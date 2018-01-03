Report: Steelers OC Todd Haley Back At Work On Wednesday

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley reported to work on Wednesday just a few days after he reportedly suffered a hip injury following an altercation his wife had at a local Pittsburgh nightclub on New Year’s Eve, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network. Haley is also not on crutches, per the report.

According to Pittsburgh police and several media reports, Haley’s wife, Christine, was involved in a minor scuffle New Year’s Eve night at the Tequila Cowboy restaurant and bar, a block from Heinz Field. The couple were reportedly escorted from the establishment uninjured. However, Todd Haley reportedly injured his hip as a result of him being pushed to the ground by an unnamed person once outside. No charges have reportedly been filed at the time of this post.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is expected to talk to the media on Wednesday at the conclusion of the team’s bye week practice and it will be interesting to see if he’s asked to comment on Haley and his New Year’s Eve incident should that ultimately happen. Haley is also expected to talk to the media after the team’s Thursday practice.

Haley is finishing up his sixth season as the Steelers offensive coordinator and is reportedly in the final year of his current contract with the team.