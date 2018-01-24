Hot Topics

    Report: RB Le’Veon Bell Says He, Steelers Closer In Contract Talks This Offseason

    By Dave Bryan January 24, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is currently preparing to play in this years Pro Bowl down in Orlando, FL and the All-Pro updated the media with some thoughts on his upcoming free agency status on Wednesday.

    According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com and Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bell, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year, said that he and Steelers are in a ‘good spot’ regarding current contract talks and that both sides already have been talking since season ended.

    “We are a lot closer than we were last year,” Bell said.

    This really isn’t usual to hear and I caution all of you reading this to not get your hopes up right now as it will come as quite a surprise if the Steelers are able to sign Bell to a long-term contract extension prior to having to the franchise tag deadline.

    Bell, who finished second in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage in 2017, will cost the Steelers $14.54 million in 2018 should the team decide to place the franchise tag on him a second consecutive year. Prior to last year’s July deadline for tagged players to sign long-term contract extensions, Bell reportedly turned down an offer from the Steelers that would have paid him $30 million in the first two years of the deal and $42 million in the first three.

    “I don’t think it will drag on. I think we’ll get something done and it will be exciting for both sides, for the fans and everybody,” Bell said about his contract negotiations on Wednesday according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

    After staying healthy the entire 2017 season, Bell, who was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career as a flex-position player a few weeks ago, is now likely going to want a multi-year contract from the Steelers that averages roughly $17 million a season. A few weeks ago, Bell also threatened to either retire or sit out the entire 2018 season should the Steelers ultimately place the franchise tag on him again this offseason.

    “Just get the numbers straight, exactly where we want them. I’m not going to settle for anything,” Bell said. “I know what I do and what I bring to the table. I’m not going out here getting the ball 400 times if I’m not getting what I feel I’m valued at.”

    On Wednesday, however, Bell made it really sound like he expects to sign a new long-term deal prior to the Steelers placing the franchise tag on him.

    “We’ll definitely get it done before then,” Bell said. “We can definitely do that. That’s the goal. That’s what I want to do. Both sides are still working and trying to make things work. They may have to give a little. I might have to give a little. But the biggest thing is I want to be a Steeler going into next season. That’s what I want to do. That’s what Steelers Nation wants, that’s what the coaching staff wants, that’s what my teammates want. So we have to get it done.”

    Teams can franchise tag a player between Feb. 20 and March 6, after which they would have until July 16 at 4 p.m. ET to work out a long-term contract.

    • Gizmosteel

      I hope they’re closer as a result of him being more reasonable.

    • Bell = Black & Gold…….LONG-TERM! (fingers crossed)

    • Steeler4life

      Bell work load will be Less with Randy F.

    • The Tony

      Bell would be foolish to accept anything prior to being offered the franchise tag. Sets his market at minimum the second tag

    • Kevin Reich

      He’s delusional

    • Steeler4life

      4/ $55 mil. 4th Option

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Hopefully there is a clause in the contract that says he can’t talk trash on Social Media.

    • capehouse

      It was also reported Bell said Tomlin knew he’d be late for the Jags walkthrough because of personal reasons, and also reported the Steelers have already offered Bell an extension and they’re a lot closer than they were last year.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Doubtful. Tomlin loves having a workhorse back and riding them until the wheels fall off. Willie Parker is a good example.

    • Rob

      This should be a good thing that they are close, meaning it’s something that works for both sides, yet this article feels like we should take it as a bad thing. It’s not like Colbert and Khan suddenly forgot how to work the cap/contract system. Really one-sided article. Includes only /selfish/ things he said, and none of the good stuff.

      Either way, if we can keep Bell, I’m all for it. Especially, if it’s not on the tag. He’s a baller.

    • Steeler4life

      Trash talking is part of the sport. He can trash talk. He’s backed it up. Remember it was the D that didn’t do there job.

    • falconsaftey43

      amen to that

    • Joey

      Bell is fantastic, one of my favorite players to watch, BUT I think the fans need to realize if we don’t get him, it isn’t the end of the world.

    • Rob

      Do you know who reported that Tomlin knew?

      It’s reports like these that make me feel like fans/media blow up all the /issues/ the team has out of proportion.

    • Mateo K

      No thanks. I’d rather let him walk or franchise him one more year.
      He has a ton of wear and tear already, he could be on the decline after another year of that.
      The RB position is very replaceable. Not to mention, he is a headache off the field.

    • The Tony

      I’ve been wavering back and forth if I want to see Bell return to the Steelers. As a fan I obviously love everything Bell brings on the field. What other RB can line up like a WR and make incredible catches (see the Jags playoff game). However it is an insane amount of money to pay a player at a position where the market doesn’t dictate the money he wants and that we have paid. It’s clear the offense can run through Bell, but having seen other guys have success in our offense makes me think that he can be expendable. This is truly an incredibly difficult decision to make. I’d be pumped if we sign him and upset if he left with the caveat that the defense would be bound to improve with the allocated money

    • StrengthOfVictory

      If Bell truly wants to stay, and if both sides can work out a deal that’s agreeable, he may sign in an effort to avoid the circus of free agency. Yes, he wants to be paid, but I doubt he looks forward to packing up and leaving for another team if he can avoid it. He may also want a full offseason to prepare and train without contract talks hanging over his head.

      I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

    • Grant Humphrey

      I really only want him to be tagged one more season and then run the wheels off of him and then let him go I don’t really want him long term especially with all the mileage on him.

    • Renohightower

      PAY THE MAN Sorry

    • Renohightower

      That is what the position is for
      Gurley, Fournette, Elliott, Freeman are getting the same treatment franchise backs get ridden until they are done on to the next one.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      The Jags pointed to his and Mitchell’s comments as extra motivation for beating the Steelers again, which they did. They are unneeded distractions and giving another team bulletin board material might be the biggest no no in pro sports.

    • Renohightower

      Every team talks trash if you think they need a tweet to tackle harder you are fooling yourself do you work harder if a co worker talks trash on you? No

    • Lee Foo Young

      I’d still rather use the money on defense if possible, esp at ILB. NE manages to keep winning w/o ‘franchise’ RBs.

    • Matt Manzo

      What are we thinking? Somewhere in between 13-15 mil with 40 guaranteed? 4 year contract, maybe 5?
      I’d prefer the original offer and more added to the guarantee.

    • Lee Foo Young

      Fans would NEVER do that, Rob. 😉

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      There’s a difference between trash talk during a game and putting out public statements about an opponent. And if you think that doesn’t matter go read the Jaguars players comments about the game, it’s documented. Why do you think the LB pointed at Bell on that Fumble return for TD? Remember when Steelers players called Brady soft and he doesn’t like to get hit a few years ago? Why do you think he then ran a QB sneak for a TD and spiked the ball in the end zone like he did? To rub it in our faces.

    • Rob

      You’d have to imagine that’s the case.

    • Go even farther back with Emmit Smith, OJ Simpson, Clinton Portis, Curtis Martin, Marshall Faulk, Ladainian Tomlinson, etc.

    • Rob

      Haha especially not Steelers fans

    • Yinzers have their narrative and nothing will change that. Quit while you are ahead…

    • Steeler4life

      You think the Jags beat us because of the bulletin board material? OR because the defense couldn’t stop a Varsity teams offense. OR because Mr. Haley didn’t want to run NOT 1 but 2 Qb sneaks? OR because MT chose to try an onside kick with 2:18 left plus 2 timeouts? Shall I continue??

    • Chris92021

      Trash talking is not why we lost. Jacksonville was better coached, had more salient game plans, and honestly, better players than we did in the playoffs.

    • TheBlitz

      I also want the social media nonsense to stop; not because it’s bulletin board material for the other team (if you are not motivated enough to play in a divisional round of playoffs nothing else will), but because it portrays this team as a loose team, where players do what they want, similar to a zoo. It just unnecessarily add to the drama. I want them to act professionally, buttoned up, just play ball, and let your play do the talking instead.

    • TheBlitz

      I agree with everything you said, except the Jags had better players.

    • Chris92021

      Well, we have more talented players but they weren’t better that day (except on offense).

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      “Coach [Doug Marrone] told us about that this morning, It’s disrespectful. It’s stupid as f—, to be honest with you. You don’t give a team that came in here and smacked you in the mouth ammo to come out here and just be on you all day. We’re bullies. We don’t need to say we’re bullies. We don’t need to talk like we’re bullies. We’re not going to tell you what we’re going to do. We’re just going to smack you in the mouth, just like we did today.

      They talked. They said they were going to do this. They didn’t do anything. They’re waiting for the teacher to come break everything up. We stood there, and we smacked them in the mouth. We gave them what they wanted. They wanted us. We gave them what they wanted. Now look at them. They’re pissed that they called us out.” – Malik Jackson

    • gdeuce

      they gave Gilmore $60 million to fix their secondary, and paid Hightower as well

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      “We almost fought them a couple of times,” outside linebacker Lerentee
      McCray told USA TODAY Sports. “What’s your mom say when you say
      something stupid? She put a bar of soap in your mouth, right? But we
      ain’t your momma. We’re your stepdad. We’re going to hit you in the
      mouth.”

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      “They thought they wanted to fight,” linebacker Telvin Smith shouted as
      he walked through the locker room, dishing out high-five and daps. “The
      same (expletive) we beat last time. And they was the one talking all
      that (expletive).”

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Hopefully something gets done. I know some don’t want it, but these guys know more about what they want and contract situations than we do. I think you cut out drama if a deal is signed. Franchise tag makes things just as bad, because you can’t do this year to year thing as a running back. #securityiskey

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Pay your key players idk

    • Intense Camel

      Honestly don’t want him back. Let him go.

    • Intense Camel

      Far more important positions.

    • Orlysteel

      17 million a year ha ha ha, for that amount you could buy a decent defense, he turned down 30 mil a year for 2 years, this cat is out of his mind, for all that he brings to the table that offense could survive his loss and still be a load.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      As much as I love #26, I had finally gotten really comfortable with him departing. So of course, they are going to lock him up long term now!

    • T R

      He closer cause his new rap song hasn’t come out and he hasn’t found a word to rhyme with 17 mil

    • Steeler4life

      If you ever played a day of sports(football,basketball,baseball, etc…) and have a desire to be great, trash talking is normal. Very few minimal players/athletes don’t trash talk. Specially in football where hitting is involved. It’s just shows your desire to win! But again, that has 0 reasons why we lost to the Jags.

    • Alex K

      If we sign bell to some huge deal you can forget the Steelers developing a good defense for the next 3 years…way too much money on the offensive side of the ball. Football is about developing the best TEAM, not just a few superstars on one side.

    • Sure, maybe, if there is in fact a number — or set of numbers — that works for both sides. But that number isn’t, or at least shouldn’t be, $17M/season, unless it’s one of those typical NFL deals where it’s all about PR. So it depends on what’s ultimately guaranteed.

      I like Bell a lot — who doesn’t? But he’s not THAT much better than the rest of the league. And, year after year, teams show that you don’t need someone like Bell to win. It’s not just New England. Look at Minnesota, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Carolina, etc. And there is certainly a risk, as Dave outlined in a recent post, that Bell just isn’t worth it, that there were signs this season in particular that he’s already hit his peak and is now in relative decline. So, really, why pay him that kind of money for what he did last year, or the year before? I’d be fine with a shorter deal or with less guaranteed money, but, even then, given the cap situation, should the Steelers really go all in with him? I’m not convinced.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Honestly, I’d prefer the Steelers NOT tie up some crazy amount of money on Bell, or any RB for that matter.

    • NinjaMountie

      The only good thing about signing him is that it would significantly lower the first year cap hit. I still don’t think it would be enough to help all that much, but it’s something.

    • gdeuce

      has Gilmore played like a $60 million CB besides that one breakup he had last week?

    • Orlysteel

      I’m on top of the hill,
      But I need to chill,
      Cause no running back is worth 17 mil.

    • Brian Miller

      I’m sure they are closer…because his side is starting from what was offered last year or what his Franchise amount would be, and working up…I will believe it when I see it.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Good sign him to a long term deal… and deal him during the draft. There is nothing wrong to ‘sell high’ (no pun intended) when a guy has top value and you can win without him. The return for him would be two- three players/picks and $$$ they would clear for another free agent.

    • PapaJuju

      I wouldn’t count on a great defense anytime soon. They are going all in on Ben for the next three years by keeping all his weapons and o-line intact, while giving him the coach he wants. They will start the rebuild as soon as Ben retires. It will be a rough few years for the fans once that happens.

    • Steelers12

      the dead money would be horrendous