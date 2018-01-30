Hot Topics

    Smith-Schuster Trolls Unsuspecting Patriots Fan Via Photo Op

    By Dave Bryan January 30, 2018 at 07:06 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is certainly an entertaining player both on and off the field. On Tuesday, Smith-Schuster posted a picture on his Instagram account of him posing with a fan of the New England Patriots who was wearing a No. 12 Tom Brady jersey while discretely giving that young person the middle finger.

    👀👀👀👀 like & comment when you see it

    A post shared by JuJu Smith-Schuster (@juju) on

    Not long after posting the picture, Smith-Schuster was reprimanded from by the official Twitter account of the Dale & Holley with Keefe radio show, which is aired on WEEI, a sports radio station in Boston, Massachusetts.

    Smith-Schuster replied to that tweet by saying that the Patriots fan in the picture didn’t even know who he was and that it was he who asked the unsuspecting fan to take a picture with him.

    The young Patriots fan should probably thank the Steelers wide receiver for making him an internet sensation for a day and also take this as a lesson that he should learn more about who some of the upcoming stars in the NFL are. I bet by the end of the day that this Patriots fan will know who Smith-Schuster is should he every run into him again.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Chris92021

      Dale Holley calling us classless and sly?? What a joke. Then again, this is WEEI, the station that still employs Alex Reimer, who insulted Tom Brady’s kid.

    • Ike Evans

      Buying a juju jersey…..he just gets it

    • Darth Blount 47

      OMG. My Twitter reply on there has practically gone mini-viral right along with it!!!

      I had over 600 notifications in this last hour!

      It’s INSANE.

      Everyone can follow me on there at the same handle as here. May as well get in on this juicy action! I’ve got hundreds of Pats fans trying to tear at me and hundreds of Steelers fans fighting back. It’s actually quite hilarious! LOL!

      Make that 700 and counting…..

    • Dan Guthrie

      WEEI is in no place to pass judgment on ANYONE.

    • Jason Kelley

      I love this kid.

    • rystorm06

      He got off easy, anyone wearing a Brady jersey deserves to get curb stomped

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I gotta get a JuJu jersey now, huh?

    • Luke Shabro

      Was just getting ready to comment that. NE media is the worst!

    • DoctorNoah

      Team JuJu FTW!

    • Smitty 6788

      Lmao I love it!