“Report: Todd Haley Injured During New Year’s Eve Altercation Outside Local Bar.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that offensive coordinator Todd Haley wasn’t at the team’s facility due to him suffering a hip injury as a result of New Year’s Eve fall and that he will return to the team later this week. It is now being reported that Haley suffered his injury as a result of him being shoved down to the ground outside a bar near Heinz Field on New Year’s Eve, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

#Steelers OC Todd Haley was shoved down outside a bar near Heinz Field on New Year’s Eve, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. It resulted in a hip injury. Police have looked into it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2018

According to the report, police have been looking into the alleged altercation.

The incident obviously happened after several hours after the Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and some might wonder why Haley was at a bar close to the stadium after the win and not at home instead. Offensively coordinators around the NFL aren’t normally thought well of by a large portion of the team they represent fan’s base.

Haley isn’t the first Steelers coach to be involved in an altercation outside a local Pittsburgh bar in the last 365 days as outside linebackers coach Joey Porter was arrested just less than one full year ago outside a Pittsburgh bar, hours after the team’s 30-12 AFC Wildcard win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Steelers immediately placed Porter on leave following his arrest for him allegedly assaulting a bouncer of a local bar and a Pittsburgh police officer during a scuffle. Porter, however, was ultimately reinstated quickly and allowed to resume coaching the next weekend.

As for Haley, who hasn’t necessarily been considered an altar boy during his NFL coaching career, his current contract with the Steelers is set to expire at the end of this season. Because of that, and combined with the fact many speculate his current relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t a strong one, he might not be back next season and especially if the veteran quarterback ultimately decides that he wants to resume playing.

UPDATES:

#BREAKING: #Steelers Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley’s wife was involved in the North Shore incident. Todd Haley was not injured. @WPXI info confirmed by #Pittsburgh Police. pic.twitter.com/YFkg2S0YHG — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 2, 2018

Per @RapSheet, Todd Haley was attacked outside the bar. Police have no information on this part of the situation. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2018