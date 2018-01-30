Hot Topics

    Sean Davis Ranked As One Of League’s Worst Safeties

    By Alex Kozora January 30, 2018 at 01:11 pm

    Sean Davis clearly did not take the step many expected in 2017. His grade in Bleacher Report’s NFL 1000 reflects that with Davis coming out as one of the worst in the NFL.

    He was rated 51st out of 54 strong safeties only finishing ahead of household names like Xavier Woods, Da’Norris Searcy, and Shalom Luani. Davis finished with a grade of 57 out of 100, earning an ugly 9/25 for his tackling. Here is what author Kyle Posey wrote about him.

    “Davis is likely still having Rob Gronkowski-related nightmares. Pittsburgh’s 27-24 Week 15 loss to New England highlighted Davis’ yearlong troubles in coverage, as he never seemed comfortable. The 24-year-old was a willing run defender and had no problem making plays around the line of scrimmage. However, he missed far too many tackles: 21, to be specific. Don’t be surprised if the Steelers upgrade this position in the offseason.”

    Those 21 missed tackles fall in line with what our Josh Carney came up with, having him down for 23 last year. The Patriots game referenced was one of his worst, getting dusted by Rob Gronkowski time and time again, though miscommunication also played a factor.

    Davis did create more splash this season with three interceptions and a forced fumble, though two of the picks were taking advantage of two terribly thrown passes. He was healthy in 2018 after an injury-plagued rookie year but the jury is still out on his ceiling in the NFL.

    He was graded so bad that he actually finished behind Robert Golden, who came in one spot ahead with a grade of 58. Golden isn’t the athlete Davis is and isn’t even as good in coverage but is certainly more consistent, especially as a tackler. Going off our charting, Davis missed a tackle once every 41 snaps while Golden missed one every 68.

    The top five of the list included: Harrison Smith, Patrick Chung, Jaquiski Tartt, Byron Jones, and Lamarcus Joyner.

    Safety should be one of the Steelers top priorities in 2017 both for the short-term depth and future replacement for Mike Mitchell. Another down year for Davis could have the team thinking about finding his replacement, too. Breaking down Davis’ season is something at the top of my list this summer.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • heath miller

      did we need a story to tell us that ? rather than go through ever player individually maybe they could have done one story .. STEELERS D RATES AS ONE OF THE WORST IN THE NFL .. lump all 11 together short story…. D Sucks.. all coaches return for 2018 ….. SMH HEEEATH

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Too early to call Davis a bust, but he certainly needs to improve. As we all know, the safety position is likely to be addressed in free agency and/or the draft.

      [Annual fan comment about moving Willy Gay to safety]

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Dag, he’s a good safety. Definitely took a step back. He made plays, but jeez this is disheartening.

    • John Pennington

      Steelers need move on from these under achieving players who take up roster spots.Davis Burns Dupree won’t get any better and just the way it is.Why keep wishing on a star that some way things will change.Pats move on from these types of players the steelers need to do the same.Time to change the roster and find quality players to replace these guys with players that can help the team.To many players on this roster bring nothing to this team but take money and when there number is called fail to do the job.Time for them to go and playing ST is no excuse to keep them around.

    • CP72

      I know everybody thinks we need a safety in the draft. We may need to think about possibly of needing two.

    • Chris

      glad this is being put out. In thought 28 and 48 were as bad as it gets in the entire league at their respective positions.

    • capehouse

      I think he’ll be fine. He has moments where he looks really good. Obviously his season was poor collectively. I’ll live with his missed tackles if we can find someone to replace Mitchell that can actually make a play on the ball and create some turnovers. That game against Gronk was an all-time beatdown tho.

    • AndyR34

      SHR…I hope you are kidding about Davis being a good safety. If not, what about his play did you find good? I agree that we all thought that he had potential…especially based upon his draft position, but I’m inclined to put him closer to Anthony Smith than Chris Hope.

    • falconsaftey43

      Ok Dupree is valid, but give Burns and Davis a chance to improve. It was their second year. No reason to cut them loose at this point. Also, you can’t turn over all the players on your roster in one year, especially with minimal cap space.

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Steelers D finished top 5 in pass D I believe.

      So…. if Mike Mitchell was terrible. And Davis. And everyone hates on Burns. Then basically, Mike Hilton and Joe Haden carried us to a top 5 ranking?

      Cool. I knew I loved those two for a reason! Lol.

      FIRE EVERYONE ELSE!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I believe it was one of Daves recent Friday Night questions where he asked us to order positions of need and I had both safety positions in my top 5. I know Mitchell is the popular whipping boy (especially for me lol) but I like to spread my ire around and Davis deserves a lot of it as well. Neither of them are very good and that is troublesome given how important the position can be.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I don’t think this is far from the truth lol. Hilton and Haden were both good while the rest were anywhere from bad to okay.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Amazing, huh? An UDFA rookie from Ole Miss and a 45 year old Cleveland Brown.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yep. This is why I don’t really get on Colbert and what not too often. Seems like quite a few high round misses recently but we always seem to find some gems as well.

    • Chris

      Not sure why burns gets so much hate? The guy is a very solid number 2 corner. He was a raw talent that excelled in man coverage and we force him to play zone 80% of the time. Coaches need to put our players in a better position to win and play to their strengths more often.

    • Ed Smith

      If he’s one of the worst, what does that make Mitchel????? (who IMHO is far worse on a relative basis factoring years of experience and the horrible angles, missed tackles and inability to either recognize or get to deep passes).

    • John Westbrook

      Davis and Mitchell is the reason our secondary stinks

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      To think we went from Polamalu and Clark to this…

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Jury is still out on Davis, I’d say. It was only his second year. I’m usually keen to give players the full course of their rookie contract to prove their value. But at the minimum, I think he deserves a third year to establish his reputation.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Looks now like 79 was the best of the 2016 draft class

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think because people are salty that William Jackson III was stolen right before us and he ended up grading out exceptionally well this year. (PFF had him at 7th overall at CB) (Bleacher Report at 11th)

      Though, some people thought 11th was actually quite low, since Jackson was rated as the sixth-best cover corner, given the fact that he allowed just 34.9 percent of all passes thrown into his coverage area to be caught. That is the best rate recorded among corners since 2011.

    • hdogg48

      I want a Defensive Coordinator like Jim Scwartz from the
      Eagles. He’s got them in the Super Bowl with a back up QB.

      We got a Hall of Fame QB, the best WR and RB and AT LEAST
      a top 5 OL.

      Every Lombardi trophy in our case had a nasty D that played with
      an edge. Butler has had 3 years to get it together. Sure
      the Draft Picks weren’t high nor were the free agent signings.

      Still he and Tomlin alienated Deebo, a holdover with a nasty
      attitude that played with an edge. How could the D coaches
      and Tomlin have alienated him to the point of him being cut?

      Sure he was old and slow, but his attitude could have been
      used when we let Blake Bortles and the Jags push us
      around at Heinz Field and issue a coast to coast azz whoppin’.

    • Chris

      incredible

    • Bradys_Dad

      Lest one not forget who took over the “D” play calling earlier this year……

    • Bradys_Dad

      You are correct – I recall some of the assets that Davis was supposedly bringing to this D was his versatility, physicality AND tackling proficiency. This year, not so much. Hopefully just a sophomore slump.

    • ryan72384

      Man our safeties are so bad. I expected Davis to take a big step this year. Thought he had pro bowl type potential. I believe I was way off on that one

    • Cormel Bovan Sr.

      Makes me think that’s why they target The safety from Tennessee and Tre Boston who turned out to be pretty good but I think he chose the Chargers because he was guaranteed a chance to start. I definitely think we target one in the draft and pick up one in free agency. Maybe Calvin Pryor is worth a look but I haven’t followed his career since being drafted but I do know he’s been a problem in the locker room.

    • Sdale

      I think all of us who thought he was going to be a pro bowler were way off and all of us who think he can’t be a competent safety are way off. He needs to fix his tackling. That can be done and it needs to be done ASAP. He was a raw guy coming out and still has a lot to learn in coverage and that takes snaps. I still think he can be a serviceable safety, but I don’t think his ceiling is much more than that.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      I’m not usually much of a draft rewind kind of a guy, but I can’t help but think we could’ve had Eddie Jackson in Round 3 this year. But instead we chose a career-backup QB and a CB who was hurt all year. *sigh*

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think the plays he did make help his case, but he has to get a grip on these missed tackles. No pun intended…

    • The Tony

      I am so tired of the Pats comparisons. Can you name the players they specifically moved on from that are still on their rookie deals?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He tied for team lead in ints. He made good plays on the ball in coverage and he made good run stops at times. Had sack opportunities as well. Of course you’re just going to focus on the bad. I look at the whole picture.

    • The Tony

      Sometimes no matter how tight the coverage on Gronk may be, his size will prevail over the defender. I can think of a few times where Gronk just raised his hands past Davis’s and was able to make the catch.

    • The Tony

      The hate for Burns and Davis is far overstated. You need to keep in mind that these are the yinzers that expect Dupree to be the next Harrison and Davis the next Polamalu. It’s just not going to happen. Burns down the stretch actually played well and made plays. People are quick to throw hate on him because of a splash play given up, which doesn’t help him when Mitchell is nowhere to be found for the safety over the top help. Next to quarterbacks, the secondary is the hardest position in the NFL to master. Give these guys time to develop, people were so quick to run Ike Taylor out of town as well, but he developed into a solid player.

    • The Tony

      Davis is a tough case to crack. At times you can really see how great his potential can be, but then there are times where he is out of position and becomes a liability. Hopefully this is just a sophomore slump for Davis and we continue to see the positive impact development that we drafted him to have next season.

    • The Tony

      I think Davis with his size and athleticism has potential to be anywhere from serviceable to an above average safety in this league. Like you stated with more reps and improved tackling, Davis can only get better. But will the Steelers wait long enough to see the fruits of the labor

    • T R

      wow I aint really know he was that bad.. I mean I knew he was not having a good season but geez.

      so Alex, what is making him so bad. is it scheme, technic, goofing, over pursuit, coaching? or all the above

    • The Tony

      I agree with you SHR. Davis has the size, athleticism, physicality, and hands to become a solid safety in the league. Currently after a down year he is anywhere from replaceable to serviceable with a potential splash play. If he is able to improve his tackling and with more reps improve his angles to the ball, then he has all the potential to be a solid safety in the league. We have seen this ability from him even though it has been inconsistent

    • The Tony

      This is also just one media outlets opinion on the play of Davis this season. No he did not have a good season, but he wasn’t the absolute train wreck people are making him out to be.

    • Mutatedgenome

      shocker

    • Alex Kozora

      That’s what I gotta find out. It’s probably a bit of everything.

    • jsteeler72

      The Steelers can do nothing about that now, They liked jackson III and would have taken him I believe had he been there. But no one really thought Cincy was taking CB 1st round again. Such is life. Burns played much better the last 5 games of the season.

    • Intense Camel

      You have to be safety to make this list. Mike Mitchell is not a safety.

    • Intense Camel

      He saved a few game altering td’s.

    • LucasY59

      its pretty hard to be a good safety when the other one you are paired with isnt very good, Im not saying Davis doesnt need to get better, but I think playing with Mitchell makes his job a lot harder

    • LucasY59

      haha

    • Intense Camel

      Davis is young. Mitchell has no excuse for being as terrible as he has.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m okay with Burns as the #2, as long as Haden is #1 and Hilton is in the Slot.

    • Frank

      Louis Riddick pretty much summed up the Steelers secondary the other day on NFL live “They’re just not very good.”

    • Shane Mitchell

      We cant wait another season the position is too important, especially now that we dont have a player with the range of Ryan Shazier inside. Sean Davis has never been a great football player in college or the pros there is no good reason to wait another season if we can upgrade the position now. Without a good SS there is little to no chance of improving the defense, it really hampers your defense tactically. This is the player you are moving around the defense to try to dictate play, when the guy is no threat it is a joke to an offense not a threat that forces them to change how they call plays.

      SS needs upgraded we can get away with Mike Mitchell’s average FS play and improve the defense but horrible SS play, no way can we expect to improve the defense anytime soon. The SS is akin to your queen in chess moving around the board the FS is more like a rook protecting the back rank.

    • Intense Camel

      Sorry, but MM is an abomination. They aren’t getting away with anything with him lined up back there.

    • Geoffrey Benedict

      Go back and watch his film in college as a Safety (not after they moved him to corner, that tape is almost worthless) Esp. the game against Ohio State.

      Davis was great when the play was in front of him and he could read what was going on, he was quick to react and he made plays.

      When he had to turn and run with anyone it went south quick. Last year when we were doing cover-2 the young man was looking like a major find.

      This season we go more man and he’s terrible.

      Yeah. That’s who Sean Davis is. He’s good if he can see the play in front of him, and terrible when he has to turn and run with people. His tackling has gone down hill too. Seriously someone needs to fix that, players are worse tacklers for us than they were in college.

    • Shane Mitchell

      it doesnt matter, the position is simply not as important as the SS position for a defense.

    • Edjhjr

      I don’t know these guys, Davis,Burns,Mitchell a couple others, they at times look like traffic cops standing in the middle of a twelve way intersection with no lights. Anything you do looks bad

    • Intense Camel

      When you consistently get beat on one man go routes week after week it DOES matter.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yes, he is pretty much poor in every phase of the game, poor tackler, poor reader, poor in man coverage.

    • AndyR34

      I’m not just focusing on the bad, but to virtually lead the team in missed tackles when you are the “last line of the defense”, is concerning. You make some valid points in his favor, but he also looked pitiful in coverage too often, IMHO. I guess that I think that his high level of inconsistency precludes the tag of being a “good” safety, but I’ll also agree that he is still young and we should wait until at least the end of his rookie contract to label him one way or the other.

    • AndyR34

      I can agree that any label is premature at this juncture given the degree of inconsistency he has exhibited. Potential, however, is just that…potential. It is sometimes not realized.

    • AndyR34

      Too bad…it’s a great pun! 😀

    • Rich Stafford

      Numbers are for suckers the eye test tells you Mitchell was much worse.

    • Shane Mitchell

      No, in the grand scheme of things a couple of plays dont matter, what matters is when you bring your SS into the box and teams laugh at your ass and still run the ball down your throat, or when you bring your SS up to cover a TE and a team laughs at your ass and throws 5 passes in a row to their TE because your SS absolutely sucks in man coverage. Let me play the team that has a joke at SS and I will whip that teams ass 16 games in a row and dictate play the entire time keeping your high powered offense off the field.

    • Rich Stafford

      Absolutely. Seems ridiculous to criticize a safety that lines up next to MM.

    • Intense Camel

      MM doesn’t have any numbers to count lol.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Bingo, finally someone that understand the game and has watched Sean Davis play before we made the horrible mistake of drafting him , Sean Davis is good for one thing that is cover-2 spot drop zone where he can watch the entire play develop and run over and try to make a tackle or push a WR out of bounds after a 15 yard gain. He is a cover-2 safety not a strong safety for any single high scheme.

    • Intense Camel

      It wasn’t just a couple plays. It was literally the same play for weeks, just a different team. Davis at least made some plays. Mitchel was invisible from week 1-19…and you think that’s ok?

      If thats the case then how did they win 13 games?

    • Josh Knepshield

      Dominique Easley comes to mind

    • Shane Mitchell

      He is a missed tackle machine, he led college football in missed tackles 2 years in a row, expecting that to change against even better players in the NFL is just asking for it.

    • Jeff Burton

      Anybody who watched Davis’ college tape saw he couldn’t cover worth sh!t.

    • Steve Johnson

      Sean Davis, Robert Golden, Mike Mitchell? Oh My!

      I don’t know who the hell is selecting these guys (Colbert, Tomlin), but this is just Pathetic! Upgrade the position? Oh My, please hire somebody else to evaluate and select the talent. SMH!

    • Ike Evans

      I didn’t understand the Davis pick…I don’t think he’s going to get better and even if he does? Wat was his ceiling to begin with…I didn’t see it… super athletic and versatile…that’s wat Tomlin likes. Above playmakers…above sound tacklers. I feel like we gravitate towards guys that are just ok. Solid.

    • Steve Johnson

      Yep, yet another High Round Defensive Player by Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert.

      I’m not defending Tomlin any further, he has no clue when it comes to building a Defense.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Zing!

    • Anton Smolka

      Definitely an up and down season for him .

      Started off slow, got better as the season progressed, then got lit up by Gronk.

      He needs more consistency, but it was only his second year. Young players tend to lack consistency.

    • Mark

      A chilling story, both of our safeties were horrible, but guess which one we are keeping. Yes, the one that is younger and cost less! Once again, Lake is on the hot seat to get something out of Davis just as Porter must get something out of Dupree.

      I would love to hear an interview with Lake and Porter on the perception of the players they coach..

    • Shane Mitchell

      I am not looking for my FS to make a bunch of Big plays, thats not how a defense is designed, the SS position is involved in at least double to triple the amount of plays that a FS is involved during a game. This is the player a DC builds his entire defensive scheme around not the FS position. His assignment doesnt change much during the game.

      Many of those 13 wins were games decided by a last min FG, against teams with horrible QBs, we were far from dominate, 1 play either way and we are a 9-7 team not 13-3.

    • Sdale

      I think we’ll find out about him next year. If he doesn’t show it next year, I think they’ll move on.