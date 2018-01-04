Steelers Become First Team To Reach 450 Wins Since NFL Merger

The 2017 regular season is now in the books, which means that it is now available to posterity for analysis. We have just completed the 48th season since the NFL-AFL merger, and one thing that I find interesting, yet exceedingly difficult to actually trace, is organizational success from then until now, which is widely regarded as the ‘modern’ period of the NFL.

Beginning last season, I began to self-compile win-loss records for every organization, accumulating only the seasons played since the merger. It also just so happens to neatly coincide with the very beginnings of the burgeoning Pittsburgh Steelers dynasty that would quickly take the 1970s by storm.

Following 2017’s 13-3 record, among the best season finishes in team history, the Steelers have merely extended their lead and added to their reputation as the most dominant franchise in the modern history in the NFL. As was the case a year ago, they are the only franchise, new or old, to post a winning percentage north of .600.

This year’s record has driven it up to .616, while their nearest competitors have all slipped. The Cowboys’ winning percentage remained stagnant at .585, after rounding, but the Broncos plummeted from .589 to .583, Dallas overtaking them for the second-best post-merger record. The Dolphins dropped from .584 to .579, but the Patriots’ winning percentage rose from .567 to .573, still fifth-best.

The news of the season is that the Steelers became the first franchise since the merger to post 450 victories, currently sitting at 457. They are 22 victories clear of the Cowboys as the next-closest franchise. They also remain the only franchise active at the time of the merger to have fewer than 300 losses.

Rank Team Wins Losses Ties Games Seasons Win % 1 Steelers 457 285 2 744 48 0.616 2 Ravens 190 131 1 322 22 0.592 3 Cowboys 435 309 0 744 48 0.585 4 Broncos 431 307 6 744 48 0.583 5 Dolphins 430 312 2 744 48 0.579 6 Patriots 426 318 0 744 48 0.573 7 Vikings 418 323 3 744 48 0.564 8 49ers 408 332 4 744 48 0.551 9 Packers 393 342 9 744 48 0.534 10 Redskins 389 352 3 744 48 0.525 11 Raiders 385 353 6 744 48 0.522 12 Eagles 384 352 8 744 48 0.522 13 Seahawks 334 325 1 660 42 0.507 14 Colts 373 369 2 744 48 0.503 15 Chiefs 370 367 7 744 48 0.502 16 Panthers 183 184 1 368 23 0.499 17 Rams 364 375 5 744 48 0.493 18 Giants 363 378 3 744 48 0.490 19 Bears 362 381 1 744 48 0.487 20 Titans 352 390 2 744 48 0.474 21 Chargers 347 392 5 744 48 0.470 22 Bengals 344 397 3 744 48 0.464 23 Bills 344 398 2 744 48 0.464 24 Falcons 339 400 5 744 48 0.459 25 Saints 337 403 4 744 48 0.456 26 Jaguars 165 203 0 368 23 0.448 27 Jets 328 414 2 744 48 0.442 28 Cardinals 318 419 7 744 48 0.432 29 Texans 110 146 0 256 16 0.430 30 Lions 311 429 4 744 48 0.421 31 Browns 282 411 3 696 45 0.407 32 Buccaneers 255 404 1 660 42 0.387