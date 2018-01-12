Hot Topics

    Steelers Appear To Be Healthy Playoff Team Following Friday’s Practice

    By Dave Bryan January 12, 2018 at 02:04 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Heinz Field in a Divisional Round playoff game and on the surface, all hands should be on deck for that contest based on the way things transpired during Friday’s practice.

    While the team’s final injury report of the week has yet to be released, four of the five players who were listed on it this week, center/guard B.J. Finney (thigh), cornerback Artie Burns (knee), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (back), all reportedly practiced on Friday and are now expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

    As for the fifth player listed on the teams injury report this week, wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf), he was sent home sick Friday by head coach Mike Tomlin, who told the media that he expects him to be back in the building on Saturday and play on Sunday.

    Brown practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday and reportedly might be dealing with the flu.

    “I think we’ve all seen Antonio enough that we know what he’s capable of,” Tomlin said on Friday.

    I’ll pass along the full Friday injury report to you as soon as it is released but it looks like there really isn’t anything to worry about.

    • CountryClub

      Good news. Hopefully whatever Brown has doesn’t spread through the facility, though.

    • ThePointe

      These players need mandatory flu vaccinations…

    • WB Tarleton

      Even if they did, they only work about half the time.

    • Sam Clonch

      Lot of mountains being made of mole hills the last few days.

    • srdan

      Mike is the man. He seems more focused than ever. I like it.

    • Jones

      Fantastic! Now just take care of business against the Jags, nobody get hurt (Vance), and gear up to punch the Pats right in their smug mouths.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      No excuses. Time to lay it all out there.

    • ThatGuy

      I am absolutely shocked at how healthy we are. Time to show the world who the best team is. Here We Go!!

    • The Chin

      30% effective for the current strain that’s most prevalent