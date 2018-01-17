Hot Topics

    Report: Randy Fichtner Likely To Become OC If Todd Haley Is Let Go

    By Alex Kozora January 17, 2018 at 11:54 am

    To be clear, no decision on Todd Haley’s future has been made yet. But knowing his contract is up and Mike Tomlin’s non-defense of him yesterday, he might be circling the drain. Should Haley not be retained, it sounds like QBs coach Randy Fichtner will be his replacement.

    That comes from Sporting News’ Alex Marvez, who passes this word along.

    It’s a logical answer that we’ve discussed about already on here. Bringing in an outsider to run the offense would be a big risk. Putting in a brand new offense in Ben Roethlisberger’s final 1-3 years, a point where the offense is as good as anyones and doesn’t need to start over. Rebuilding that and going through the growing pains of a new offense is frankly, a bad idea.

    Roethlisberger and Fichtner have a good relationship and it’s widely known he asked Fichtner to come down from the press box and onto the sidelines midway through the season. He was one of Mike Tomlin’s first hires, brought on to be the receivers coach in 2007 before becoming the QB coach after Ken Anderson retired. Tomlin and Fichtner worked together at Arkansas State in the late 90s.

    Expect a decision on Haley’s future before the Pro Bowl, where the Steelers will be coaching. It certainly looks possible a change will be made. If so, the transition should be relatively seamless.

    • PaeperCup

      I like it. Although it would surprise me if Haley was let go, but Butler wasn’t. I feel the defense greatly under-performed while the offense did really well except in specific situations. Well maybe it wouldn’t surprise me too much.

    • Intense Camel

      EGG-CELLENT

    • Intense Camel

      Both deserve the boot.

    • PittShawnC

      I dunno, just my opinion but I’d prefer someone from the outside. Someone that’s been here a decade isn’t going to change the culture in that locker room. I mean, what’s he going to do, run Haley’s offense but QB sneak it on 3rd/4th and 1? lol

    • ThePointe

      I really hope Fichtner does not become OC. He’s basically Arians without the experience he had when he became the Steelers OC. I just think it would be a mistake. Just my opinion.

    • NCSteel

      I heard he’s out. (Haley)

    • T R

      I bet if we go down the that Tequila Cowboy, we can get a answer to this real quik

    • Rick McClelland

      LOL Alex. I called this yesterday.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I just saw a report that said the Steelers are planning to let Haley walk now that his contract is up. As much as Ben tried to cover and deny reports of there being friction in their relationship, it’s clear that these two butted heads. And when the team’s HOF quarterback begins consistently reverting to, “I just run the plays that are called” in interviews, then it seems clear that a major part of Ben’s competitive spirit and input isn’t being considered on the sideline.

      Ben has more than earned the right to have a MAJOR voice in this offense.

    • Intense Camel

      Honestly Ben just needs to take control sometimes. It sounds like he’s been willing to do what he knows in his heart is wrong simply for the sake of subordination. Come on man. If you don’t agree with it then don’t do it. You’ve more than earned that right.

    • MP34

      This offense has a lot of ways to hurt a defense. I like the Haley offense, and you can argue his play calling in certain situations. I like his use of multiple formations, and hope that a new coordinator would use that, and build upon something that already works. And simply make better calls in the Red Zone and short-yardage situations.

    • Ed Smith

      Agree with both of you. Ben wants to be remembered as the Steelers’ greatest QB? – let him do what Terry Bradshaw did – call his own plays! The No Huddle seems to consistently outperform the calls-from-sideline series we see (at least it appears that way at the stadium and on TV!).
      Seriously, let the OC develop an overall game plan with Ben’s input then reverse roles in games and Ben runs the show with input from the sideline. Basically what Peyton manning was doing at the end of his career. Why not Ben??

    • Intense Camel

      I think you meant the players on offense have a lot of ways to hurt a defense.

    • Steeler4life

      That didn’t take long! Great. Maybe just maybe now MB gets more plays his way. This offense did put up great numbers but was never happy! I’m sure there was always a problem behind close doors. I’m sure this will be a great move and we’ll see it starting 2018 season! Great Move!!

    • CoachCot

      based on?

    • PittShawnC

      I’ve thought about that. Would Ben REALLY not run a QB sneak just bc he doesn’t like Haley and knows he can throw him under the bus for it and if he throws him under the bus enough he’ll get him fired/let go?

      Would he really do that? Man, kinda feels that way.

    • Steeler4life

      Your so incorrect! There’s nobody better than Randy to run this group of men. When your able to sit back and view everything from the side and see what is going wrong and right without any pressure, you can then come in and correct and add to the job.

    • Intense Camel

      If so he has his priorities completely f**ked. If that’s bad then go Art and tell him you want Haley gone. Simple as that. Don’t make the team and the fans suffer because you want to prove a point without looking like the bad guy.

    • Steeler4life

      We’re getting new OC not a HC. HC’s change the locker rooms.

    • The effectiveness of the no huddle was studied on here. Takeaway was that yards/play either passing or running was slightly worse with the no-huddle but the play mix was skewed towards the pass much more so overall yards/play was better. Much of the time they’re trying to catch the D in base then spread it out with the pass so situationally that might explain the different pass/run mix.

    • Jeff Anoble

      Well a QB sneak would have been all he had to do last week running Haley’s Offense. We would be getting ready to see the Steelers vs Patriots game this Sunday if he did. These guys on offense are clicking incredibly right now all they need IS a guy to say let’s QB sneak it, or have 2 plays ready to run if the Jesse James TD catch is reversed against the Pats. Or to not have Darius Heyward Bey somehow on the field in that situation instead of Bryant. That’s it. Simplistic Football wins games.

    • Jeff Anoble

      Read up on Fichtner’s time at Memphis and how prolific that offense was. I think he is qualified. Well at least if he is smart enough to actually have a QB sneak in his playbook that is.

    • Steeler4life

      I’ll break the news before anyone else does…..Mike Munch will get promoted to OC/Asst HC.