    Steelers Defensive Charting: Regular Season Results

    By Alex Kozora January 8, 2018 at 08:30 am

    Back to round out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2017 season. Combing through our big chart we keep track of all season long (Matthew does the offense, I the defense). Final numbers on a lot of the things I know you guys are interested in. Let’s take a look under the hood.

    This is out of 979 snaps.

    – If you’re wondering, that snap count is still pretty low. Here’s how they’ve looked since 2014.

    2014: 944
    2015: 1102
    2016: 1040
    2017: 979

    – How the Steelers lined up in those snaps.

    3-4: 372 (38%)
    Nickel: 318 (32.5%)
    Dime: 222 (22.7%)
    Big Nickel: 34 (3.5%)
    Big Dime: 13 (1.3%)
    Goal Line: 7 (.7%)
    Amoeba: 4 (.4%)
    Big 3-4: 3 (.3%)
    2-2-7: 3 (.3%)
    Big 4-3: 2 (.2%)
    3-5: 1 (.1%)

    I should define some of those “big” packages.

    Big Nickel: 3-3-5
    Big Dime: 4-2-6
    Big 4-3: 4-3-3 (3 safeties)
    Big 3-4: 3-4-3 (3 safeties)

    To put a bow on it, here is what percentage of time the Steelers were in a base defense vs a sub-package defense. Goal line will be excluded since it doesn’t really fit into either.

    Sub-package: 61.1%
    Base: 38.8%

    Let’s compare that to last year.

    2016

    Sub-package: 71.3%
    Base: 27.8%

    So definitely an increase in base defense this season. And as you can tell, a ton more different personnel groupings from Keith Butler. Last year, there were only five different groupings, four snaps of a 3-5 the most “exotic” thing we saw. In 2017, there’s been 11. And who knows what he has store in the playoffs. Been fun to watch.

    Last thing on groupings. We’ll break down their traditional 3-4 and their 3-4 over front.

    3-4 regular: 294 (79%)
    3-4 over: 78 (21%)

    That number is way down from 2016, when he ran the over front more than 37%. Definitely didn’t have the success with that grouping this year and it was scrapped for several weeks of the season. Bad against Jacksonville and he didn’t bring it back until Week 10 vs the Colts.

    – One number I thought would be on the rise this year that slowly continues to climb. Steelers staying in base vs “passing personnel” (11, 10, 01). 7.9% of the time. That’s up from 6.4% last year and 2.9% in 2015.

    But because of those different groupings, the Steelers still had 3+ DL on the field quite a bit against those personnel. If we include all 3 DL groupings, that percentage jumps to 12%. So some big shifts there too, which I’m all for. Helps get Javon Hargrave out there on passing downs.

    – Another fun stat. Butler’s blitzes. Remember, we define a blitz as anyone not considered to be lined up as an OLB or DL rushing as a blitz. Keith Butler defines it as 5+ rushers coming (in the Butler/LeBeau playbook, any 4 man rush, even with an ILB, corner, whatever is considered a “dog”). But we track both.

    Blitz: 33.2%
    5+ Rush: 19.5%

    Let’s compare each from previous years. Working from 2017 to 2015.

    Blitz: 33.2-39.7-33.3 (LeBeau blitzed 28% in 2014)
    5+ Rush: 19.5-27.7-33.6

    So numbers down across the board, which has been the team’s aim for well…years. Able to set a sack record with those low blitz numbers is a good thing, no question.

    Butler sent three almost as often as he sent five, 16.6%. They allowed 6.1 yards per completion in those situations and 61.2% of their passes completed. They allowed four touchdowns, though only one of them came in the red zone. The others were 30+ yards – quarterback having so much time is one downside to the idea.

    I know most people hate seeing it in the red zone but it’s again been effective. When dropping eight in the red zone, QBs are 1/7 with one touchdown and one sack.

    Over the past two years, here are the QB’s stats when rushing three in the red zone.

    9/24 (37.5%) 2 TDs 2 INTs 2 sacks

    Not bad.

    Let’s look at it position by position.

    Defensive Line

    Pressures

    Cam Heyward: 31
    Stephon Tuitt: 30
    Javon Hargrave: 12
    Tyson Alualu: 8
    L.T. Walton: 3.5

    And the more important, snaps per pressure. Lower the number, the better.

    Snaps Per Pressure

    Tuitt: 11.4
    Heyward: 14
    Hargrave: 18.8
    Walton: 22.9
    Alualu: 29.4

    So while Javon Hargrave didn’t have a lot of pressures this season, his pressure rate was solid. That’s way up from his rookie year figure of 26.4. Heyward and Tuitt both more than doubly bettered their rates too.

    Hargrave still wasn’t used very often in sub-packages. 69 (nice) snaps in two DL fronts this season, or 12.4% of the total. Nine of those came in the finale and 12 came in Week 2, the first full game Tuitt missed.

    Linebacker

    Pressures

    T.J. Watt: 30
    Bud Dupree: 28.5
    Anthony Chickillo: 5
    Arthur Moats: 2

    And again, snaps per pressure.

    Pressures Per Snap

    Watt: 9.6
    Dupree: 12.5
    Moats: 14
    Chickillo: 23.2

    So while Watt and Dupree have close pressure stats, Watt’s per-snap basis is much better. 9.6 is better than anything any Steelers’ player has done this year or last. The top OLB last year was James Harrison, at 14.5.

    One of my favorite stats to look at – drop %.

    Drop %

    Dupree: 24.7%
    Chickillo: 27.5%
    Watt: 37.3%
    Moats: 40.4%

    Again, we see the right side of the Steelers’ defense drop more than the left. But Watt’s 37% drop is really high, five points higher than what Harrison did in 2016.

    One target stat for you. Other linebackers have a very small sample size – T.J. Watt: 1/8 56 yards 1 TD 1 INT

    Vince Williams blitzed 52 times. He rushed another 26 times from the OLB spot.

    Secondary

    Contested Target numbers for each player.

    Artie Burns: 19/44 329 yards, 4 TDs 2 INTs
    Sean Davis: 17/28 318 yards, 2 TDs 4 INTs
    Mike Hilton: 9/20 82 yards, 0 TDs 1 INT
    Joe Haden: 4/18 77 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
    Coty Sensabaugh: 8/15 194 yards, 4 TD 1 INT
    Mike Mitchell: 5/8 143 yards, 1 TD
    William Gay: 3/6 26 yards, 1 TD
    Cam Sutton: 3/5 17 yards, 1 TD
    Robert Golden: 1/2 42 yards
    JJ Wilcox: 0/1 0 yards, 1 INT

    Clearly, teams went after Burns, even knowing Haden missed a month of the season. Low completion percentage but burned him on some big plays. Hilton didn’t allow big plays this year and has a low completion rate. Sensabaugh’s struggles are evident.

    Hilton blitzed 76 times. He was used in eight different combinations, though the most common one was him blitzing alone from the slot, which he did 34 times.

    An outside corner blitzed 12 times this year, a new wrinkle to Butler’s pressure package. The nickel corner/strong safety combo was popular throughout the year too. That was done 18 times.

    • falconsaftey43

      some really great stuff. Alex, something that’d be interesting to see would be a break down of some of the different coverage assignments the OLBs were asked to do this year. Seen Watt a couple of times in man over the slot, but interested to know how much they’re asking these guys to do.

    • The Tony

      Excellent work Alex. I was a little surprised by Tuitt’s snaps per pressure leading the team when he only finished with 3 sacks this year and Cam having a slightly lower SPP percentage but finishing with 12 sacks. Why do you think there would be a discrepancy between the two? Is it just a matter of finishing? Also would you be willing to do a study of penalties per player this season, and how many of them were costly drive extending penalties on third down. Thanks for the work Alex!

    • falconsaftey43

      3rd down penalties on the defense (only those that result in no play, not ones that add onto the end of the play (just way data was available)).

      Davis, DPI vs Browns Week 1
      Gay, UNR vs Browns Week 1
      Heyward, Roughing the Passer vs Bears
      Hilton, DPI vs TEN
      Heyward, offsides vs NE
      Burns, DPI vs NE
      Burns, hands to face vs GB
      Gay, Holding vs IND

    • CP72

      Love this stuff. Thanks Alex.

      People love Watt and crush Dupree (including me). Looks like the gap between them as pass rushers isn’t as wide as you would think.

    • Bryant Eng

      I think Burns is secretly good AF. Might benefit from a little better Safety play. Just a thought.

    • CountryClub

      have to also remember that Watt is typically going up against the better tackle.

    • CountryClub

      he’ll benefit from not blowing simple coverages. He certainly has talent. But, too many mental mistakes for a guy that’s started most of the past 2 seasons.

    • Alex Kozora

      Sure, we can do something like that, though we don’t track anything like that.

    • Bryant Eng

      also only played college football for 3 years, part time (track in Spring).

    • Michael James

      Burns’ biggest problem isn’t that he can’t cover his man, when he’s locked in a clear 1-vs-1 situation. He’s solid to good at it. Burns’ main problem is that he’s prone to some mental mistakes that lead to blown coverages once or twice a game.
      He’s still really young though and he has a lot of time to only get better.