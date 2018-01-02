Hot Topics

    Report: Todd Haley Injured During New Year’s Eve Altercation Outside Local Bar

    By Dave Bryan January 2, 2018 at 04:32 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that offensive coordinator Todd Haley wasn’t at the team’s facility due to him suffering a hip injury as a result of New Year’s Eve fall and that he will return to the team later this week. It is now being reported that Haley suffered his injury as a result of him being shoved down to the ground outside a bar near Heinz Field on New Year’s Eve, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

    According to the report, police have been looking into the alleged altercation.

    The incident obviously happened after several hours after the Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and some might wonder why Haley was at a bar close to the stadium after the win and not at home instead. Offensively coordinators around the NFL aren’t normally thought well of by a large portion of the team they represent fan’s base.

    Haley isn’t the first Steelers coach to be involved in an altercation outside a local Pittsburgh bar in the last 365 days as outside linebackers coach Joey Porter was arrested just less than one full year ago outside a Pittsburgh bar, hours after the team’s 30-12 AFC Wildcard win over the Miami Dolphins.

    The Steelers immediately placed Porter on leave following his arrest for him allegedly assaulting a bouncer of a local bar and a Pittsburgh police officer during a scuffle. Porter, however, was ultimately reinstated quickly and allowed to resume coaching the next weekend.

    As for Haley, who hasn’t necessarily been considered an altar boy during his NFL coaching career, his current contract with the Steelers is set to expire at the end of this season. Because of that, and combined with the fact many speculate his current relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t a strong one, he might not be back next season and especially if the veteran quarterback ultimately decides that he wants to resume playing.

    UPDATES:

    • Steelking406

      Haha! That’s funny

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      Did Jeff Reed push him?

    • JohnB

      right into Joey Porter

    • rn

      I just KNOW that this had something to do with bubble screens

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      THEY SHOVED ME IN DENVER!

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      AB’s treadmill room is filling up fast

    • Chris92021

      My goodness, we can’t even have a quiet bye week!

    • T R

      Todd Haley survives the ground

    • CountryClub

      Fans are nuts

    • PA2AK_

      Nailed it

    • PA2AK_

      I’m wondering (hoping) if these distractions are on purpose?! How else can one organization find themselves involved in this many within a given year? There has to be some level of effort involved here LOL

    • Matt Manzo

      Can’t wait for the surveillance camera footage! Hopefully Haley got a good shot in!

    • JNick

      Everyone who has bashed him on here is a suspect…

    • John Noh

      OK, fess up, who pushed him?

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Al Riveron

    • John Noh

      Wonder if this was the same bar Peezy got in trouble in?

    • Charles Casey

      maybe he ran a dive play

    • The Chin

      Hanging out with Cheddar Plax on NYEve.

    • DoctorNoah

      Whatever. It could be worse: it could Be lots of distractions about how much the team sucks and who the head coach will be next year. Also, the patriots had a lot of distraction last year about deflate gate, and managed to win the Super Bowl, so I’m not really worried one way or another

    • Jason Kelley

      Is this the yinzer version of the Nancy Kerrigan attack?

    • Ryan Johnson

      Doing research on “shot” plays….

    • Renohightower

      I’ll show you a fake spike

    • PA2AK_

      I’m with you. I don’t lose sleep over the stuff. Just amazes me this year.

    • Renohightower

      It was Ben LOL

    • CoachCot

      I can say that if I was a professional athlete or coach I would be the biggest home body ever lol. Just too much crap out there for you to get caught up in

    • PA2AK_

      Peezy was south side, this was near the stadium so presumably on the north shore

    • CoachCot

      Right into the paper towel dispenser

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      Which one of you did it? lol

    • Chris92021

      His hip didn’t!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      LMAcleanO 😂 I was just about to post this!

    • Steeler4life

      Haley is a clown. Dude is old enough to stay to himself.

    • Luke Shabro

      The Steelers score 33 pts in a Super Bowl victory

      Some Yinzer: Haley sucks! Bubble screen this ya turd!

    • Renohightower

      It was probably Dave

    • Doug Andrews

      Ok who else laughed when they just thought it was a slip and fall. I though to myself Todd’s had one to many lol. Seriously I hope he’s ok and I’d like for him to stay as the OC. Outside of the occasional bubble screen the Offense looks innovative and it’s become more explosive since he’s came on board.

    • LucasY59

      belicheat did it

    • Iulo

      give me a break!
      I thought Harrison was the final BS of this team before playoffs…. it looks like every week there is a new story… c’mon

    • Jaybird

      Yeah , my first thought was Todd must have dipped into Grandpa’s cough syrup and took a header down a flight os steps. Lol

    • heath miller

      i think the new head coach is gonna be marvin lewis … oh no .. he resigned with the bungals for 2 MORE YEARSSSSSSSSSSSS….. he wanted to get 17 years in without a P O win … BAAAAAAHAHAHAHAH thats the best story of 2018 and is only jan 2nd HAHHAHAHAAHAH HEEEEATH

    • heath miller

      OMG

    • pittfan

      LOL

    • Steve Johnson

      Exactly! This team is turning into a Media Nightmare, Drama after Drama. I hate to compare Coaches, but under Cowher and Noll’s Leadership, you just didn’t hear about all this crazy stuff.

      So, the $1M Dollar question is this, will Haley be back in 2018?

    • pittfan

      you win the thread

    • PA2AK_

      Ha that’s great

    • pittfan

      i wonder if AB’s Flinstone treadmill can do tandem?

    • Steve Johnson

      No, it was an end around with Bryant.

    • Steve Johnson

      LOL

    • Steve Johnson

      Yep, ur right. He asked Todd Haley for his playbook, Todd said No, and then it was ON!

    • FATCAT716

      You didn’t have as much access with constant coverage & social media either. But I find it hard to blame a head coach for an assistant most likely being pushed down by a fan

    • Chris92021

      The thing is, Mike Tomlin has shined for the most part in all this drama. And no, I don’t see Todd Haley coming back. I think Randy Fichtner will be promoted to OC after years of being the QB coach. That alone would help influence Big Ben to come back, no matter if we win the Super Bowl or not.

    • Quite Frankly

      Ian Rapoport is at it again. He was 1st to break the incorrect story

    • LHW

      Belichick hired thugs did it.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Which part is true? I imagine it like this:

      Todd’s wife, “Do you really have to take that crap from that idiot?”

      Haley: “you know I have to turn the other cheek.”

      Todd’s wife: “I don’t .” And…….she proceeds to kick the guy in the nuts so hard that he doubles over, in turn knocking Haley into a chair, falling and damaging his hip.

      Yikes.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      At 33 pts we know it was on 11 Boswell field goals

    • walter

      You would think a rowdy bar woud be avoided

    • lyke skywalker

      He stood up for his team.

    • Darth Blount 47

      January 2nd… and we already have an early candidate for “Headline of the Year.”

      “Report: Todd Haley Injured During New Year’s Eve Altercation Outside Local Bar.”

      Seriously, 2018 is going to be a riot.

    • Doug Andrews

      lmao!

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Weird. Maybe it’s all on purpose so we don’t concentrate on talking football and whining about the Steelers on the field. A diversion

    • JohnnyFootball

      Just imagine all the stuff that gets buried successfully by the local media that we don’t hear about, I can only imagine. Haley and his wife are pure trash, what more evidence do you need? This is only about the 5th scandal involving them since he has been here. SB win or not this relationship has to end. A trained monkey could call plays that work with the offensive talent we have. He is a complete embarrassment for a storied franchise like ours to employ and the Rooney’s should not be standing for this any longer. Every freaking other week it is something with this fool.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i had nothing to do with this.

    • RJMcReady

      Get well Haley!