Steelers Brown, Bell, DeCastro, Heyward Named To 2017 AP All-Pro Team

The Associated Press announced their annual All-Pro team for the 2017 NFL season on Friday and four Pittsburgh Steelers received first-team designations.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, running back Le’Veon Bell, defensive end Cameron Heyward and guard David DeCastro were the four Pittsburgh players who made the 2017 AP All-Pro team.

Brown, who caught 101 passes for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2017 regular season, was the only unanimous choice this year. Brown also missed the Steelers last two-plus games with a calf injury. This marks the fourth time now that Brown has received first-team All-Pro status.

Bell, who made the All-Pro team as a flex player, had a great season for the Steelers as well as he registered 1,291 yards rushing and 9 touchdowns in addition to catching 85 passes for 655 yards and another two touchdowns. Bell’s 1946 total yards in 2017 was second to only Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley. This marks the second time in his career that Bell has been named a first-team All-Pro as he had previously received the designation after the 2014 season. Bell also was named second-team All-Pro at the running back position this year.

As for Heyward, who was made this year’s All-Pro team as an interior lineman, this marks the first time in his career that he’s received AP honors. He led the team in sacks this past season with 12 and totaled 45 tackles in addition to defensing 3 passes and forcing 2 fumbles. Despite making this year’s All=Pro team, Heyward was not voted to the Pro Bowl a few weeks ago.

DeCastro, the Steelers three-time Pro Bowl right guard, received first-time honors once before in 2015. He started 15 games for the Steelers this year.

A few other Steelers players received All-Pro votes this year and that list includes kicker Chris Boswell (6), center Maurkice Pouncey (3), linebacker Ryan Shazier (1) and cornerback Mike Hilton (1).

The Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tom Brady, New England

Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Flex — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Tight End — Rob Gronkowski, New England

Wide Receivers — Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Andrew Norwell, Carolina

Right Guard — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks — Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota

Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Harrison Smith, Minnesota

Defensive Back — Darius Slay, Detroit

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

Kick Returner — Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

Punt Returner — Jamal Agnew, Detroit

Special Teamer — Budda Baker, Arizona

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Carson Wentz, Philadelphia

Running Back — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Flex — Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Adam Thielen, Minnesota

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, and Daryl Williams, Carolina

Left Guard — Rodger Saffold, Los Angeles Rams

Right Guard — Zach Martin, Dallas

Center — Alex Mack, Atlanta

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas

Interior Linemen — Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville

Linebackers — Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Telvin Smith, Jacksonville

Cornerbacks — Casey Hayward, Los Angles Chargers; A. J. Bouye, Jacksonville

Safeties — Earl Thomas, Seattle; Micah Hyde, Buffalo

Defensive Back — Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Tyler Lockett, Seattle

Punt Returner — Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

Results of the Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro balloting selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Tom Brady, New England, 47; Carson Wentz, Philadelphia, 2; Russell Wilson, Seattle, 1.

Running Backs

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams, 46; Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh, 3; Kareem Hunt, Kansas City, 1.

Tight End

Rob Gronkowski, New England, 40; Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 10.

Wide Receivers

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh, 50; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston, 42; Julio Jones, Atlanta, 5; Adam Thielen, Minnesota, 3.

Flex

Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh, 26; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans, 9; Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 2; Kareem Hunt, Kansas City, 2; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston, 2; Julio Jones, Atlanta, 2; Ron Gronkowski, New England, 2; Jarvis Landry, Miami, 1; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City, 1; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams, 1; Doug Baldwin, Seattle, 1.

Left Tackle

Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams, 24; David Bakhtiari, Green Bay, 10; Taylor Lewan, Tennessee, 5; Tyron Smith, Dallas, 4; Joe Staley, San Francisco, 2; Trent Williams, Washington, 1; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 1.

Right Tackle

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 40; Daryl Williams, Carolina, 3; Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, 3; Jack Conklin, Tennessee, 2; Taylor Lewan, Tennessee, 1; Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans, 1.

Left Guards

Andrew Norwell, Carolina, 11; Rodger Saffold, Los Angeles Rams, 10; Richie Incognito, Buffalo, 8; Kelechi Osemele, Oakland, 7; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh, 3; Zack Martin, Dallas, 3; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 2; Josh Sitton, Chicago, 2; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore, 1; Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia, 1; Andrus Peat, New Orleans, 1; Brandon Scherff, Washington, 1.

Right Guard

David DeCastro, Pittsburgh, 32; Zack Martin, Dallas, 14; Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia, 3; Larry Warford, New Orleans, 1.

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 18; Alex Mack, Atlanta, 10; Travis Frederick, Dallas, 8; Brandon Linder, Jacksonville, 5; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, 3; Rodney Hudson, Oakland, 2; Max Unger, New Orleans, 1.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers

Calais Campbell, Jacksonville, 34; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, 25; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas, 14; Everson Griffen, Minnesota, 17; Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers, 4; Khalil Mack, Oakland, 2; Brandon Graham, Philadelphia, 1; Chandler Jones, Arizona, 1; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Von Miller, Denver, 1.

Interior Linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 49; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh, 21; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia, 11; Calais Campbell, Arizona, 10; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati, 4; Kawann Short, Carolina, 2; Damon Harrison, New York Giants 1; Ndamukong Suh, Miami, 1; Everson Griffen, Minnesota, 1.

Linebackers-z

Chandler Jones, Arizona, 41; Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 40; Luke Kuechly, Carolina, 30; Von Miller, Denver, 14; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore, 5; Telvin Smith, Jacksonville, 4; Deion Jones, Atlanta, 3; Sean Lee, Dallas, 3; Jadeveon Clowney, Houston, 2; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota, 2; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 2; Anthony Barr, Minnesota, 1; Demario Davis, New York Jets, 1; K.J. Wright, Seattle, 1; Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh, 1.

Cornerbacks

Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville, 29; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota, 21; A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville, 18; Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers, 12; Darius Slay, Detroit, 6; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 6; Patrick Peterson, Arizona, 5; Aqib Talib, Denver, 2; Marcus Peters, Kansas City, 1.

Safeties

Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 45; Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 12; Earl Thomas, Seattle, 11; Micah Hyde, Buffalo, 9; Eric Weddle, Baltimore, 7; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia, 4; Reshad Jones, Miami, 4; Landon Collins, New York Giants, 3; Keanu Neal, Atlanta, 2; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo, 1; LeMarcus Joyner, Los Angeles Rams, 1; Devin McCourty, New England, 1.

Defensive Back

Darius Slay, Detroit, 8; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota, 6; Chris Harris Jr., Denver, 5; Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 4; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 3; Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers, 3; Patrick Peterson, Arizona, 3; Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville, 3; Eric Weddle, Baltimore, 2; Tra’Davious White, Buffalo, 2; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia, 2; A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville, 2; Kyle Fuller, Chicago, 2; Earl Thomas, Seattle, 1; Micah Hyde, Buffalo, 1; Logan Ryan, Tennessee, 1; Patrick Robinson, Philadelphia, 1; Mike Hilton, Pittsburgh, 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams, 22; Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 15; Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh, 6; Robbie Gould, San Francisco, 4; Stephen Gostkowski, New England, 3.

Punter

Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams, 30; Brett Kern, Tennessee, 17; Sam Koch, Baltimore, 2; Shane Lechler, Houston, 1.

Kick Returner

Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams, 42; Tyler Lockett, Seattle, 6; Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland, 1; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans, 1.

Punt Returner

Jamal Agnew, Detroit, 40; Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams, 6; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City, 3; Tarik Cohen, Chicago, 1.

Special Teamer

Budda Baker, Arizona, 30; Matthew Slater, New England, 6; Michael Thomas, Miami, 3; Nick Dzubnar, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Jeff Janis, Green Bay, 2; Derrick Coleman, Atlanta, 2; Kamu Grugier-Hill, Philadelphia, 1; Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams, 1; Marcus Sherels, Minnesota, 1; Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams, 1.