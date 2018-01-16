Hot Topics

    Report: Munchak A Strong Candidate To Become Cardinals New Head Coach

    By Dave Bryan January 16, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Will the Pittsburgh Steelers be looking for a new offensive line coach in the coming weeks? It’s quite possible by the sound of things on Tuesday as the Arizona Cardinals certainly appear interested in Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

    According to a Tuesday morning report by the NFL Network, the Cardinals are putting in second interview requests today and Munchak is expected to receive one. He’s reportedly a strong candidate to succeed Bruce Arians, who retired after the regular season.

    The Cardinals have already interviewed Munchak once since Arians retired and they flew to Pittsburgh during the Steelers playoff bye week to talk to the offensive line coach.

    Munchak, who was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011-2013, has been the Steelers offensive line coach since 2014.

    Ian Rapoport goes on to suggest that Munchak might consider hiring Todd Haley to be his offensive coordinator should he get a head coaching job this seasoning and Haley not have his contract re-upped by the Steelers.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • StarSpangledSteeler

      The Cardinals owner needs to see a psychiatrist. His obsession with the Steelers is getting really sad.

    • Z Vranic RMT

      Changes, they are a coming!

    • T R

      the wrong ones.

    • T R

      will he take Todd Haley with him.

    • Chris92021

      Too bad we can’t send Mike Tomlin there for draft picks and promote Munchak because that’s the not the “Steeler Way”.

    • AndreH

      Hope so. And I’ll throw Butler in as DC and Mike Tomlin Asst GM.

    • Roger Wesley

      do we want russ grimm back. isn’t he with the titans, maybe he will be available. this will be a big loss, but good for mike munchak.

    • Steve Johnson

      No to Grimm. I hope Munchak stays.