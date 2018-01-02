Roethlisberger Hoping For Rematch Against Jaguars In Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play one of three teams in the Divisional Round of this year’s playoffs. Those three possible teams are the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans and it’s not hard to guess which one quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wants to face at Heinz Field in a little less than two weeks from now.

“I’ll give you guys one guess who you think I want to play,” Roethlisberger said Tuesday morning during his weekly interview on 93.7 The Fan.

After Roethlisberger was playfully asked if the Jaguars is the team, he agreed.

“Maybe so,” Roethlisberger said. “Yeah, I mean, obviously any game that we’re going to play in the postseason is going to be a difficult opponent, but, yeah, I think just for me, personally, I’d love to just prove that five interceptions wasn’t me in that game.”

Roethlisberger of course threw five interceptions against the Jaguars in the Steelers 30-9 Week 5 home loss to them and thus it’s no surprise that he’d like to get a chance to atone for those in the playoffs. For the Steelers rematch against the Jaguars to happen, however, Jacksonville will need to beat the Buffalo Bills at home this coming weekend in one of the two AFC Wildcard games.

With there certainly being no guarantees that the Jaguars will ultimately beat the Bills, Roethlisberger said on Tuesday that the Steelers will use some of their bye week practices to prepare for each of the three teams they could possible play in the Divisional Round.

“Well, I would think that this week we’ll do a day kind of dedicated a little bit to each [team],” Roethlisberger said. “Obviously, what Kansas City does and Tennessee do are kind of what we do, our Steeler defense, so we’ll be able to rep some of that stuff. But Jacksonville’s different with a 4-3 [defensive front] so that’s some different stuff. So, we’ll dedicate I think a little bit of each day – we’re not just going to completely focus the whole day on a different opponent, we’ll focus a period or two of each day on a different opponent. And we’ll still do what we have to do. We want teams to adjust to us, us not to adjust to them.”