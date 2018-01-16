Report: Munchak A Strong Candidate To Become Cardinals New Head Coach

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers be looking for a new offensive line coach in the coming weeks? It’s quite possible by the sound of things on Tuesday as the Arizona Cardinals certainly appear interested in Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

According to a Tuesday morning report by the NFL Network, the Cardinals are putting in second interview requests today and Munchak is expected to receive one. He’s reportedly a strong candidate to succeed Bruce Arians, who retired after the regular season.

The Cardinals have already interviewed Munchak once since Arians retired and they flew to Pittsburgh during the Steelers playoff bye week to talk to the offensive line coach.

Munchak, who was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011-2013, has been the Steelers offensive line coach since 2014.

Ian Rapoport goes on to suggest that Munchak might consider hiring Todd Haley to be his offensive coordinator should he get a head coaching job this seasoning and Haley not have his contract re-upped by the Steelers.

