, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, said on Wednesday that he had personal reasons for being late to the team’s walk-through and that coaching staff was aware of that.

    “I had personal reasons,” Bell said on Wednesday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Obviously, coach T and everyone knew. Whoever made the report was trying to make me look bad to the public or whatever. Obviously, the coaches and everybody knew what was going on in my life at that moment. I showed up when I did and I came to work.”

    Tardiness and all, Bell still managed to catch 9 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers 45-42 loss to the Jaguars in addition to rushing for another 67 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

    Bell, who played under the franchise tag in 2017, was voted a first-team All-Pro a few weeks ago just shortly after being voted to the Pro Bowl again. Bell is currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in a few more months and the Steelers will likely need to place the franchise tag on him again in order to prevent him from hitting the market. This year’s tag amount for Bell will be $14.54 million.

    • Spencer Krick

      Well, there ya go.

    • Rob

      Thanks Bouchette for giving facts without context, and spinning it to create a narrative that he’s unruly/ Tomlin has once again lost control

    • Lee Foo Young

      Yeh…’Personally’ he didn’t want to be there?

    • Smitty 6788

      I said that from the very beginning because life happens.

    • Chris92021

      That is what typically occurs when a team does not meet or exceed expectations, a bunch of articles assigning blame or figuring out why things did not work out. Bouchette is in that business. We might not like it but he got what he wanted.

    • StillersInThe6

      I have to get this off my chest and vent.. It seems our fan base is very fickle. It’s very much a what have you done for me yesterday type of relationship. It’s also a “you better not put yourself first in any matters, but put the team first” type of fanbase, which to me is pretty unrealistic and silly. Facts – Leveon Bell works his absolute tail off every offseason (save for maybe the very first before his 1st season) and arrives in absolutely impeccable shape. Bell has also done things on the field that maybe a couple other RBs have done in the history of the game. Bell rarely complains about an injury and is willing to take a lot of punishment to help this team win. RBs have a very short shelf-life and Bell is entitled to try and fetch a huge contract that he’s worked incredibly hard to earn as almost the league’s undisputed best RB over the last handful of years.

      Yet it’s never enough. There’s a ton of negativity toward the guy on here and it boggles my mind. I guarantee you when he’s gone, we will miss these Bell years of incredible production at the position. I hope he comes back and continues to be elite for years to come.

    • 6 ring circus

      Well, yea…

    • WreckIess

      That’s why I said I wouldn’t freak out during the Friday Night Five questions last week and it’s why I’m not a fan of Bouchette’s. He just said he and a coach were late, but gave no reason and just let everyone make their own reasons why to create more traffic for his story. He also never even tried to come out and say this wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, he just let it ride. Fowler even said that a lot of players said he wasn’t skipping (like the narrative everyone created stated), he was just late so why wouldn’t Bouchette just come out and give some clarity to his own story?

    • gdeuce

      did you expect anything more from Douchette?

    • Rob

      Honestly, no

    • Rory

      “Personal reasons” is the ultimate cop-out answer. Not saying I don’t believe him, but you can use that excuse for anything really and never have to divulge any further info.

    • Rob

      He and anyone is open to assign blame. I don’t care who anyone wants to blame, because they all deserve some.

      The issue is putting out half informed pieces with your own biased assumptions of what is going on, and then passing it off as fact. The quote Dave included here from Bouchette, is just that. The entire article it is quoted was filled with snippets just like it.

    • PittShawnC

      Yes, clearly on issues like this we should side with LeVeon Bell. I mean after all, it’s not like we’ve seen something like this before. Oh wait….
      “I haven’t missed any drug tests,” Bell said on Tuesday, according to Jason Mackey of DKPittsburghSports “I haven’t failed any drug tests. I’m completely fine.”

      The rumor appears to have come from Pittsburgh radio personality Mark Madden, who teased the news on Twitter before discussing it openly.

    • PittShawnC

      But relax everyone. He redeemed himself by getting back to his truthful ways by saying:

      “I’m not gonna miss games, trust me.”

      (he missed four games)

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      They always ready with their torch and pitchforks. Just STOP. THINK about it from every perspective, and don’t get CAUGHT IN YOUR FEELINGS too much. There’s a reason for everything, especially something as miniscule as this. 😏

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      The very truth. +1

    • SteelerDieHard

      Lol, yep … my personal reason for being late and not showing up is,,, I don’t feel like showing up and wanna be late… LOL

    • Intense Camel

      Baloney

    • SteelerDieHard

      Well, the team first mantra and strict rules seems to be working for that team up north..

    • PittShawnC

      Dude, Bouchette is a NFL HoF writer, you know that right? Inducted before people like Ed Werder and Chris Mortensen. He’s covered over 30 Super Bowls and the Steelers for over 30 years. He doesn’t work for BarStool or 247Sports.

      I don’t like a lot of what Ed says. But I’ll take his word over a players (especially one with a track record like LB’s) any day of the week.

    • Intense Camel

      But I like pitchforks

    • nutty32

      Somewhere between the fickle and the homer apologist lies the “truth.”

    • Lambert58

      Deal with your personal issues in your personal time.

    • NinjaMountie

      I agree. I think it was leaked on purpose. To either further tarnish his image in an attempt to drive down his price or as a reason for letting him walk.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Can’t bring pitchforks to my section.

    • nutty32

      100000 times better than tiki torches. They’re actually sold out at Home Depot, Yikes!!!

    • NinjaMountie

      I will also caution people that are all too eager to take Bell’s side to remember that he has a long history of, how should one put it, molding the truth to fit his narrative.

    • Rob

      That’s great, Shawn. I knew all of that, but none of it makes me, as a reader, more inclined to enjoy incomplete/biased news. I used to read Ed’s columns a lot, but I don’t like them for those reasons. It’s fine if you disagree lol just my opinion

    • Rob

      Examples? Not being a douche, genuinely curious.

    • Intense Camel

      He’s a liar

    • PittShawnC

      While Ed drives me nuts, I just don’t think you accomplish what he has in a 40 year career if you’re not doing it the right way.

      Based on the outright lies LB has shared before, I just don’t take his credibility over Ed’s. As a matter of fact, I think LB has zero credibility. This is just my opinion too man, lol. I wish we could be debating whether we’d be wearing our home black or away whites a week from Sunday.

    • NinjaMountie

      The drug test fiasco. The “I didn’t know you could get a DUI from smoking pot.”
      I like to think he “molds the truth” because the alternative is that he is the stupidest person to ever walk the planet.

    • Rob

      I thought he was right on the drug test thing which is why it was reduced?

      And to be fair, he was probably still high when he said that he didn’t know lol

    • Paul Rainey

      Spoiler alert to Bell. No onehas to write an article to make you look bad, you are doing a great job of that all by yourself. As for me Ed has way more credibility than Bell.