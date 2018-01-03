Hot Topics

    Steelers Fans Should Get Used To Idea Of Hines Ward’s Exclusion From Canton

    By Matthew Marczi January 3, 2018 at 09:00 am

    The new year has arrived, and with it, a new list of finalists for the Hall of Fame. And once again, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward, an eternally popular figure in the region, did not make that list of 15 finalists. Steelers fans likely ought to brace for a repetitive future.

    As we move ahead further and further into the future of the game, it is becoming increasingly obvious that, in little time, the numbers that Ward put up over the course of his career will pale in comparison to those who come after, and those who cast the votes for enshrinement will not particularly care about appeals to era and scheme.

    Sure, Ward, with his career beginning in the late 1990s, didn’t always benefit from many of the rules under which the wide receivers play under in today’s game. And yes, for much of his career—roughly the first half, if not more—featured a Steelers offense that was still driven by large running backs—one of which, by the way, is in the Hall of Fame. You probably know who I’m talking about. If you don’t, you might as well leave.

    As we sit here today, Ward’s career 12,083 receiving yards ranks 25th all-time in NFL history. Only about seven or eight of those ahead of him on the list are not yet eligible to get into the Hall of Fame, yet only six of the remainder have already gone in.

    Surely, more from that list will inevitably make their appearance at a future date. Some obvious eventuals include Terrell Owens, Larry Fitzgerald, Randy Moss, Isaac Bruce, and Tony Gonzalez, who represent all but one of the top 10 in receiving yardage all-time who are not yet enshrined.

    I will never outright make the argument that Hines Ward is not deserving of the Hall of Fame. He offered so much to the Steelers, and to football more broadly, serving as an ambassador and exemplar of what the sport is all about.

    But I can readily understand why it is that he might never receive the enshrinement into Canton that many Steelers fans even today still regard as assured. Perhaps, one day, he may—it may even come after his eligibility as a modern-day candidate passes—but, at best, he figures to have a long wait.

    The nature of the game’s evolution is such that the pass-catchers and the pass-throwers are the primary feature, and so it is inevitable that these are the positions that will produce the gaudy numbers and attract the attention.

    Before long, the 1000 receptions, 12,083 receiving yards, and 85 receiving touchdowns will look pedestrian, and not Canton material. And he only last played in 2011. It’s not as though we are talking about the 1980s and comparing across decades.

    He found the soft spots in zones. He was a heavy target even in a run-heavy offense. He blocked better than just about anybody else at his position during his career. He did many things very well, and he is well-loved for it.

    But that doesn’t guarantee that his iconic smile will ever be immortalized as a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • JNick

      He was a great WR. Not really HOF IMO. Hall of Awesome, maybe 🙂

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Hines played total football.

    • Orlysteel

      Great article.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I think the feather in Hines’ cap that will make sure he gets in eventually is that he’s a Super Bowl MVP. To have the impressive stats he did AND have it culminate into championship success speaks louder than stats alone.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Totally fine with him being excluded. Great player, an all time favourite, but I think he falls just short.

      Steeler fans will have lots of HOFers to cheer on in the coming years. Faneca will get in. So will Troy. Ben should get in. Bell and AB are on track. Pouncey and DeCastro are likely on track. Tomlin will be a shoo-in if he wins one more SB. Might be even if he doesn’t.

    • stan

      I don’t understand why he would be “just short”. His receiving numbers alone make him a likely inclusion.

    • Phenix

      I think it is pretty obvious that if Hines was on a team that threw often his stats would be way higher.

      Power backs were not only common in the NFL when he played, the Steelers were THE power run team. He was clearly one of the top WRs in the league for a long time.

    • stan

      He currently sits at 14th in receptions with only hall of famers and future hall of famers ahead of and around him. He’s tied for 15th in receiving touchdowns and again there are only current and future hall of famers ahead of and around him. His receiving yardage is actually the worst of his statistical criteria and at 25th all time it makes him a very likely candidate as well considering how good he was in non-statistical categories and won a super bowl MVP. I get that he might have to wait a while but the idea that he won’t eventually get in is ludicrous. Heck, he’s probably more deserving than DeCastro too.

    • Xclewsive

      AB will get Hines into the HOF IMO. AB can pass all of Hines Wards stats as Hines Ward pass two other HOFers stats. So how I see it is that AB keeps producing and Hines Wards name will continue to be brought up as AB could potentially go down as one of the all time greats at WR.

    • The Tony

      What are the chances of Harrison getting in? I think he stands a strong possibility on making it to Canton

    • The Tony

      Frank Gore reminds me a lot like Hines Ward, both players crack most of the top 15 categories. I think Ward is the overall better player but I don’t think people are banging down the door for Gore to be considered a Hall of Famer

    • PittShawnC

      Ward has a better chance than Harrison

    • Bryan

      My expectation for Hines Ward has always been that I believe he will get in, but it would be 15+ years down the road. He was awesome, and the best blocking receiver in history with some highlight reel catches, but there were only a few years where he was thought of as an elite pure receiver.

    • cencalsteeler

      Bring in Hines to be the WR Coach. I credit him with Ju Jus development and style and think he would do wonders for this organization.

    • Xclewsive

      Frank Gore isn’t a 2x SB winner and SB MVP.

    • PittShawnC

      Hines had one 1,200+ yd season.
      Yancy Thigpen had 2 of them
      Plaxico Burress had 2 of them
      40 NFL WR’s had at least 3 of them

      Now, he is one of only 32 WR’s to have 6 or more 1,000yd season. But players like Steve Smith, Brandon Marshall, Derrick Mason, Rod Smith, Donald Driver and Chad Johnson are among those with 7 or more of those season…do you think they’re all worthy of HoF?

      I just don’t see it happening with Hines. I just don’t.

    • The Tony

      True but Gore is 5th all time on rushing yards and if he returns next year will pass up Curtis Martin for 4th all time

    • The Tony

      Playing and coaching is two entirely different things. Ward obviously knows the position but it is one thing to understand the dynamics of the position and another thing to coach those dynamics