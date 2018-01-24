Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Defends Tomlin From Lack Of Discipline Claims While At Pro Bowl

    By Dave Bryan January 24, 2018 at 05:32 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is taking part in this year’s Pro Bowl being as the team’s coaching staff is in charge of the AFC team. While he’s a leader on offense, Roethlisberger showed off his defensive skills after Wednesday’s practice when it came to him defending Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who has received a lot of criticism from both the media and the team’s fan base following a very quick and disappointing end to the 2017 season that included a Divisional Round home playoff loss to the underdog Jacksonville Jaguars.

    During his Wednesday session with the media, Roethlisberger was asked about the notion that Tomlin didn’t have his team disciplined and focused enough ahead of the game against the Jaguars and that instead he let his players get caught up in thinking too much about a possible AFC Championship re-match with the New England Patriots.

    “I [don’t] necessarily agree with that,” Roethlisberger told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “I think he knows how to coach us and knows how to coach each individual guy and each position, so I don’t believe in that.

    “Anytime you lose, there’s always going to be some comments made. You’ll find anything, people will. I don’t think there’s any truth to that. I think guys were focused and ready to go. We weren’t the best on that day.”

    There’s been some speculation lately that Roethlisberger’s current relationship with Tomlin isn’t as good as it once was. On Wednesday, Roethlisberger did his best to dispel the notion that he and his head coach currently have an issues with one another.

    “We communicate well with each other,” Roethlisberger said. “We’ve been here for a long time together. I don’t know how many head coaches and quarterbacks have worked together as long together as we have. That just helps when it comes to communicating. When it comes to coaches and plays and anything like that, it’s beneficial.”

    I’m sure that Roethlisberger is indeed very happy with Tomlin right now after the head coach decided to move on from offensive coordinator Todd Haley a week ago and replace him with quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner, who has been on the coaching staff since 2007 and working directly with the quarterbacks since 2010.

    After the season ended, Roethlisberger made it clear that he would participate in this year’s Pro Bowl due to the fact that the Steelers coaching staff would be in charge of the AFC team. I think that speaks volumes as the quarterback could have very easily bowed out of the annual All-Star with some sort of injury excuse and especially being that it’s being held in Orlando, FL this year in lieu of Honolulu, Hawaii.

    • Paul Rainey

      Ben is probably washing Tomlin’s car and cleaning his garage now that Dumblin got rid of Haley. Ben is a top tier QB but he is certainly not a leader. He is constantly causing drama and throwing coaches or other players under the bus in a very sneaky manner. It seems funny that Kurt Warner talks about Haley as a really good coach that he enjoyed working with. But then Kurt is not a diva while Ben is. Ben is now out of excuses for the failure of the offense.

    • Al O

      I mean really, what else is he gonna say?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      How did the offense fail putting up 42 points?

    • Lee Foo Young

      So, you don’t believe him. In that case, what’s the point of him answering? People are gonna believe what they want anyway, right?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m at the conclusion that fans here will believe what they want to as long as it fits the narrative that Tomlin is terrible.

    • TroymanianDevil

      I agree that it’s not THE REASON why the Steelers lost. However, I would like to see more discipline, don’t try and suddenly be hard-ass but maybe reign everyone in just a little. I think it’d be beneficial for everyone to see Tomlin run a tighter ship. No doubt that there were distractions, and reducing the number of distractions would help. It won’t suddenly make a bad team good, but will allow a very talented team to stay focused and maybe have more games like the Texans ( 34-6 ) and less games like the Colts, Packers, and Bears.

      All this said, I’m still fully behind Tomlin for next year. Yes, he has some flaws that are well documented by everyone on twitter and message boards around the world. But he’s still a very solid coach. We talk about no losing seasons, most wins ever in first 11 seasons for anyone not name Don Shula. Another interesting thing for me, the last 5 years, the Steelers have gone either 6-2 or 7-1 in the 2nd half of the season, a cumulative record of 32-8. The team improving over the 2nd half is a direct reflection of coaching and game planning. You don’t win 80% of your games ( sample size of 40 games over 5 seasons) to close the season by accident. He’s just gotta improve a few things, discipline being one, imo.

    • Weaser3655

      Well said

    • Weaser3655

      Dont want to can him and then watch him succeed elsewhere. No better coaches to get

    • Weaser3655

      You are Dumblin.

    • Weaser3655

      U are right! These arent fans, theyre critics.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I am fully behind Tomlin for next year too. However, I wouldn’t be if we had any coaches on this staff with any juice that I consider promoting to HC. You can’t make a chance to just make a change.

    • SteelerDieHard

      Steelers were never gonna fire him. But I never like seeing comments like “no better coaches to get”… that makes no sense. There’s plenty of examples of coaches nobody knew of (Noll, Cowher, Tomlin, McVay, etc.) that have succeeded but weren’t “known” or hot commodities. But plenty of failures of guys who were supposed to be great (Saban comes to mind)… so who knows if Rooney would find the next great one..

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      I am so mad

    • Weaser3655

      So u just named Tomlin as one of your choices. Dont worry, they got him

    • JB4Steelers

      Can Ben please go through a playoff game ‘or more’ where he doesn’t throw an interception or fumble the ball? Till he’s much less turnover prone, it’s difficult to see the Steelers consistently beating good teams in the playoffs.

    • cencalsteeler

      He also said some pretty nice things about Haley last week, too.