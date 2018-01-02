Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Hoping For Rematch Against Jaguars In Playoffs

    By Dave Bryan January 2, 2018 at 11:50 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will play one of three teams in the Divisional Round of this year’s playoffs. Those three possible teams are the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans and it’s not hard to guess which one quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wants to face at Heinz Field in a little less than two weeks from now.

    “I’ll give you guys one guess who you think I want to play,” Roethlisberger said Tuesday morning during his weekly interview on 93.7 The Fan.

    After Roethlisberger was playfully asked if the Jaguars is the team, he agreed.

    “Maybe so,” Roethlisberger said. “Yeah, I mean, obviously any game that we’re going to play in the postseason is going to be a difficult opponent, but, yeah, I think just for me, personally, I’d love to just prove that five interceptions wasn’t me in that game.”

    Roethlisberger of course threw five interceptions against the Jaguars in the Steelers 30-9 Week 5 home loss to them and thus it’s no surprise that he’d like to get a chance to atone for those in the playoffs. For the Steelers rematch against the Jaguars to happen, however, Jacksonville will need to beat the Buffalo Bills at home this coming weekend in one of the two AFC Wildcard games.

    With there certainly being no guarantees that the Jaguars will ultimately beat the Bills, Roethlisberger said on Tuesday that the Steelers will use some of their bye week practices to prepare for each of the three teams they could possible play in the Divisional Round.

    “Well, I would think that this week we’ll do a day kind of dedicated a little bit to each [team],” Roethlisberger said. “Obviously, what Kansas City does and Tennessee do are kind of what we do, our Steeler defense, so we’ll be able to rep some of that stuff. But Jacksonville’s different with a 4-3 [defensive front] so that’s some different stuff. So, we’ll dedicate I think a little bit of each day – we’re not just going to completely focus the whole day on a different opponent, we’ll focus a period or two of each day on a different opponent. And we’ll still do what we have to do. We want teams to adjust to us, us not to adjust to them.”

    • Cwallace

      Be ready mr Ben Roestliesberger

    • Xclewsive

      the Jags defense has been less then it’s stellar self the past 2 wks. Ben is looking for redemption from the 2007 is Ramsey the Rashean?

    • BurghBoy412

      What makes Ben GREAT! He’s never backed down.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      He will be ready

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      49ers and Titans gave us the blue print to beat the jagoffs

    • ThePointe

      The Bills winning is the absolutely last thing I hope will happen. If they do it means the Bills @ Pats and the Pats will merrily hop and skip over to the AFCCG without even being tested.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      So you think Chiefs will have a chance at beating pats again? Going to be hard as they don’t have berry anymore to cover gronkowsky

    • The Tony

      No matter who we play, I see us heading to New England in the conference finals

    • Sam Clonch

      Don’t allow 90 yard TD runs, and don’t throw pick 6s? Do that and our game against them is tied 9-9 already.

    • ThePointe

      No, I think the Pats beat the Chiefs, but it’ll be more of a test the the Bills.

    • pittfan

      They added Revis, who probably still has gas in his tank. He and #22 can do a job on the outside so Chiefs likely double grunkhogan. meanwhile, the putz putrid LB corp has kelce to deal with..

    • pittfan

      Or KC coming to us…I am not convinced of the putz’ invulnerability.

    • Revis can’t cover anymore. There is a reasonthe Jets cut him and he was on his couch until after week 10 (or so) this year.

      Putting him on “Revis Island” is a recipe for disaster.

    • Ring4Shaz

      He better not be thinking it was all him sucking in that game. Cause there was a lot of really good defense by Jacksonville that helped cause those INT’s. If he thinks he can just improve his mechanics and that all the problems will go away, he’s mistaken. This team needs to adjust the play calling for the excellent coverage that Jacksonville can throw at you.

    • Blake Majors

      No, Jacksonville is all hype. He’s right to not be worried.

    • LucasY59

      seems most likely he is getting his request, the Chiefs should beat the Titans and the Bills arent going to beat the Jags without McCoy 100%, so pretty easy to guess that it’ll be the jags in Pittsburgh part 2

    • LucasY59

      I think them not having playoff experience will hurt them, and I agree they arent playing as well as they were earlier in the season…beating the Steelers like they did, is a a good way to get overhyped

    • pcantidote

      If we get the Jags the focus has to be on making Bortles earn it. If he can step up and make all the throws under pressure in the playoffs well then congrats. Ben will do fine against them. They are a good D but the 5 picks and all the pick 6s were a fluke.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I don’t think it would be a stretch to see the Bills knock off the Jags. The Bills are HIGHLY motivated after breaking their playoff drought, they have a solid running game, and an opportunistic defense. If they can defend the run a little better, it won’t be a cake walk for the Jags this weekend.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      That being said, I’d rather the most playoff ready team from the lower seeds (the Chiefs) go to New England. It’s a tall task for the Steelers to beat KC and the Pats in the playoffs.

    • CoachCot

      If I was Ben I’d want a rematch too. Guy threw dang near half of his ints on the season against those guys. I’m sure that ignites a fire in that belly of his.

    • Cwallace

      See you know football…when we lost last time over half the bloggers thought it was all on Ben and wanted his asz to just quit. I for one knows that Jacksonville has always thought beating the steelers was their superbowl and said all week to watch out for that defense…we didnt. Ben plays clean …i want us to beat the jagoffs 42-10 and put 5 picks on Broke Bottles.

    • Cwallace

      You crazy … I dont want him to worry…just be carefull and we win. i grew up and have property in Duvall across from the stadium. I hate the jags but i dont want him to overlook them like last time. Thats the best secondary in the league…and its not even close ..plus you can only imagine me watching this series over the years and hating hearing it when we lose to this dirty town team. Go Steelers!!! 45-10. That’ll fix it for me and i can proceed to walk and talk sht to these football iliterate fans.