    Report: Mike Munchak Turns Down Second Head Coach Interview With Cardinals

    By Dave Bryan January 17, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak will not be the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

    According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Munchak has turned down the chance for a interview with the Cardinals for their vacant head coaching position.

    This is very interesting news as the Cardinals would seem to be a decent landing spot for Munchak should he wish to return to the head coaching ranks.

    Unless something else materializes quickly, it appears as though the Cardinals were the only team with a head coach vacancy interested in possible hiring Munchak. In short, it looks like he will remain on the Steelers coaching staff.

    Muchak, who was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011-2013, has been the Steelers offensive line coach since 2014. This year three of the Steelers offensive linemen were voted to the Pro Bowl and one of the three, guard David DeCastro, was selected to the AP All-Pro team.

    If the Steelers were to part ways with current offensive coordinator Todd Haley in the coming days or weeks, Munchak, along with quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner, might both be the top candidates for that job. Both, however, have never been offensive coordinators before in the NFL.

    • CountryClub

      This is interesting. Not sure I’d love him being bumped up to OC. But, I’d be open minded about it.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Finally some good news! I can’t handle bad news right now.

    • Steeldog22

      Keeping Munchak gives them more freedom to let go someone else.

    • SteelCityDefense

      The Legend of this man continues

    • T R

      Make Munchak assistant coach and OL coach. Also promote him to player conduct and or help with game day decisions and or time management. LOL

    • LucasY59

      I have said it pretty much since Munch came to Pittsburgh, he doesnt really want to be a HC (with the Titans it was a thing where he became an interim and then got to keep the job for awhile, but it wasnt even something he pursued then) I think he likes being in his hometown (and I am hoping the Steelers are compensating him very well for doing such a great job) I think the stress of being a HC isnt something he wants, and the only reason he took the 1st interview was to take a look at what was being offered, there is probably a competitive thing in him that wants to prove he could be a head coach, but I think he also wants to win a SB ring and he sees the Steelers as a good chance to get one (much better than the Cards) so I think that is a motivator for him to stay as well

      VERY GLAD Munchak is staying with the Steelers!

    • T R

      I say assistant coach and player conduct to nip a lot that off the field crap or help with game day decisions

    • T R

      well he had to be someone interested if he took the first interview or maybe he took it help Steelers up his salary or position in fear of losing him.. Maybe steelers offered him something more

    • LucasY59

      I said he took it to see what was offered, so yes some interest, but obviously not enough to make him want to take the job

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Unbelievable! Very happy

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Maybe tomlin is taking the job instead. Or Mike and Todd together

    • T R

      true im down. with it. hell Arizona a long
      way from family, grand kids. Tennesse was just a short ride.

    • T R

      What if we get a bomb shell drop on us and Tennesse bring him back. He was only fired there cause he would not fire some other coaches

    • Grant Humphrey

      Good I love this guy.

    • Jacob

      Glad they are able to hold onto Munch. Hope they keep Haley too

    • heath miller

      of all the coaches we have .. all the OC and DC coordinators we have (2) of all the head coaches we have (1) … if i can only keep one (especially since mann retired) … i’ll keep munch over any of them .. HEEATH

    • heath miller

      doubt he goes back there .. F me one shame on you .. F me twice shame on me .. as the saying goes.. HEEEATH

    • Chris

      May be more to this story or he just didn’t want to take a job without a QB again.

    • LucasY59

      IF the Steelers dont give Haley a new contract, I think Munchak is the guy most deserving of a promotion, but I also think Fichtner would be the better play caller, so I dont know how they would work it, but kinda promote both of them, let Mike move up to overseeing the O, but let Randy call the plays (if that is possible?) I think Munch would help the team get better about details and technique, and maybe Ficht can fix the playcalling issues like not sneaking it one 4th and less than 1

      *I also think the Steelers are going to give Haley a 1 yr deal to stay since Ben said he wants the team to stay the same as much as possible,and the issues with Todd arent as bad as rumored…Ben usually gets what he wants, but if owners are wanting change…Tomilin fired…then Haley might be the guy they get rid of to make those guys happy, and try to switch things up a little

      The Steelers will be losing Coach Mann to retirement, so it is very good that they dont lose Munchak since those are definitely the best Coaches they have on O, and only Coach Mitchell could be in the discussion as being better than either of them on the whole team…IMO Munch is #1 Mitch #2 Mann #3…but its really close between 2 & 3

    • T R

      I wonder what Munch contract is now.. how many years we still have him under contract if Haleys is up this already.

    • LucasY59

      I kinda think they burned that bridge…and the mess they just had with Mularkey would not make me very excited about being the next HC…winning a playoff game that they werent supposed to win wasnt good enough

    • Steeldog22

      I think Ben’s public comments about Haley are just lip service and he really wants him out of here.

    • JNick

      Both Fichtner and Munchak would be good replacements for Haley. Both have the respect of Ben and the rest of the offense. I think that’s something that Haley lacks.

    • rayster

      Please stay coach.

    • LucasY59

      I dunno I think keeping things as close to the same as possible is a pretty good idea, 13-3 is a pretty successful season, and it wasnt like it was the offense’s fault for the playoff loss

      I guess I wouldnt be surprised if Haley isnt back, but it wouldnt bother me either way

    • Intense Camel

      Anyone but Haley

    • Intense Camel

      The game was 21-0 at one point. That wasn’t all on the defense.

    • Intense Camel

      Fire the entire defensive coaching staff

    • Alan Tman

      He does a lot of that .

    • John Pennington

      Munch staying means he can still develop young talent for the steelers.Now the steelers need a DC and LB coach and a new DB coach.The defense needs a new scheme and a up to date pass defense and they won’t get there if whats there stays in place.Dupree is a failure Burns Davis and no quality backups in the middle LB and OlB at Dupree spot.Burns not physical enough and Davis to slow and both can’t tackle.

    • LucasY59

      I think Hines would be a good replacement for Mann (dont know who else out there would be a candidate as well, so there might be someone better, I just cant think of any that I know are available)

      I think Ward would emphasize fundamentals, technique and details like Mann did, and would also expect the WRs to be active in blocking as well (I already like the effort from Juju and some of what I have seen from Bryant in that area, and even Rogers seems to try and mix it up even though he isnt very big)

      I think Hines would hopefully be able to show guys how to be a good reciever even if they dont have amazing physical talents (I think AB already learned that from him when they played together early in Brown’s career)

      I know Ward has almost no experience, but I still think he could be a good coach

      *IF Munchak gets promoted, I would bring in Faneca as well, Sarrett gets promoted to OL coach and Al becomes the assistant like Sarrett was under Munch

    • Craig M

      I’d dump Tomlin and Haley give Munchak the HC position and try Fichtner at OC, might create some team respectability thru better discipline/ motivation. Then I would get rid of Porter and trade one of our disgruntled players for Kevin Greene or a better DC. I would think the FO is about tired of going to the dance and not getting a real look at being the king of the prom by now. But who knows because it’s hard to figure if their real motivation is about the team/ city pride/ players- in the fold of the Great Art Rooney or just money and greed.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      If Haley’s contract not renewed how about giving Josh McDaniels a call?

    • Steelers12

      head coaching is his next step

    • Conserv_58

      I’m not at all surprized that Mike turned them down. has If you guys remember Mike’s interview, right after taking the OL coaching job with the Steelers, he was asked why he did seek another HCing job. His answer was he was in a position where he didn’t have to take another HC job. He went on to say that he was in a position to take his time to look around and decide where he wanted to coach next. When asked why he chose to take the Steelers OL caching job, Mike said that is was too good of an opportunity to pass up workinf for such a great and successful organization.

      Furthermore, when you look at Mike’s post playing career it’s quite obvious that Mike has no interest in jumping from team to team. He’s the kind of guy that once he sets his roots he isn’t going anywhere else unless he forced to. That’s an admirable trait that I deeply respect about Mike and It’s one that makes him an idea fit in Pittsburgh.

    • Conserv_58

      Now, that’s one coaching move that I could get behind.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Reports are that he’ll be the next head coach of the Colts.

    • Conserv_58

      Then again, some of his subtle post game comments about Haley were not flattering either and that’s not a bad thing.