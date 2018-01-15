Hot Topics

    Steelers Defense Missed Ryan Shazier In Playoff Loss To Jaguars

    By Parker Abate January 15, 2018 at 08:28 am

    Linebacker Ryan Shazier was the life of a vibrant young defense before suffering a spinal injury in week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense would take a step down, but it wasn’t obvious until Sunday afternoon.

    There are a number of reasons why the Steelers lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 45-42 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Steelers lost the turnover and time of possession battles, gave up 164 yards rushing, Ben Roethlisberger was sacked four times, and they flat out overlooked the Jaguars. Just to mention a few things.

    There was one thing, however, that stood out more in this matchup than in any previous game, specifically since December 10th (the Steelers first full game without Shazier this season).

    The absence of Shazier was evident in the Steelers season-ending loss. The Jags had success on quick screens and power runs up the middle with running back Leonard Fournette. A 57% third down completion percentage and passes to nine different receivers are other statistics worth noting when discussing Shazier’s absence.

    Shazier is a dominant football player. He covers ground unlike any linebacker in the National Football League, possesses elite instincts and was the Steelers most important player on defense prior to his injury. There is no doubt that the Steelers missed him against the Jaguars on Sunday.

    Even with Fournette out for a period in the 2nd quarter, T.J. Yeldon had 2 carries for 10 yards. The defensive line had a very tough time penetrating into the backfield and there was no Shazier to attack the line of scrimmage and blow up run plays. The Jags spread out their wide receivers which left stopping the run to the line and linebackers. Although the line didn’t help the cause, the linebackers played poorly in the second tier. Shazier has always been a reliable, run stuffing work horse. Not having Shazier there to anticipate plays and cause havoc near and around the line proved to be a huge hole in the defense.

    The Jaguars also had success in the passing game with quarterback Blake Bortles finding receivers across the middle of the field and in the flat. These are two areas of the field where Shazier constantly lurks and dominates. There was no Steelers linebacker who had the speed or instincts to blow up these plays and come up with big stops.

    The Jaguars converting 8 of 14 third downs was partly the line’s fault for not generating pressure, but there were a number of times when Bortles found targets in the middle of the field. Vince WilliamsSean SpenceL.J. Fort and Anthony Chickillo were all not quick enough to stop the Jaguars’ offense on third down and make tackles in the open field.

    Most importantly, Shazier was the general on the field before his injury. When the defense struggled, he found a way to made a big play. He was the playmaker and play caller of a young, but talented defensive group. There was no doubt that the Steelers were missing a leader on defense against the Jags. Cameron Heyward, who was basically non existent, and Williams (who missed a bit of the game while going through the concussion protocol) were far from difference makers. The Steelers’ defense struggled to contain the Jaguars mediocre offense because they allowed 4.7 yards per rush and constantly left the middle of the field open.

    The Steelers did not deserve to win this football game. There were mistakes all over the place. But this is the first game since Shazier’s injury that really seemed as if Keith Butler‘s defense was missing an all out difference maker.

    • John Westbrook

      Yes this team does miss shazier on the field but that has nothing to do with the way they played once again this defense was unprepared and that falls directly on the coaching staff. Jacksonville ran the same play’s they did against Buffalo. TE and RB open all game, it looked like they didn’t even watch film. This defense has been rebuilding since 2011 and it’s still stinks. No excuses !!!

    • BurghBoy412

      I 100% agree with you. Some players cannot be replaced. Ryan Shazier is without a doubt one of those players. His absence from this game was glaring.

    • Steeler4life

      Agree 100% the defense needs to change. I think we’re not using the kinda of players we have to their availablty. Think the end rusher where rushing up field for no results. Heyward and co we’re none exciting. Need a linebacker that has speed and can tackle. Besides the 2 4th down plays, the offense did their job. Blow up the defense and bring in someone new!

    • CP72

      Shazier is great but….Heyward is getting big money. Tuitt is getting big money. Haden is getting big money. This the group you need to make plays come playoff time. No one did.

    • Chad Weiss

      I feel like it was more than evident this team was missing shazier from moment he got hurt and it showed instantly so I highly disagree this was first game it was evident Steelers was missing him.

    • Chad Weiss

      His absence has been glaring from the first game he missed. This defense was nowhere the same from day he got hurt.