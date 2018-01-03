Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers OC Todd Haley Back At Work On Wednesday

    By Dave Bryan January 3, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley reported to work on Wednesday just a few days after he reportedly suffered a hip injury following an altercation his wife had at a local Pittsburgh nightclub on New Year’s Eve, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network. Haley is also not on crutches, per the report.

    According to Pittsburgh police and several media reports, Haley’s wife, Christine, was involved in a minor scuffle New Year’s Eve night at the Tequila Cowboy restaurant and bar, a block from Heinz Field. The couple were reportedly escorted from the establishment uninjured. However, Todd Haley reportedly injured his hip as a result of him being pushed to the ground by an unnamed person once outside. No charges have reportedly been filed at the time of this post.

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is expected to talk to the media on Wednesday at the conclusion of the team’s bye week practice and it will be interesting to see if he’s asked to comment on Haley and his New Year’s Eve incident should that ultimately happen. Haley is also expected to talk to the media after the team’s Thursday practice.

    Haley is finishing up his sixth season as the Steelers offensive coordinator and is reportedly in the final year of his current contract with the team.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • rystorm06

      Todd “Tequila Cowboy” Haley? lol

    • Matt Manzo

      His wife was brawling! This is awesome! Has TMZ released any footage yet?
      And who are the fans that are roughing up old people?!

    • Stairway7

      She was wrastling with Bryant’s girlfriend.

    • EdJHJr

      You know I was thinking what if Buffalo wins. Its possible. I’m still shocked the Ravens lost. But Haley better be ready for the Chiefs in any case.

    • RevDrEBuzz

      I hope someone called him out for that idiotic play calling second half of the Pats loss.

      You go to that place in particular after a game and you will find problems. What a knucklehead.

    • PittShawnC

      “Why was the carpet wet, Taahhhd?”

      “I don’t know Chrisssstine”

    • Eddie Cruz

      we cant play the bills in the divisional. they are the sixth seed and would play the patriots. I feel like we are better off with the Jaguars. they have been collapsing on offense. The chiefs are very familiar with us after recent years. I feel our best chance to advance is beating the jags, and hopefully the chiefs will upset the patriots and we can get the chiefs at home for the AFC championship. I think beating the patriots in New England is going to be tough. Yet if we do beat them on the road, how sweet would that be! However I feel like we really need to start focusing, im afraid all of the distractions are going to catch up to the locker room. This season has been so dramatic despite our success.

    • ThePointe

      Ha! Fantastic!

    • Rich Stafford

      I agree. Jags are limping into the playoffs. Offense is garbage and the D is showing warts. I know seeding makes it impossible but I’d rather play Jags than Buffalo at this point.

    • Jonny Panic

      Her name is actually Margot. Even more pretentious.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Back in the day, fans would pick fights with Jack Lambert when he stopped by an establishment for some refreshments. Today, snowflake Burghers pick on coaches and their wives.