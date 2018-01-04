Hot Topics

    Steelers Become First Team To Reach 450 Wins Since NFL Merger

    By Matthew Marczi January 4, 2018 at 07:30 am

    The 2017 regular season is now in the books, which means that it is now available to posterity for analysis. We have just completed the 48th season since the NFL-AFL merger, and one thing that I find interesting, yet exceedingly difficult to actually trace, is organizational success from then until now, which is widely regarded as the ‘modern’ period of the NFL.

    Beginning last season, I began to self-compile win-loss records for every organization, accumulating only the seasons played since the merger. It also just so happens to neatly coincide with the very beginnings of the burgeoning Pittsburgh Steelers dynasty that would quickly take the 1970s by storm.

    Following 2017’s 13-3 record, among the best season finishes in team history, the Steelers have merely extended their lead and added to their reputation as the most dominant franchise in the modern history in the NFL. As was the case a year ago, they are the only franchise, new or old, to post a winning percentage north of .600.

    This year’s record has driven it up to .616, while their nearest competitors have all slipped. The Cowboys’ winning percentage remained stagnant at .585, after rounding, but the Broncos plummeted from .589 to .583, Dallas overtaking them for the second-best post-merger record. The Dolphins dropped from .584 to .579, but the Patriots’ winning percentage rose from .567 to .573, still fifth-best.

    The news of the season is that the Steelers became the first franchise since the merger to post 450 victories, currently sitting at 457. They are 22 victories clear of the Cowboys as the next-closest franchise. They also remain the only franchise active at the time of the merger to have fewer than 300 losses.

    RankTeamWinsLossesTiesGamesSeasonsWin %
    1Steelers4572852744480.616
    2Ravens1901311322220.592
    3Cowboys4353090744480.585
    4Broncos4313076744480.583
    5Dolphins4303122744480.579
    6Patriots4263180744480.573
    7Vikings4183233744480.564
    849ers4083324744480.551
    9Packers3933429744480.534
    10Redskins3893523744480.525
    11Raiders3853536744480.522
    12Eagles3843528744480.522
    13Seahawks3343251660420.507
    14Colts3733692744480.503
    15Chiefs3703677744480.502
    16Panthers1831841368230.499
    17Rams3643755744480.493
    18Giants3633783744480.490
    19Bears3623811744480.487
    20Titans3523902744480.474
    21Chargers3473925744480.470
    22Bengals3443973744480.464
    23Bills3443982744480.464
    24Falcons3394005744480.459
    25Saints3374034744480.456
    26Jaguars1652030368230.448
    27Jets3284142744480.442
    28Cardinals3184197744480.432
    29Texans1101460256160.430
    30Lions3114294744480.421
    31Browns2824113696450.407
    32Buccaneers2554041660420.387

    • steeler_fanatic

      Nice list. I’m surprised the Browns are as high as they are 🙂

    • Jeff McNeill

      That’s 9.5 wins per season for 48 seasons with some of the seasons only having 14 games.