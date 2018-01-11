Hot Topics

    Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Hopes To Play Sunday Against Jaguars

    By Dave Bryan January 11, 2018 at 03:22 pm

    Earlier on Thursday we learned that Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns apparently avoided a serious knee injury during the team’s Wednesday practice and just a little while ago we learned that defensive end Stephon Tuitt likely avoided a serious elbow injury yesterday as well.

    Tuitt, who showed up on the Steelers Wednesday injury report as a limited practice participant because of an elbow injury, told the media on Thursday that while he did not practice earlier in the day that he expects to do so on Friday and ultimately play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Tuitt, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, said Thursday that he tweaked his elbow on Wednesday when he reached out his arm and it got hit.

    According to Mike Prisuta of DVE Radio, Tuitt said he had an MRI on his elbow and everything checked out.

    “I’ll be good. I’ll be ready to put my pads back on tomorrow,” Tuitt said.

    The Steelers will release their Thursday injury report in the very near future but it already sounds like we have a pretty good idea as to which players will be listed as full participants and which ones will be listed as being limited or not practicing at all.

