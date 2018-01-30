Smith-Schuster Trolls Unsuspecting Patriots Fan Via Photo Op

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is certainly an entertaining player both on and off the field. On Tuesday, Smith-Schuster posted a picture on his Instagram account of him posing with a fan of the New England Patriots who was wearing a No. 12 Tom Brady jersey while discretely giving that young person the middle finger.

Not long after posting the picture, Smith-Schuster was reprimanded from by the official Twitter account of the Dale & Holley with Keefe radio show, which is aired on WEEI, a sports radio station in Boston, Massachusetts.

Smith-Schuster replied to that tweet by saying that the Patriots fan in the picture didn’t even know who he was and that it was he who asked the unsuspecting fan to take a picture with him.

The young Patriots fan should probably thank the Steelers wide receiver for making him an internet sensation for a day and also take this as a lesson that he should learn more about who some of the upcoming stars in the NFL are. I bet by the end of the day that this Patriots fan will know who Smith-Schuster is should he every run into him again.

He didn’t know who I was I wanted to take a picture with him — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 30, 2018