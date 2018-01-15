Hot Topics

    Steelers Own 28th Pick In 2018 NFL Draft

    By Dave Bryan January 15, 2018 at 09:58 am

    Now that they’ve been eliminated from the playoffs the Pittsburgh Steelers pick number in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft has been determined

    The Steelers, who finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, will have the 28th selection in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft thanks to their Sunday Divisional Round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    The last time the Steelers picked 28th overall in a draft was 1980 after they had won the Super Bowl and they selected quarterback Mark Malone in the first round. The year prior to that the Steelers also picked 28th overall after winning the Super Bowl the previous season and they selected running back Greg Hawthorne with the final pick of the first round.

    The Steelers first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft could obviously go in several directions. The team needs more help on the defensive side of the football and inside linebacker, free safety, outside linebacker and cornerback are definitely positional options and probably in that exact order.

    Our preparation for the 2018 NFL Draft is unfortunately now underway thanks to the Steelers being eliminated on Sunday and it will start with our first-hand coverage of the annual Senior Bowl next week.

    Last year the Steelers had the 30th pick in the first round and selected outside linebacker T.J. Watt out of Wisconsin.

    • Iulo

      some progress from Pick 30th to 28th… lol

    • Spencer Krick

      Need a play maker in the middle of the field, be it at ILB or S.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      ILB would be fine but he has to be an absolute stud. You can usually find a starter that can tackle and play the pass in the 2nd or 3rd round. There are starters around the league that can play either the hybrid position or ILB and some are tackling machines, but they are not sexy picks. Every GM is looking for a stud OLB pass rusher and they are always overdrafted.

      This would lead me to look for a stud Safety in the 1st round. I truly believe you can find an ILB later. TE later as well because there are so many studs already on the O. We would have to consider OLB a luxury at this point as it looks like they want to make due with the system they have in place.

      Ben is coming back and QB can wait, although there could be some really good ones. Safety in round 1.

    • Doug Andrews

      Trade up get a playmaker Safety or ILB

    • CP72

      Tremaine Edmunds, remember the name. He checks a lot of boxes the Steelers normally draft.

      Need: Inside backer…check

      Young: 21 years old…check

      Power 5 school: Virginia Tech…check

      Also think his triangle numbers are going to be crazy.

    • BurghBoy412

      I’ve already been mulling over scenarios. Lol

      1. Rashaan Evans ILB Alabama
      2. Terrell Edmunds S Va Tech
      Or
      1. Justin Reid S Stanford or Ronnie Harrison S Alabama
      2. Uchenna Nwosu OLB USC or Shaun Dion-Hamilton ILB Alabama
      It’s really early and stock will obviously rise and fall. But, I really enjoy the draft process!

    • blue

      Roquan Smith is the pick at ILB, hope that he falls to Steelers.

    • Michael James

      Until they get some decent coordinators/coaches, especially on the defensive side, it won’t matter one bit who they draft.

    • Steve Johnson

      The Steelers need to break trend, sick of these non-tackling and non-covering DB’s.

    • Aaron

      I just want someone who can tackle running back over 220 pounds. We Never can

    • CP72

      I know it’s early, but I think Roquan could drop lower than he’s being projected now. Inside backers have a tendency to slide and his height might scare off some teams.

    • Steve Johnson

      They would have to give up too much, they need their first picks and they already gave the 49er’s pick #4 for their TE. You know, the one that was on sick call the majority of the season.

    • The Chin

      This would be a dream scenario. I hope you’re right

    • Jeff Peterson

      I’m looking forward to Steelers Breakdown of Rashad Evans ILB. I’m not sure Shazier will be back, so we need someone there but if he did it be awesome to have two young studs in the middle. We don’t need much on offense. 1st Round ILB, 2nd Round Safety (or vis versa), 3rd Round TE (keep vance as TE2, jesse as TE3), and maybe we can get an extra pick for a trade for Bryant = 3rd Round #2 DE, 4th Round WR.

    • Steelers58

      I love the 34 defense. But if we can’t get great lob play, what’s the point of running a 34.
      We get no pressure from our lobs. I hope we can add a free agent or two.

    • Chad Weiss

      I hate when people say player x won’t be there so I’m not gonna do that. If Smith did fall I just can’t possibly think of any way they don’t pull the trigger unless miracles happen w shazier. Smith is exactly what this team needs. Dream case scenario would be roqwan Smith,mark Andrews and deshaun Elliott in rounds 123. Elliott will probably be a first rounder come draft time as well as other two already are as of now.James Wahington is another huge draft crush.

    • Chad Weiss

      Personally not excited what I see from Harrison or reid right now.rasjad Evans would be nice,I like Dion Simms Hamilton but Don feel need to take him in second due to fact of injury I think he drops alot farther. I was thinking fourth Rd earliest

    • cencalsteeler

      If Vita Vea drops, you gotta grab him!!!!

    • Chad Weiss

      U mean the one that caught ten passes for over a hundred yards yesterday and is five times the blocker James is. That guy?

    • Steelers58

      When Jesse James catches the ball , he looks hesitant to run or scared that he might fumble. I wouldn’t rule out a TE in the 1st

    • Chad Weiss

      Although as of right now it’s early and I only watched his highlight reel and not full games which would be a major nono if I stopped there but kid don’t look to me like he plays nearly the speed of shazier and looks to me to be more of an olb talent than Ilb. Just my oppinion going by highlight

    • BurghBoy412

      If Dion-Hamilton drops that far he’s a steal.

    • Darth Blount 47

      DEEEEEEEEE – PRESSING.

      I can’t believe we let this opportunity slip through our fingers. AGAIN.

      Ugh. AAAAARGH!

      I’ll say it again, I want MINIMUM, 4 defensive players selected IN A ROW.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Unlikely he falls to 28, but I’ll maintain hope until one of the 27 picks before us calls his name

    • AMP4380

      I’m not sure the Steelers can wait to develop a rookie ILB to take over for Shazier. It took Shazier time to become the leader that he is. He was the “QB” of the defense, and made sure people knew where they were supposed to be. VW did an “OK” job of that, but it was one of the reasons they just got embarrassed.

      I’m hoping they look at some free agents. Zach Brown is set to be available, and he has speed to cover much like Shazier. He also has plenty of experience. Would not hurt to look.

    • BurghBoy412

      That probably means you’ll get 2 outta 4. With a mid round DB lol

    • Darth Blount 47

      Sigh. Double-sigh.

      And a freaking Nuclear Physicist at backup, backup, backup QB.