Steelers Own 28th Pick In 2018 NFL Draft

Now that they’ve been eliminated from the playoffs the Pittsburgh Steelers pick number in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft has been determined

The Steelers, who finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, will have the 28th selection in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft thanks to their Sunday Divisional Round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The last time the Steelers picked 28th overall in a draft was 1980 after they had won the Super Bowl and they selected quarterback Mark Malone in the first round. The year prior to that the Steelers also picked 28th overall after winning the Super Bowl the previous season and they selected running back Greg Hawthorne with the final pick of the first round.

The Steelers first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft could obviously go in several directions. The team needs more help on the defensive side of the football and inside linebacker, free safety, outside linebacker and cornerback are definitely positional options and probably in that exact order.

Our preparation for the 2018 NFL Draft is unfortunately now underway thanks to the Steelers being eliminated on Sunday and it will start with our first-hand coverage of the annual Senior Bowl next week.

Last year the Steelers had the 30th pick in the first round and selected outside linebacker T.J. Watt out of Wisconsin.