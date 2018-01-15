Hot Topics

    The Sky Is Not Falling On The Steelers Just Yet

    By Matthew Marczi January 15, 2018 at 10:00 am

    No, no, I’m afraid the sky is not yet falling. In spite of the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated at home in the Divisional Round of the 2017 NFL Postseason, their championship window is far from shut. They will come back prepared to make yet another run at a Super Bowl for the 2018 season.

    First, some perspective. The Steelers have made it to at least the Divisional Round now for three seasons in a row. The New England Patriots are the only other team who can say that. The Kansas City Chiefs were nearly there as well, but they blew an 18-point lead to the Patriots’ sacrificial lamb, the Tennessee Titans, in the Wildcard Round.

    And some more perspective: the team has been exceptional since the second half of last season. Over the span of their past 23 regular season games, the Steelers have gone 20-3. That includes winning streaks of seven games in 2016 and eight games in 2017. Throw in the postseason record and you still get 22-5.

    But the past is the past, so we have to take stock of what we have for the future. The key domino there has already fallen, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger already declaring that he intends to return for a 15th NFL season in 2018, a far cry from a year ago.

    That might not have sounded like good news to many people after the first Jaguars loss, but Roethlisberger showed even in the second loss that he still remains a championship-caliber quarterback. Including yesterday’s game, he has had a second half of the season to remember, which is something to build on. In eight games after the bye week, he tossed 23 touchdown passes to six interceptions, averaging comfortably over 300 yards per game.

    Returning is the entire offensive line. Antonio Brown is ever-present. JuJu Smith-Schuster is just getting started. If Martavis Bryant is not here, somebody else will be. Le’Veon Bell should be here for at least one more year in some form or fashion. Vance McDonald will actually have an offseason with the team as well.

    Defensively, there remains room for optimism, particularly in the growth of young players like T.J. Watt, coming off a very solid rookie season, and Mike Hilton, among others. The huge question mark is Ryan Shazier and his mack linebacker position, but they will have the opportunity to address it.

    There may be changes made, but the Steelers are not going to start cleaning house after a 13-3 season. Turnover will happen, certainly on the roster and perhaps on the coaching staff as well, but the core that makes this a championship-caliber team will be here.

    That might be small comfort now, watching the Patriots play in their seventh consecutive AFC Championship game, but you will certainly be glad for it come September.

    • ciscoNoDrink

      We have to get a run stoping nose tackle and a great inside linebacker. If we can’t stop the run then it doesn’t matter how much talent we have. 45 points to Jacksonville will be the standard.

    • steeler_fanatic

      Thank you for a small amount of light on a gloomy Monday morning!

    • alevin16

      Great piece. It helped me come off the ledge, but I do have to respectfully disagree on one point.

      I think the Steelers do have to consider a major change and that would be in the coaching area. Now I do not know the ins and outs of what goes on, so take this as the knee jerk reaction it is. With the amount of talent on both sides this coaching staff should have gotten more out of them over the years. Look at the Jags, that was a well coached team that took advantage of a “better” opponent. Look at the Pats, what they do year after year is amazing. I understand the record has been great lately, but Marty Schottenheimer (sp?) had great records but could not close out the deal.

    • DangZone

      Who will be the O.C. next year? Will Munchak still be with the team?

    • The voice of reason, thanks Matt.

    • Nolrog

      We need a couple defensive play makers. The kind that get a big sack or a big turn over when needed to turn the game around.

    • T R

      stop being reasonable Matt, i am mad ass hell partner. but i must say i didnt damage nothing in my house.

    • PittShawnC

      Quite simply, something has to give as a result of this embarrassment.

      Butler and/or Haley needs to go. Should be crystal clear right now LeBeau Jr can’t get it done. Haley’s incompetence was cemented yesterday.

      Porter and Lake could be considered too. If Haley’s terminated, don’t promote Fichter. Bring someone in from the outside.

      A tone needs set if things are going to change. As constructed, this is a team certainly competing for a playoff spot in 2018. Anything further than that simply won’t happen.

    • Nolrog

      Same here, but it was close a couple times. And the dogs still won’t come near me after all the screaming I did.

    • Chris92021

      Ways to get to the Super Bowl in the last 20 years:

      1. Be so freaking good on one side of the ball that as long the other side does not screw up too much, you can win it all. This also includes good coaching and or lack thereof. Examples: 2013 Seahawks, 2000 Ravens, 2008 Steelers, 2015 Broncos, 1999 Rams. 2002 Bucs. 2009 Saints.

      2. Have a QB be hotter than the surface of the sun. Examples: 2010 Packers, 2012 Ravens.

      3. Have the right coach, good set of veterans, and/or have everything come together at the right time: Examples: 1997 Broncos, 2006 Colts (especially when Bob Sanders came back), 2007 Giants, 2005 Steelers.

      4. Be the Patriots and have Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

      5. Just make the playoffs and hope the opposition screws up. Example: 2011 Giants.

      6. Be the clear best team in the league. Example: 1998 Broncos.

      Too many times people believe the team with the most talent will win. If that was the case, the Steelers would still be playing. This team however isn’t so freaking talented on one side of the ball that it could overcome coaching deficiencies. It almost seemed that way yesterday when the Steelers’ offense put up over 500 yards and 42 points but the mistakes made in the 1st half put the Steelers in such a hole they could never climb out of it. The Jaguars were always at least 7 points ahead when the game still mattered. There are no signs this Steelers team can be so freaking good on one side of the ball that they could overcome clock management issues or a sieve-like defense. I would like to believe the Steelers are going to be contenders in 2018 but I am not holding my breath. Yesterday revealed to me that the entire coaching staff need to be held accountable, from Mike Tomlin to the assistants helping out the coordinators. Art Rooney II and Kevin Colbert built this team to win now and they won absolutely nothing. Losses like this demand drastic changes because nothing will change going forward in regards to final result of the 2018 season if things stay the same.

    • T R

      yea my fish dont come up for their food when i feed them.

    • Nolrog

      They sky is not falling, I agree. The only guy note worthy that is unrestricted is Bell (everyone else is not a huge loss (though you could argue Hubbord) or restricted/exclusive rights.)

      We do, however, need to find a way to beat both NE and Jax if we want to see any chance of visiting Atlanta or Miami in January the next couple years.

    • Nolrog

      Were you in the Bus Boys? 😉

    • blackandgoldBullion

      I was relatively calm yesterday and not surprised at all. I warned the over confident types and was terribly concerned that Tomlin would have them unprepared. Tomlin is excellent as a motivator when he is an underdog. The rest of the time he is not even a good cheerleader. When it comes to properly planning, he leaves a lot to be desired.

      In game decisions for Tomlin? My goodness, that is horrendous. That’s why I warned that Jacksonville is the type of team that concerns me.

    • Ethan Connect

      ss

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Even Houston will be improved and get guys like Watson back from injury, and JJ Watt. Buffalo’s D was better prepared to stop the Jags. Buffalo! The Bills, yes. There is much more to be worried about than just those 2 teams.

      Having said that, the O needs to become unstoppable. The D only needs to become decent. that would still be enough talent to win it all, as long as the coaches don’t screw it up. Good luck with that.

    • Chris92021

      We might need a 2002 Bucs-type of coaching move, someone from the outside to come and hold everyone accountable.

    • Jeff Anoble

      Unless Tomlin loses his absolute Arrogance which filters down to the players there will be no Super Bowls period.

      Unless this team grasps the understanding of playing the odds (Belichick and Brady do understand this concept to perfection) and understands there is a difference in executing a low percentage play vs a high percentage play given critical situations there will be no Super Bowls period.

      Unless this team somehow replaces Big Mouth (all talk and no show) Mike Mitchell there will be no Super Bowls period.

      Promote Randy Fichtner to OC. Fire Keith Butler and hire someone with a pedigree and a penchant to play the Patriot’s tough, and kicking Mike Mitchell out on his pompous arse would be a good day in the Steeler’s organization.

    • CountryClub

      As long as Ben comes back, they will once again be a SB favorite next yr (and that’s with or without Bell). But, they have work to do on the defensive side of the ball.

    • Nolrog

      While I don’t disagree, I think we don’t match up well with those two teams more so than any others.

    • PittShawnC

      Something big HAS to happen for 2018 to end any different. I’m not sure that can be any clearer after yesterday.

    • Chris92021

      Don’t worry about Mitchell. Given his contract, he will almost certainly be a cap casualty.

    • Jeff Anoble

      It would be a disaster to change the offense for Ben and Company at this stage. The only option they have is promote Randy Fichtner to OC to have someone that gets along with Ben very well and brings a fresh approach to decision making as Haley has proven time and again to be a Moron. Fichtner was quite the OC in his College days. Really they just need someone that knows the playbook and isn’t a idiot.

    • Doug Andrews

      Haley’s contract is up so they can just let him walk. I was all for him because of the improvements he’s made with Ben’s play but after yesterday I think we need a change. I agree with your other changes I’m not sure Fichter is the answer either. Porter and Lake at this point have to be considered underachievers now that they have talent with just mediocre results. I like the team overall just a few tweaks in Free Agency and a really good draft and this teams right back on track.

    • Wing t

      How can we have a guy Sean Spence who is not on the roster at the beginning of the year and who wasn’t good enough to play on any other team start for us in a playoff game. If he was good enough to start what does that say about are back up linebackers and the coaching they have got all year long.

    • Iulo

      Shadetree anyone? lol….
      yes agree… we simply need better DL… it was not only yesterday… the three Tuit-Hargrave-Heyward were suspect all year long

    • Mateo K

      Next year is the last run.. 2018 is Ben’s last run and it’ll be the last year for Lev.
      We had legit shots at the SB the last two seasons and blew it. Wasted valuable years with Ben at QB.

    • Chris92021

      Remember, it also worked for the 2015 Broncos too. Elway flat out said “enough is enough” and brought in Kubiak to run the team after Fox just could not get it done. Enough of this “oh we are the Steelers, we only have had 3 head coaches in the last 50 years” crap. We are wasting the prime years of Bell and Brown, who both could end up being the best RB and WR in team history, not to mention the best QB in team history who might have 1 more year of excellence left. All those moves we made (signing Haden, trading for McDonald, signing Alualu) were wasted by an incompetent coaching staff which saw its units be inconsistent all season. Things have to change before 2018 season begins.

    • Chris92021

      I would like to see Jim Caldwell get a call as the OC.

    • Nolrog

      Give me the exact same team, but a better coaching staff, and we’d be fine as well.

    • Neil Gargano

      Time for Mike Tomlinson, his O & D co-ordinators to get on with their life’s work. This was a failure of the coaching staff not having the team ready to play and having extremely bad game plans!

    • Doug Andrews

      Sky is not falling. Changes and tweaks need to be made. The defense has to get better in the back end. Artie’s mental lapses along with Mitchell’s inability to provide any semblance of a average safety are gone. Big mouth and his big salary must go. Also time to revamp the ILB position. Take a leap in Free Agency get some ILB’s that can fill gaps and make tackles. Someone at least average at the position. On the offensive side I’m not sure i’m bringing back Haley. I think Ben has learned at this point how to play in order to prolong his career and there’s more than enough talent on this side to get back to the playoffs. The only way this team gets to the next level is with a legitimate defense. Time to take a long look at the value of Porter and Lake

    • Doug Andrews

      Agreed 100%

    • Doug Andrews

      John Fox is out there too as a DC

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Yes, but the severity to which this group (talented as they are) is underachieving is the problem. When you name a roster like this—which includes a league-high eight Pro Bowlers!—the lack of success in the postseason is flat-out unacceptable.

      To have only reached the doorstep of another Super Bowl once in the last seven years is embarrassing. To have this much talent, sweep the division, and secure a first-round bye…only to be bounced one-and-done in the playoffs game is the unequivocal definition of abject failure. Like watching someone set money on fire.

    • cencalsteeler

      There’s no doubt this team is filled with talent. But, talent is all we have to hang our hat on. We have to rely on some spectacular catch by AB to pull out a victory or an amazing run by Bell to set up a Boz game winning field goal. Point is, our team is based on pure talent getting us through games. Where is the great playcalling to help seal victories or the halftime adjustments that need to be made during the coarse of a game? Or how about the strategies needed when the clock becomes a factor?
      This team will continue to stall out around the playoffs because we play football based on talent. Very much like the philosophy of the late Al Davis. Remember, the Pats didn’t even have draft picks this year and look how that turned out. Our philosphy under Tomlin will continue to get us playoff caliber teams, but will fall flat unless hopes and prayers fall into our laps. Methodical approaches are not part of his wheelhouse and he’s on record as saying he goes with his gut as an approach to winning games. When the playoffs come around, those warts become more exposed and easier to see. We continue to play checkers while others play chess.

    • Stephen

      Having the players comeback is not the problem, the problem is the coaching from Tomlin on down. I’m not one to get on the fire so and so bandwagon but after watching yesterday new coaches are needed. As I posted on another thread, if we had the Patriots coaching staff we would have at least 10 Super Bowl trophies. Their coaching is far superior.

    • ThePointe

      Haley needs to stay. If he is rubbing Ben the wrong way, let Fitchner call the plays on game day, but Haley is an offensive mastermind that is absolutely responsible for this offense being as potent as it is. Butler needs to go. His defenses are terrible most of the time, with the occasional good game here and there. On the whole the defense reminds me of Lebeau’s defense. Why did we let Lebeau go if we were just gonna let his clone take over?

    • BDCBDC7

      The lack of anything on def was shocking to me—NOTHING at all. We were lost out there. I want more out of Mitchell,

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      If our offense plays 4 quarters like it is capable of no team can beat us. With all that said the defense has to play miles better and the coaching staff has to do a better job with preparation. The draft is going to be key. With Ben already in we can add pieces to this defense. Free Agency will also help. Time for some players to be let loose.

    • Rusted Out

      What good is a run stopping NT when they barely play in base? I’m waiting on the snap counts for Hargrave in last nights game. I know it wasn’t enough. I could be wrong, bcuz I barely noticed the Steelers Dline at all. If you are not going to use your NT on the goal line against a power run team, then I don’t see the need for one at all.

    • Sven_Hunkstrom

      Obviously, in the NFL even having handful of great players isn’t enough if the remainder of the roster is subpar. That said, the Steelers are five years into a run where they’ve had the best running back in the league, the best receiver in the NFL in at least a decade (post-Randy Moss prime), and one of the ten greatest quarterbacks in the history of football. For the past few years they’ve also had one of the best-regarded and most expensive offensive lines in the league, and a roster full of first-round draft picks on defense.

      And for whatever reasons, including injuries, they’ve not even sniffed the Super Bowl during that time. They’ve made only one AFC title game, and that one wasn’t remotely competitive. That’s a problem.

    • PaeperCup

      That’s the toughest pill to swallow. As ridiculous as some of the calls Haley made yesterday were, this offense does click, and testing the waters with a new OC when Ben has 1 maybe two years left, maybe not worth the risk.

    • Bill

      You don’t get it! We know the offense is good but the defense is not; it’s bad. This coaching staff has not been able to develop a defense. I read on this site how great Tuitt, Watt, Heyward are how Burns is really developing, how Dupree is not so bad, etc. Yes our best linebacker is out but so is the Patriots best linebacker; do you see them looking like a sieve? If the DL players are so great why are they being blown off the ball like high school kids? Why no pass rush vs the Jags. Watt needs an inside move, Dupree needs any move. If Troy was still on the team he could probably outplay our safeties. I’ve seen enough of this coaching regime to deduce that it’s highly unlikely they can effect the required transformation of the defense. And so they will continue to waste a superb QB and offense. Perhaps they are tying to catch Marvin Lewis in playoff futility. I don’t mind losing so much when it isn’t so ugly defensively. I don’t believe that Tomlin has learnd that when they “win ugly”, it really means they’re not playing well.

    • PaeperCup

      Offense struggled at first but they got them back in this game. 42 points should be enough to be just about anyone in this league, I can’t believe they let 38 offensive points to the Jaguars!

    • Ichabod

      Offense is great (though some play calling leaves much to be desired)
      Though the sky may not be falling concerning the defense, it certainly is trending downward.
      Don’t know how anyone could consider recent games and think otherwise.
      I can’t say I see any quick fixes either.
      Unless the young DBs live up to expectations and we get some help in the draft.

    • Darth Blount 47

      The sky may not be falling……… But there are plenty of storm clouds building up on the horizon.

    • T R

      and its interesting that LeBeau defense can sweep Jaquars at the Tennesse Titans. but Butler can’t stop them here with the Steelers. Interesting since Malarkey got fired. will the new coach can Dick LeBeau.

    • Joseph Shaw

      I think Tuitt was the biggest disappointment on the team this year. I really thought he was going to break out. He was just a guy.

      Dupree is a close second. His mediocrity is stunning.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Couldn’t agree more

    • John Noh

      No, not yet. However, it may be on Bud Dupree. Picking up his fifth-year option would be as bad as if the Steelers picked up the option on Jarvis Jones. Time to move on – disastrous draft class, rivaling the 2008 class.

    • Lambert58

      Yeah, LaDainian Tomlinson should be fired!