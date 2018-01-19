Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers WR Eli Rogers Tore His ACL In Loss To Jaguars

    By Dave Bryan January 19, 2018 at 02:04 pm

    After the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, wide receiver Eli Rogers gave an indication on Twitter that the injury he had suffered late in the game wasn’t very serious. However, according to a Friday morning report by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rogers’ injury turned out to be serious.

    According to Dulac, Rogers tore his right ACL near the end of Sunday’s playoff loss to the Jaguars.

    “I am fine. Thanks to all the fans for your concerns,” Rogers posted on Twitter after being observed using crutches in the team’s locker room following the loss to the Jaguars.

    The Steelers young wide receiver and former undrafted free agent out of Louisville was seemingly injured when he got tripped up by Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith away from a fourth quarter play that resulted in a catch by tight end Vance McDonald for 15 yards. Rogers was eventually helped off the field by the Steelers medical staff and did not return to the game.

    Rogers, who caught 5 passes for 42 yards against the Jaguars with one of those grabs being a great contested catch, had 18 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown during the regular season.

    In all likelihood, Rogers will undergo surgery to repair his ACL, if he hasn’t already. With the injury happening so late in the season, there’s a good chance he might not be able to practice all offseason and perhaps not even by the time the team starts training camp. This assumes that he is even under contract as he’s scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year in March.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Jay Clam

      Aw man, that’s rough. Hope he recovers well.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Very unfortunate, hoping for a full and speedy recovery

    • Best of luck in his recovery.

    • Charles Mullins

      🙁 sucks.

    • dany

      that’s just horrible luck. First game all year you actually have an impact on, heading into free agency. At least the steelers will hold him, probably has a chance for next year when Bryant likely leaves

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Bryant is under contract for next year

    • Matt Manzo

      So much for him being #4 next season.
      If we let go of Hunter, DHB and lose Eli. There’s gonna be a lot of fresh faces fighting for that spot!

    • Ahmad

      Hate that for Eli. On the other hand, looks like DHB will be sticking around for another year.

    • Kevin Artis

      I wonder what Demarcus Ayers and Cobi Hamilton are doing these days.

    • Lol, I looked it up for you. Ayers is now with the Bears, I guess everyone can take a sigh of relief, Belichick didn’t turn him into an all world WR…

    • NW86

      Man, it really is. You go from contributing in a playoff game and hoping to play in the super bowl, to suddenly bounced from the playoffs with a tore up knee and an offseason full of rehab and uncertainty.
      From a business standpoint, I wonder if the Steelers even give him the RFA tender now? I realize tenders aren’t guaranteed, but I don’t know if injuries change that (i.e. if they would have to carry him into the season on IR if still not healthy). If the don’t tender him, chances are good that nobody else will sign him in March either, and you can wait until July to see where he is and then pay him league minimum rather than the $1.9M minimum tender. That’s the cold, hard reality of being a non-vested player in the NFL. Whatever happens, I do wish him the best for 2018 and beyond.

    • Nolrog

      IMO, this makes it more likely we’ll take a WR in the middle of the draft. At least that’s one thing Colbert does really well, find’s WRs.