Report: Mike Munchak Turns Down Second Head Coach Interview With Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak will not be the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Munchak has turned down the chance for a interview with the Cardinals for their vacant head coaching position.

Steelers’ OL coach Mike Munchak has turned down the chance for a second HC interviews with the Arizona Cardinals, per @mortreport. Munchak our and Patriots’ LB coach Brian Flores now in play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2018

This is very interesting news as the Cardinals would seem to be a decent landing spot for Munchak should he wish to return to the head coaching ranks.

Unless something else materializes quickly, it appears as though the Cardinals were the only team with a head coach vacancy interested in possible hiring Munchak. In short, it looks like he will remain on the Steelers coaching staff.

Muchak, who was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011-2013, has been the Steelers offensive line coach since 2014. This year three of the Steelers offensive linemen were voted to the Pro Bowl and one of the three, guard David DeCastro, was selected to the AP All-Pro team.

If the Steelers were to part ways with current offensive coordinator Todd Haley in the coming days or weeks, Munchak, along with quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner, might both be the top candidates for that job. Both, however, have never been offensive coordinators before in the NFL.