Ryan Shazier Attends Steelers Wednesday Practice In Wheelchair

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was able to attend practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering his back injury just over a month ago.

Shazier, who is apparently still having to use a wheelchair to get around, posted his thoughts on Instagram after attending the Steelers Wednesday practice.

I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve. The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down. I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates. It’s great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I’m working harder than I ever have to get back. Ive been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I’m far from done. The Lord has not finished his work yet. I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers. If it wasn’t for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn’t be were I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health.

That’s certainly a very encouraging and uplifting message from Shazier, who suffered a spinal injury in the first half of the Steelers Week 14 Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former first-round draft pick has since undergone a spinal stabilization surgery and his father reported last week that his son now has feeling in his legs once again.

Here’s to hoping that Shazier can continue to make more progress in his recovery. In the meantime, he certainly is providing a lot of inspiration and motivation for the rest of his teammates.