Steelers Appear To Be Healthy Playoff Team Following Friday’s Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Heinz Field in a Divisional Round playoff game and on the surface, all hands should be on deck for that contest based on the way things transpired during Friday’s practice.

While the team’s final injury report of the week has yet to be released, four of the five players who were listed on it this week, center/guard B.J. Finney (thigh), cornerback Artie Burns (knee), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (back), all reportedly practiced on Friday and are now expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

As for the fifth player listed on the teams injury report this week, wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf), he was sent home sick Friday by head coach Mike Tomlin, who told the media that he expects him to be back in the building on Saturday and play on Sunday.

Brown practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday and reportedly might be dealing with the flu.

“I think we’ve all seen Antonio enough that we know what he’s capable of,” Tomlin said on Friday.

I’ll pass along the full Friday injury report to you as soon as it is released but it looks like there really isn’t anything to worry about.

Coach Tomlin isn't seeking comfort but knows having a full squad is a blessing. pic.twitter.com/3oJATZMqGi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 12, 2018