    Simplifying Defense To Get Younger Players On Field Has Been Double-Edged Sword

    By Matthew Marczi January 18, 2018 at 10:00 am

    The changes made to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense under defensive coordinator Keith Butler have been a double-edged sword. The longtime linebackers coach has actively worked to simplify the language and concepts used under his predecessor, Dick LeBeau, enabling younger players to become contributors at earlier points of their career.

    This has allowed the team to field its most talented defense, but it has also come along with unfinished products that lack the fundamentals and chemistry that builds cohesive units. While it has been important for players such as Ryan Shazier, Stephon Tuitt, Artie Burns, and Bud Dupree to get on the field quickly, and enter starting roles even in their rookie season, they have brought with them in their playing time the primary mistakes that are being talked about.

    Young players who are not asked to contribute immediately have the opportunity to spend a greater amount of time honing their craft at a fundamental level. They have the time to gradually learn the defense and gain a complete understanding of what not only they are asked to do, but what the whole unit is looking to achieve.

    And so I believe it is simply part of the process of fielding a team with a great deal of young contributors, especially on the defensive side of the ball, that you sacrifice fundamentals and cohesiveness in exchange for talent, with the negatives slowly being offset over time.

    Tackling is one thing. You can only do so much to teach your players fundamental tackling. Ultimately, they will go out and do things their own way. I only wish young players would take a moment like New Orleans Saints rookie Marcus Williams’ from the Minnesota Vikings game as an eye opener about the importance of fundamentals like ‘see what you hit’.

    Defensive end Cameron Heyward, the captain of the unit, bore a good deal of the responsibility for the defense’s miscues this season after the year for them came to a bitter end. “We all have to get better from this”, he told reporters. “It falls a lot on me, being the defensive leader. We have to grow”.

    Of course, Heyward the player is the least of their worries. He is arguably the most reliable tackler on the defense and was their most productive pass-rusher to boot. His chase-down tackles and eternal hustle are an infectious, energy-bringing aspect to the team.

    But he has been barking lessons through media exchanges all season that have seemingly not gotten through. He and other defensive leaders have consistently talked about proper communication and trusting one another without trying to do too much on their own, but these have remained a problem.

    A large part of the equation, I believe, is simply players maturing and coming to trust and understand the entire defensive product. T.J. Watt, I’m hoping, is something of an exception who knows this coming in. Perhaps he will even grow into a leadership position early on into his career.

    • Intense Camel

      Butler is clueless. Lake is no good.

    • Steeler Nation!

      For several years, it appeared the defense was trending upward-even if it was slowly. Going back to 2015, the defense looked pretty poor at the beginning of the season. But by its end, we were winning tough games down the stretch and playing pretty good team D. Beating the Bengals on the road in the playoffs and leading the soon to be SB Champs on the road in the 4th Q. Injuries appeared to be what kept us from advancing to the AFCCG. In 2016, the same appeared to be the case-slow start, playing better later, and then the defensive implosion vs NE in the AFCCG. This years team seemed to be built more to beat the Pats. Upgrades to our secondary, but overall we were just soft against the run. Something LeBeau’s defenses never were. Admittedly, we did defend the Patriots better than we have in years. Unfortunately, we were so fundamentally poor against the run that we weren’t good enough to get to meet up with them again. I know Shazier’s injury was a major blow, but we took steps in the wrong direction this season.

      Surprised to see Haley get canned. I know he’s probably not the most pleasant guy to be around, but our offense has been good. Sometimes with multiple injuries. Our defense loses 1 guy and we cant stop Alabama, much less Jacksonville, from pounding the rock.

    • Steve Johnson

      Pay the man. Add Joey Porter as well. I can’t believe Tomlin is allowed to bring the entire Defensive Coaching Staff back in 2018.

      Dump Porter/Lake, put Butler on notice. Get rid of Mike Mitchell and William Gay.

    • Intense Camel

      Pay who?

    • Steeler4life

      We had great depth on the offense side. Let me know what you think the outcome would be if we lost BB from mid season.

    • Steeler4life

      Butler gets a pass this year for 2 reasons. 1- he lost his QB for half the season. 2- MT has his imprint in that defense.

    • MattHat121

      If you can’t stop the run, it’s hard to beat a good team, especially in the playoffs. And it’s hard to stop the run without good or decent ILBs. The Steelers defense this year did not excel in any area consistently — run D, pass D, pressure, tackling, etc — but it was enough to win games because of splash plays by guys like Shazier and timely turnovers. When Shazier fell, the bottom fell out. Makes you think what coulda happened had we picked a ILB in draft or secured talents of Zach Brown, Gerald Hodges, or landed Hightower (yeah, I know he got hurt, but you can’t predict that).

    • EdJHJr

      That first drive , all I remember is they looked like someone made them go out in a rush and they were not sure what to do.

      But I’ve seen that before

    • Intense Camel

      Excuse. Losing one player should never break the entire defense.

    • Steeler Nation!

      But some of that “great depth” was developed. Foster, Finney, Hubbard, AV, Bryant, Rogers, JJ, Vance, Ridley, even AB were not originally acquired with alot of $ or draft capital. We have heavily invested in the defense. At some point you have to develop them. Our ILBs looked awful last Sunday. For that matter, our D line got manhandled. Really not impressed with Hargrave vs Jax. Burns made a few plays, then can look as lost as A. Blake on others. Mitchell hasn’t made a play on a ball in years it seems like. With the draft capital and FA pickups we’ve had, yes I expected us to be a lot better than we showed the back half of the season.

      But no, I don’t know many teams that wouldn’t be hurt by the loss of one of the best QBs in the game.

    • John Pennington

      Stop babing these guys.Draft smart men who you can understand what they are supposed to do and be where they are supposed to be.No more guessing no more holding these guys hand.Either you can uderstand what to do or get beat out of a job.Those long passes must come to a end and letting TE run free has to come to a end also.It takes a DC to figure these out.Oh we dont have one.

    • Steeler4life

      Listen don’t get my wrong, I think our Dick L style defense is old. It work back then but looks like it got old. I’m all for bringing someone in with a defense back ground bd revamp the entire D. I think or always seen DC are nasty, mean, dirty etc….the Buddy and Ryan of the world. I’ve never seen MT nor DL or KB put a mean face that scares players. ADDITUDE!!!!!! None on this team have ADDITUDE!

    • Chris92021

      Dick LeBeau was always hesitant to play young guys, especially rookies, because he felt he could not trust them to make the right decisions. I always ask the question to my friends: would you rather have a 32 year old guy who is a step slow but knows what to do 100 percent of the time or a 25 year old guy who is extremely fast but has no clue half the time he’s out there? Because the Steelers’ defense is full of young guys who have no clue what to do. Artie Burns is undisciplined and gets beat more times than I care to count. Sean Davis lacks the athletic ability to cover most tight ends (excluding Gronkowski, who is a freak of nature). Bud Dupree has not improved from his rookie campaign and lacks football instincts. Only TJ Watt has shown he can learn moves and actually use them. Perhaps the Steelers need to change their draft strategy or hire coaches who can actually teach these young guys how to play properly. Keith Butler is not that man.

    • capehouse

      Heyward, Tuitt, VW, Spence, Dupree, Mitchell, Haden are not young.

    • Intense Camel

      Tuitt and Dupree are

    • Intense Camel

      If you can’t stop the run it’s hard to beat any team.

    • Labrat0116

      As a Team Leader, Cam (and others) need to have a blanket party for Mitchell and Bell !

      These two clowns need to understand there is no “I” in Team and stop doing childish bragging and bravato on Social media !

      Giving opponents Bulletin board material is much more significant the a lot of people think it is. Football is a game of momentum and emotion. Getting your opponent all jacked up and ready to kill you puts YOUR team at a great disadvantage from the get go.

      The childish, egotistical, narcissistic bullshit needs to stop NOW ! It is NOT the Steeler way. Never has been and never should be.

    • steelerarmybrat72

      curious…how many present steelers starters on defense could start on jaguars defense?unfortunately I was able to come up with one name,and he is presently in a wheel chair..jaguars got this defense started 5 years ago with some present day draft picks and free agency…we steelers are behind the 8 ball on total team scheme and the coaches are failing excellent talent

    • capehouse

      Huh? Tuitt has been in the league 4 years and played in 63 games. Dupree 3 years and 44 games. I’ll bet they’re both over the average career of an NFL player.

    • Intense Camel

      They’re both 24. If that’s not young then I don’t know what is.

    • popsiclesticks

      Like Gregg Williams? I don’t care about snarling mean faces, I just want someone who can these guys on the right path. Rob Ryan’s defense crumbled in New Orleans. So many of the good defensive coaches are not fiery types – Belichick, Zimmer, Rivera, Matt Patricia etc etc. Seems like most of the fiery guys are actually on the offensive side right now. Is Jim Schwartz a fiery type?

      Not that I would be opposed to it, whatever works works, but I wouldn’t seek it out.

    • John Westbrook

      Agree, Mitchell shouldn’t even be bragging no better than he’s been playing. Only player I ever seen tackle a player after they ran for a 20 yard gain and stand over them and talk trash like he did something great. Needs to go I would much rather have Dangerfield on the field than that clown

    • popsiclesticks

      People complain when they draft LBs so often, but LBs drive this system and I would be drafting them routinely for this reason.

    • Should there be bars of soap in pillow cases involved?

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Nice post. I got to thinking about it as well. The position Shaz would play on that D is the same one Telvin Smith plays. In other words, Shazier wouldn’t be a big upgrade; just a slight improvement. That’s pretty compelling stuff.

    • capehouse

      3.3 years average length of an NFL career. These 2 have played enough to know what they’re doing. Their youth has nothing to do with their inabilities.

    • Steeler Nation!

      I agree with you. You’re not coaching high school kids, where being fiery may serve as motivation. Like Noll said, if you have to be motivated you will be fired. And I dont necessarily think LeBeau’s system became old as much as his players did. For as long as he was here, even when we became “old and slow”, we were never that bad against the run. To me, it seems his biggest flaw was not changing things up for the dink and dunk passing teams like the Raiders were then and the Pats still are. Against everyone else, we were tough.

    • Intense Camel

      Do you know how many players play in the nfl every year? That average means nothing.

    • Dachozen1

      People think if they get this or that player things will be better. It wont make a difference if it is 4th and 1 and they run a pitch play or if a block punt down by 7 pts is followed up with conservative 3 runs in a row. Every year it is we didnt maintain our gap discipline or players talking about confusion/miscommunication. At some point, the coaches have to take some responsibility for this botch job that we now know as the Pittsburgh Steelers. They allowed Tim Tebow to beat them and now the great Blake Bortles hung 45 pts on em. That has nothing to do with simplicity in the play calling.

    • Intense Camel

      First 4 picks this year should be ILB, OLB, OLB, ILB. No way they miss all 4.

    • Intense Camel

      Mind boggling that they’re bringing back the entire defensive staff.

    • kdubs412

      Meh. I really don’t think the issue is that these guys are too young, it’s that they’re not very good. No amount of bench time is gonna make bud dupree better at beating tackles. Burns was a second rounder we took out of necessity in the first. Davis struggled when tasked with one on one coverage in college and has continued to so in the pros. These guys just are who they are.

    • EdJHJr

      Jags linebackers- 2 years, 2 years , 5 years, rookie, 11 years , 4 years.

      We got rid of our oldest linebacker. I’m guessing that was supposed to be good.

      Ours -2 rookies, one does not play, three 3 year guys, 4yr, 5yr, 6yr,
      Not including Ryan.

      The only thing I see is we have more, that are not as good

    • AndyR34

      Especially given Ryan’s injury history. Not having a qualified replacement as communicator is a fireable offense, IMHO.

    • AndyR34

      #2 is the key here. If Tomlin throws the defense coaches under the bus, it indicts his actions on defense. He will never admit to being wrong or making a mistake.

    • nutty32

      Not having Tuitt at full strength hurt. Walton and Alualu got their butts kicked more often than not.

    • Intense Camel

      Another example of completely inept coaching. One injury should never lead to bringing a guy off the street to start in his place. EVER

    • EdJHJr

      Not that it was him , but while troy played this defense transitioned into this awkward state

    • EdJHJr

      Ok , the offense I know what it is, sort of. But the defense

      Talented
      No talent
      Too young
      Too old

      I’ve heard them all now.