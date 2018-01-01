Hot Topics

    Steelers’ Franchise-Record 56 Sacks A Product Of Depth, Volume

    By Matthew Marczi January 1, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    As we have talked about yesterday, the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2017 regular season established a new franchise record by recording 56 sacks over the span of their 16 games. The team previously recorded 55 sacks in both 1994 and in 2001, so the record stood for 23 years.

    From a broader perspective, the Steelers’ 56 sacks is not actually an incredible feat. Make no mistake, it is a very good season. But since sacks became an official statistic in 1982, teams have recorded at least 57 sacks in a season 36 times. 22 teams have recorded 60 or more sacks in a season; seven teams have recorded 65 or more; and three teams have recorded 70 or more, with the 1984 Chicago Bears owning the all-time mark with 72.

    Now that I’ve gotten the buzzkill out of the way—I can note that only six of these aforementioned seasons have come since 2000—let’s talk about how great the Steelers’ pass rush has been throughout the majority of the season. After all, recording more sacks than they ever have in their excellent history is an achievement.

    So how did that come about this figure? It is an especially impressive feat when one considers that their leading edge rusher recorded only seven sacks, and they got 13 combined from their two starters. The outside linebacker position as a whole produced 17 sacks on the season.

    So let’s start with that group. T.J. Watt became the first Steelers rookie defensive starter to go the distance from the start of the season to the finish since Kendrell Bell in 2001. He led the position with seven sacks, including one in the finale. Bud Dupree also had six, while Anthony Chickillo added three and James Harrison had one. There’s your 17.

    The bulk of the productivity this season came from the defensive line this season, with Cameron Heyward posting just the third season in team history from the position group with double-digit numbers. His 12 sacks are the second-most ever by a Steelers defensive lineman behind only Keith Willis in 1983. Willis also had 12 in 1986.

    Heyward was not alone, however. While Stephon Tuitt missed most of the first half of the season—and had two sacks negated by defensive penalties—he still recorded three of his own on the year. Tyson Alualu’s two sacks in the finale gave him four on the season. Javon Hargrave and L.T. Walton each had two sacks as well to bring the position group’s total up to 23.

    The inside linebacker group was a major contributor to the total as well in spite of the fact that Ryan Shazier did not record one. Vince Williams posted the third-most sacks by an inside linebacker in team history with eight, including one in the finale, while additions by Sean Spence and L.J. Fort rounded out the group’s total to 10.

    Finally, the secondary provided the finishing touches with six additional sacks, four of which came from nickel cornerback Mike Hilton. Joe Haden and Sean Davis also recorded one.

    • pittfan

      great job boys, 13-3, keep up the good work and lets get after it in the PO’s.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Testament to Butler by mixing it up considering Dupree and Watt obviously didn’t do much from the outside this season.

    • pittfan

      a sack is a sack, even if it comes from the punter.

    • Kevin Artis

      I’m with you. I’m not enamored with the sacks as others are.
      Butler changed the defense because he knows Watt and Dupree are not the every down pass rushers we are used to having, the secondary needs help so, he drops them more and unleashed our DL to rush more. I tip my hat to him for recognizing his personnel and developing a scheme that suits them.
      That being said, we need Watt and Dupree to be those pass rushers so we don’t have to blitz as much, DL can play like they are suppose to and that will cut back on the gashing runs we are receiving and the CBs needs to cover better.
      Before I get the rake over the coals, I think Watt is very good and has the potential. I think Haden and Burns are very good corners that can cover like we need them too. But Bud Dupree has regressed in my opinion. How can you not log any stats against the Browns? You got to be kicking me! Nothing. I wouldn’t be surprised if he suffers the same fate as Jarvis Jones and do not receive his 5th year option.

      All in all we are working with what we got and it’s good. But I know the goal was to be able to get pressure with 4 and not blitz as much. I wonder how many of our sacks came on the blitz? and without? It would be something to look at.

    • Sam Clonch

      Watt and Dupree accounted for 13 sacks (23% of team total). That’s not bad. 7 sacks pretty good for a rookie. He’ll be a MONSTER next year.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Not sure about that, I have recently been informed that there are what some fans are calling “garbage sacks” The criteria for these sacks best as I can tell, seems to be sacks against teams that have nothing to play for and an inexperienced starting QB prone to holding the ball.