    Report: Big Ben Has Told Teammates He Wants To Play At Least Three More Seasons

    By Dave Bryan January 15, 2018 at 05:25 pm

    After Sunday’s playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it very clear that he would be returning next season. In short, there will be no drama surrounding Roethlisberger this offseason like there was last offseason. It also appears as though Roethlisberger now intends on playing well past 2018.

    According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday, Roethlisberger, who is currently under contract through the 2019 season, has told a few teammates that he wants to play at least another three seasons.

    In short, Roethlisberger isn’t going anywhere for a while and he really has no reason to based on the offensive talent he’s currently surrounded by. His 2017 season was a solid one and he showed in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars that he still has his deep ball touch.

    With Roethlisberger now seemingly back for at least next season, it will be interesting to see if offensive coordinator Todd Haley will join him. Haley’s contract is expiring and there are no signs currently that he’ll be re-signed. If Haley doesn’t return, there’s a good chance that quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner will succeed him.

    One other thing that needs to be considered should Roethlisberger indeed want to continue playing at least three more seasons is the fact that he might now sign a short contract extension during the upcoming offseason. If he does that, it would likely result in his 2018 salary cap charge dropping some. He’s currently slated to earn a base salary of $12 million in 2018 and is also due a $5 million roster bonus during the offseason.

    If Roethlisberger were to have any thing done with his contract it would likely happen prior to the start of the new league year in March.

    Stay tuned.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I told Yinz my boy Big Ben wasn’t going anywhere.

      He was just playing Chess while the others were playing Checkers.

      I made a comment last off-season on here, that I couldn’t wait to laugh and smile when Big Ben was the opening day starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. Well, if this report is true, I may get just that wish.

      Boy, there sure were a lot of doubters and Chicken Little’s when it came to Ben both in the off-season and even into the regular season. Those of you who wanted us to replace Ben with Dobbs can see yourselves to the timeout room. Lol. And don’t go back into those articles deleting all of those comments, neither. 😉

    • #7

      Good. No Ben no chance.

    • dennisdoubleday

      There is hope!

    • Doug Andrews

      Cool! slight salary cap help for 2018 plus no need to draft a QB this year. This also leads me to believe Haley will be back

    • I knew it! I’ve been trying to tell y’all. No more talk about a QB being drafted in the first round in the next draft. It’s not going to happen.

    • JNick

      He’s playing till he’s 45, at least. 🙂

    • Darth Blount 47

      That would be dreamy.

    • Canadiana

      Dilly dilly! There is a God

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      👀👀

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Another plus is no need to spend a draft pick on a QB…focus on the D!

    • PaeperCup

      Appropriate picture haha.

      I wonder what his concern was last year…..Perhaps he realized he can have a productive season without taking a major beating. This is the first time in a while he’s played a full season.

    • PaeperCup

      I don’t know…I thought Haley was a sure thing if Ben was here for only one more year. But 3 years might be enough time to work in a new OC.

    • PaeperCup

      The way he was running yesterday, I’ll buy into that

    • Chad Weiss

      Wow for such a miserable day some good things have been happening today.
      I’m starting to see a trend that maybe some of these guys are feeling remorse for all the drama they caused whether it be intentional or not it seems like they not gonna let the same thing happen again next year.
      This is the best Steelers news I heard all year!!!!

    • Jaybird

      Yes! I get to defend Ben’s work ethic, diet, and leadership skills with Michael Reynolds for THREE more years!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I really would have liked this last offseason. We could have draft differently. Maybe Carl Lawson in the the 4th.

    • Alex Kozora

      lol

    • capehouse

      Cool, now fire Keith Butler.

    • CountryClub

      Reminds me of the scene in Hoosiers when Jimmy Chitwood announces it’s time for him to start playing ball and the guy gets up and points at Hackman and says “I told you…once we got rid of him!” Poor Todd Haley.

    • Doug Andrews

      My reasoning is that BB probably doesn’t want another OC with the Steelers being so close and performing quite well. Outside of a few plays yesterday they ripped the #1 ranked defense to shreds. Problem is the defense picked the worst time to perform like a Bottom 5 ranked defense.

    • Stas

      Pouncey, DeCastro, AV, Gilbert and Big Ben signed through 2020 minimum. Foster 2019 and Finney has done well – makes sense

    • Doug Andrews

      Carl Lawson was a steal for the Bengals. 8.5 sacks for a situational OLB. Dude looks like a younger Deebo

    • BurghBoy412

      They sure got their monies worth in the 6th Rd last year

    • EdJHJr

      Ok. Kind of surprised, knowing he wants to play on a team that literaly has no defense. (And the head coach says the same).

      You see his mistakes are doubled or MORE, when you have nobody on the field for defense

    • CoachCot

      Or maybe he saying this because he wants another oc

    • SfSteeler

      there u go, wait out the GOAT, then win one…LOL!

    • ThePointe

      I have a feeling Ben knows exactly who the OC will be for those 3 yrars.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think he is better to be that young to be honest. He has moves to get home.