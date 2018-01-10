Hot Topics

    Ryan Shazier Attends Steelers Wednesday Practice In Wheelchair

    By Dave Bryan January 10, 2018 at 02:23 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was able to attend practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering his back injury just over a month ago.

    Shazier, who is apparently still having to use a wheelchair to get around, posted his thoughts on Instagram after attending the Steelers Wednesday practice.

    I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve. The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down. I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates. It’s great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I’m working harder than I ever have to get back. Ive been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I’m far from done. The Lord has not finished his work yet. I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers. If it wasn’t for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn’t be were I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health. #Shalieve#Steelers#prayfor50

    That’s certainly a very encouraging and uplifting message from Shazier, who suffered a spinal injury in the first half of the Steelers Week 14 Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former first-round draft pick has since undergone a spinal stabilization surgery and his father reported last week that his son now has feeling in his legs once again.

    Here’s to hoping that Shazier can continue to make more progress in his recovery. In the meantime, he certainly is providing a lot of inspiration and motivation for the rest of his teammates.

    • Seele VonDoogenstein

      #shalieve Hopefully the Black and Gold can get the Lombardi for him this year.

    • T R

      #SHALIEVE His smile is black and gold!

    • srdan

      That’s hard to see but his spirit seems right. I hope the best for the young man

    • Conserv_58

      Think the Steelers coaches and players aren’t a little bit jacked to see Ryan at the facility? We know where Ryan will be come Sunday.

    • Gloria Burke

      Oh to have that spirit when I’m facing adversity — now that is a role model. May God continue to keep his healing hand upon you Ryan! Prayed up! #shalieve

    • Axe Skot

      Hope to see him walking soon and away from football.

    • Steeler4life

      #shalieve Keep up the hard work and great spirit. We Love You. God is Good.#shalieve50

    • erock634

      Should change the banner image… I thought he was walking….

    • Grant Humphrey

      SHALIEVE

    • Shane Mitchell

      You can tell alot about a man by the way he handles adversity and it is clear his spirit and will are unbreakable, he is something special inside and out.

    • Big Joe

      Amen to all written and posted. I hope his progression continues. With his positive attitude as foundation, he’ll achieve whatever goals he sets for himself

    • will

      His spirit is “written” all over his post! And it is very right! Praying for this young man too!

    • will

      Amen to that!!!

    • Charles Mullins

      Hug

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Praise God!!! 🙏🙌

    • AndyR34

      God is good…all the time!

    • steeltown

      Win it for HIM

    • Joe Strohs

      Well freakin said!

    • He’s got mine and my family’s prayers and we’ll continue to pray for him. What an awesome young man.