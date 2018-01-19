Hot Topics

    Report: Le’Veon Bell Showed Up Late To Jaguars Game, Missed Nearly All Of Saturday’s Walkthrough

    By Alex Kozora January 19, 2018 at 10:58 am

    There is certain to be drama and tension between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Le’Veon Bell this offseason. Bell is again adamant about wanting a long-term deal while it still seems likely the team puts the franchise tag on him. But it appears that tension existed before the offseason began. Ed Bouchette has a couple interesting nuggets of info in his State of the Steelers wrap up article.

    In it, he reports Bell missed most of Saturday’s walkthrough before the Divisional loss to Jacksonville. He also showed up late to the game the next day. From Bouchette:

    “Not only did Bell arrive much later than that for the playoff game against Jacksonville (as well as one coach), he missed practically the entire Saturday walk-through the day before, showing up about five minutes before practice ended.”

    According to the article, Mike Tomlin asks for the entire team – players and coaches – to arrive at the stadium at least two hours prior to kickoff. It is unclear how late Bell was to Heinz Field on Sunday (and who the coach was). In a year of distractions across the entire team, it’s a fitting way to end the season.

    Bell is looking to again be the league’s highest paid back, earning annually anywhere between $15 and $17 million.

    Though it’s a bad look for Bell, and throws into question where his mind was at (he also essentially guaranteed a win over Jacksonville the day before), it’s probably not going to change the Steelers’ decision-making. They need Bell and they’re not going to let him freely test free agency in a year where the offense scored around that 30 point per game mark once everything started to click. With Ben Roethlisberger coming back, the team needs Bell to continue to be their workhorse.

    A long-term deal is unlikely, or at best, difficult to get to, meaning they’re going to have to tag him to ensure he doesn’t hit the market. Then attempt to work on a long-term deal before the July deadline.

    If there is a new contract reached, maybe throw in a clause about, you know, showing up to practice.

    • John

      Alex, for you, and it surely reflects what I don’t know: Can we trade him?

    • WARisHELL

      At some point this crap needs to stop

    • RJMcReady

      No Championship Attitude. Players run this team.

    • Paul RK

      no. he is technically a free agent.

    • SteelerMike

      I really don’t like the direction this team team has taken during of the Tomlin/Colbert era. They believe the team will win with a small collection of very highly priced players. They don’t believe in building a true team or having any type of team identity. Instead, the Steelers identity is the “Killer Bs”. But that’s not a team strategy and they will not will as much as they should with that strategy. Plus if any single one of a small collection players gets hurt (Ben, Brown, Bell, Shazier) then it’s supposedly cripples the team and provides a built-in excuse for players and coaches alike that they couldn’t win.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      We can franchise tag and trade him. But that is exceedingly rare as to be almost impossible.

    • Alex Kozora

      Not unless/until he signs his franchise tag.

    • CountryClub

      coaches and players showing up late on a playoff weekend is just not acceptable.

    • Ichabod

      So…did he get fined for missing practice?
      Nice team attitude he repeatedly shows.
      I think we can win without him and 14.5 mil cap space can be used elsewhere.

    • Bradys_Dad

      well when you’re a highly disciplined team under Coach T ……..

    • Bill

      The crap will stop when the coach learns how to deal with it or the Steelers hire one who knows how. I’ve said it before and I’m saying it again: the culture of this team will remain the same until someone is brought in who can change it to a true team first attitude! Slick rhetoric in press conferences does not cut it.

    • Ichabod

      But, but he is not going to live in his fears

    • Bradys_Dad

      Seems that many guys want to be treated like Men but continue acting like Boys. Time
      for some “players” to grow up IMHO.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Let’s cut right past the “he needs to be more disciplined/needs to tow the line” talk. Let’s also accept that tweets and “reports” don’t always paint a clear picture of everything happening behind the scenes (though this whole season has been admittedly heavy on the drama). Maybe part of the culture needs to change, but how many of THESE years (the Ben years) are fans willing to sacrifice to do it?

      BOTTOM LINE: The Steelers are nowhere near as good without Bell. And the smart FOOTBALL decision is to tag him and make an effort to sign him. Fans may get Bell fatigue, I get that. He may say boneheaded things from time to time. But by most accounts, he’s a good teammate, and—more importantly—he’s a phenomenal player. All things considered, Bell has still been an overwhelming good for this team.

      Connor is not a featured back (at least not yet). And for fans who argue he’s never been given a chance, the Steelers cannot gamble Ben’s precious few years on that experiment. That means the team’s options in the run game, from best to worst, are as follows:

      1. Tag/sign Bell.
      2. Sign a higher-profile free agent back AND spend a high draft pick on a back.
      3. Sign a higher-profile free agent back OR spend a high draft pick on a back.
      4. Stand pat with Connor as featured back, and bring in an affordable vet to spell him.

    • SwagDaddy330

      This is the type of thing that Tomlin should be fired for.

      All of the nonsense that goes on leads to this team being unprepared on Sundays.

      There is no reason that this team – with all of the talent that they have – shouldn’t be competing with NE year in and year out.

    • rystorm06

      Locker room cancer. If the team accepts his behavior, it sets a poor standard to all other players of what’s acceptable. Yes he’s ultra talented, but his me-first attitude will hurt the team in the long run. I’d say Pittsburgh should part ways with him.

      Besides I think he’s super overrated. Yes #2 rushing yards in the league, but his YPC of 4.0 is ‘not bad’, certainly not elite. And he’s only averaged 3 yards on first down runs? That’s not worth the money he’s asking, and honestly I think Conner could even be better if he cleans up his pass blocking.

    • Brendan

      I don’t think “bad look” does this quite enough justice.

    • John

      Thanks. His call then. To paraphrase Yogi Berra, if he doesn’t want to come to the field, nothing will stop him.

    • Bill

      No matter the skills of a player; if he is poison to the team concept he has to go. I don’t know if Bell is there yet but missing practices and venting about contracts just before a playoff game is getting real close.

    • Ichabod

      How much would it cost to sign him?
      If he is tagged, and he signs it, will his attitude improve or get worse?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Nope, not happening

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      I’m not sure you have the evidence to say we’re significantly worse off without him. The only time Bell was out – with the team having advance notice of his absence – was when DeAngelo Williams started the season as the lead RB. And I’d say he did pretty well.

      The bottom line ACTUALLY is that Bell is not worth $15mil a season. Not when $8mil gets you LeSean McCoy. Not when you have a QB already making over $20mil a season. Not when your offensive line has opened holes for 30+ year old cast-offs like DeAngelo Williams. Not when you’re getting a diva and headcase of a RB with injury history and previously drug-related suspensions (justified or not).

    • #7

      Well this totally blows up the “players love Tomlin” narrative his supporters love to spout. Mike Tomlin is a vapid, useless , empty track suit. This team needs a new head coach. Someone who actually is a net positive or even neutral, instead of Mike Tomlin, who clearly is a net negative on this team.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      I think the number I saw for a second tag on Bell would be $14.54 million.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      This team is NOT i repeat NOT the cowboys…

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I agree from a talent perspective. (Though they have made the playoffs four consecutive years, and won the division three of those four years.) But Bell isn’t the reason the Steelers lost to NE or Jacksonville. If coaching was causing the team’s best players (like Bell and Brown) to disappear in games, that would be one thing.

      I’m not saying all is right with this team, but in an article about Bell, you can’t point to Bell being better coached as making a difference in the win/loss column.

    • rystorm06

      It needs to be done, mark my words we’ll not win another super bowl if Bell is on the team

    • CP72

      Tough, blue collar, and hardworking. This team use reflect the city of Pittsburgh. Now it’s a team with guys more concerned with dropping their next rap song on Twitter.

      I’m not a Tomlin hater, but if this is true it falls squarely on his shoulders.

    • 20Stoney

      That line of his drives me nuts. He lives in his fears all the time. He admitted he was afraid they couldn’t stop the jags offense, so he made that stupid onside kick call. Just the latest example.

    • RJMcReady

      The 2001 era ended with the Tebow game in 2011. A great 11 year run, missing the playoffs only in 03′, 06′ and 09′, going to the AFCCG 5 times in 01′, 04′, 05′, 08′ and 10′, winning 2 Super Bowls 05′ and 08′ and 3 AFC Championships 05′, 08′, 10′. Compiling a 12-5 playoff record in the process and receiving a first round bye 4 times in 01′, 04′, 08′ and 10′.

      Since 2012 (Last 6 Seasons) the Steelers are 3-4 in the Playoffs, 1 AFCCG Appearance (which was an embarrassing blowout) and a first round bye only once (17′).

      Since the 1970s (nearly 50 years) the only other decade to stack this up against our current results is the ‘Dark 1980’s’. One AFCCG appearance in 1984 (a blowout to Marino and Dolphins) as the highpoint of the period. I don’t think many believe this current team is anywhere near as bad (talent wise) as those 1980’s teams.

    • CP72

      Coaches!! Let that sink in COACHES!!!

      New England has a bizzard and Belichick tells his team to not be late. “I don’t care what you have to do…be here on time”.

    • AndreH

      Exactly. Shows that Mike Tomlin has zero control of his locker room. He’s to busy standing at the podium explaining why the Steelers got demolished by the Jaguars offense.

    • SwagDaddy330

      I’m just saying in general…..

      The Bell situation is just one of MANY things that goes on behind the scenes. If there are coaches & players that are showing up late, that is a big deal and it falls on the HC.

    • Intense Camel

      Just let this guy walk and spend the money on defense. The offense will be fine.

    • RJMcReady

      It’s not even slick… more contrived

    • Intense Camel

      Exactly

    • Ichabod

      Clearly he wants out of Pittsburgh regardless of what he says.
      He is just using a different tactic to accomplish it than deebo did.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      1. Williams was good, but his skills were also much more limited than Bell’s…AND the Steelers caught him at a perfect time when he had just enough left in the tank to contribute. But even he had his limitations, and was not a long-term answer.

      2. We know how good the Steelers’ running game is with Bell. It’s the best it’s been in years, and Bell is setting NFL records. Going without him is a HUGE gamble…one that fed-up fans are simply assuming will work out.

      3. $8 million does not get you LeSean McCoy—don’t be ridiculous. Just because that’s what he’s making NOW does not mean that would be his rate if he were a free agent today. It wouldn’t be. You want to know who the Steelers could sign? Doug Martin. And the run game would suffer.

      4. I’m not saying sign Bell at any cost, but to decide not to make an effort to retain the league’s best back simply because he annoys you is ludicrous.

    • Sammacdon

      Well, Bell didn’t show up for some of the pre-game. The defense didn’t show up for the actual game. I still say the defense is the bigger problem? If we had a linebacker that missed the pre-game meeting but had three sacks, we would have won. I would take that.

    • RJMcReady

      I think it’s indicative of the team culture… Coaches being late too?

    • Intense Camel

      They DID make an effort. Bell is delusional.

    • Brian Miller

      Sony Michel anyone?

    • Intense Camel

      Carlos hyde

    • #7

      This article is incomplete. It’s not just Bell. It’s multiple players and even a coach who routinely showed up late.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Did I say they shouldn’t attempt to retain him because he annoys me? No. I assert that Bell is simply not worth $15mil/yr. $15mil could get you a good running back AND a starter at CB or S. And our offensive line is paid handsomely for their prowess, so why not trust in that investment and let Bell walk when keeping him would so fundamentally hamper your team?

    • Brian Miller

      That too!

    • Lambert58

      Tired of this guy’s entitlement. Tag him one more time, run the wheels off, draft a new RB.

    • #7

      His entitlement is enabled by the head coach. And it’s not just Bell. It’s multiple players.

    • Jaybird

      I guess we know who Decastro and Villanueva were talking about when they said the team might need new types of players or someb kind of change.
      Shame on the Steelers if they allow Bell to be on this team next year. If the Patriots can let Jamie Collins and Chandler Jones go and STILL be a dominant Defense, then we can also excel on offense without Bell.
      And shame on anyone who put down AV for not being a “teammate ” after he made comments about this kind of crap. Those of you who made negative remarks about AV for coming out of the tunnel and said he was selfish or grandstanding were way out of line. That guy is a true hero and teammate. Bell on the other hand is an immature knucklehead.

    • Intense Camel

      We can get him for less than half of what it would take to keep bell.

    • Lambert58

      True. But he’s the worst.

    • Ichabod

      Well it says Tomlin “asks” his players to be there early…as coach why doesn’t he TELL them to be there early?

    • #7

      Maybe, but the enabler is much easier to replace in this case.

    • Intense Camel

      The pats do not have a dominant defense. Not sure where you gathered that.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Did the fact that they’re the best scoring defense in the league since Week 5 escape you?

    • Michael Clark

      As Allen Iverson once said ” practice, we talking about practice”. In thegrand scheme of things it matters but his play in that game was not affected. So what ever..

    • Intense Camel

      They are not dominant in any way, sorry.

    • Ichabod

      I was wondering if we don’t tag him what would he get as free agent

    • Lambert58

      Don’t think so.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Again, you cannot gamble Ben’s precious few remaining years on anything short of trying to secure the best possible running game. Continuity matters. It blows my mind that people see a report that makes Bell look bad, then say “Eh, let him walk,” as though such a move won’t potentially put the team’s entire championship window at risk. You underestimate the gamble of changing the running game (and thereby the offense) this drastically.

      Maybe it will come to that, but why be so quick to jettison one of this team’s greatest assets?

    • #7

      This stuff won’t change until Tomlin is replaced. Every other conversation regarding this team is secondary. Nothing is going to change for the better until a serious head coach replaces the empty one.

    • Intense Camel

      -Bell

    • Ichabod

      How many championships did Iverson win with that attitude?

    • #7

      Yes he is. The more you learn about what’s going on with this team, the more you learn how useless Tomlin really is

    • Lambert58

      They are vastly improved from the beginning of the season.

    • There is nothing to trade until Bell is under contract. If they Franchise him and a long term deal doesn’t get done by the deadline (usually mid-June) then he probably won’t sign until a week before the regular season.

      I’m not a proponent for letting him walk until a capable replacement is found. To be a championship offense, this team needs production from the RB position.

    • Intense Camel

      You don’t need a great RB to win the SB.

    • Intense Camel

      Didn’t say they weren’t good. Just not dominant.

    • 6 ring circus

      Will I ever meet the woman of my dreams?

    • Dillan Walker

      So it drives you nuts that he says he doesn’t live in his fears, then when he does live in his fears (ie. Doing an onside cuz the defense clearly couldn’t stop a runny nose.) But you don’t like that either cuz now he’s a hypocrite who only says he doesn’t live in his fears…. I hope that all made sense, your calling him a hypocrite essentially and doing the same thing yourself

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      5th in scoring defense over the course of the entire season. Points being how the outcome of games is determined, I’d say that’s pretty dominant. The other four teams in the top five? Minnesota, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, and the Chargers. How many of the four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs are in the top five in scoring defense? All of them.

    • Steeldog22

      Aha!

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Here’s something you may have never thought you’d hear: “The Kardashian’s have less drama than the Pittsburgh Steelers do these days.” Man, this is awful. I’ll bet you HBO has offered to double their price if the NFL could get the Steelers to do ‘Hard Knocks’. It’s like ‘The Real World’ meets ‘Jerry Springer’ in that locker room. Wow! Just….. wow!

    • Intense Camel

      That is GOOD not dominant. Nobody is afraid of the Pats defense.

    • Lambert58

      In the last 3 games, they are giving up an average of 12 pts/game. Maybe not dominant, but pretty good.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Impossible to know at this point. A running back of Bell’s caliber and age hasn’t hit the open market in a while, impossible to know what teams will be willing to pay for him.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Other teams may not with the way they’re uniquely constructed. But this team? This offense? Yes they do. A great running back has been a MAJOR reason for the team’s (and Ben’s) recent success.

    • Canadiana

      Bell is a generational talent and I would hate to see him leave, with that being said, what kind of a teammate who is the making more money than everyone but Ben and brown pull this kinda crap all year? I’ve been for paying him his massive contract all season, not anymore. This kind of attitude may get you paid by other franchises, but sure as hell not by the rooneys.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      I just listed all the reasons. Declining per-carry production. Injury history. Suspension history. Asking price is DOUBLE the next-highest RB in the league. Causes distractions. Exhibits me-first mentality. Immature. Petulantly sits out an entire preseason. Skips team walkthrough and arrives late TO A PLAYOFF GAME.

    • Intense Camel

      I’ll go with that. Also those those last 3 games were against the Jets, Bills, and Titans so…

    • Brian Tollini

      I don’t like the idea that you can skip a mandatory walkthorugh and show up late to a PLAYOFF game, meanwhile the night before your are taunting your opponent on social media that you are about to lose to. If this report is true (and he didn’t have a legitimate excuse) there is no way he should have been allowed to start the game. What is this doing to the locker room?

    • Intense Camel

      THen why were they still winning with D-will and Fitz?

    • Lambert58

      True. (I left that part out) lol

    • DoctorNoah

      That’s silly. Most players love Tomlin. He has never had a losing season. As you watch most teams go through cycles of melting down, inconsistency, etc, Tomlin has largely drafted well, largely kept the team in check, largely presented a face of maturity and poise, and largely succeeded. We would all love another Super Bowl, no doubt, but if you think Bell would somehow be better “controlled” in the hands of another HC, you are fooling yourself.

      Other than Belichick, give me any current coach who commands more respect from players and other coaches, and who projects more maturity? We can complain about a handful of calls, and we’re all upset about games we feel we should have won. Don’t forget how we ran Arians out of town. Don’t forget that there was similar chaos at times under Cowher, just before social media and the internet.

    • NinjaMountie

      This isn’t looking good. Either Bell is a huge Diva that constantly puts himself before the team and Tomlin lets him do it or there are people leaking lies to discredit Bell and Tomlin. Which is more likely?

    • Matt Manzo

      Could it have anything to do with the weather and traffic? Maybe?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      As I said above, D-Will had a certain amount left and played great. But he wasn’t Bell. Most notably, the AFC Championship Game showed this.