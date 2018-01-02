Hot Topics

    Steelers Grant Permission For Mike Munchak To Interview For Cardinals Head Coaching Job

    By Alex Kozora January 2, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Yesterday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Arizona Cardinals requested permission to interview Mike Munchak for their head coaching position. At his press conference today, Mike Tomlin said the team has approved that request.

    “We have,” Tomlin replied when asked if the team has granted permission. “That’s the fruit of the labor, if you will. We’re not going to be resistant to that. We’re going to be supportive of that. And do what’s appropriate.”

    Tomlin says he did not have any specific details on when the interview will take place. We do know that per NFL rules, it has to happen this week. Clubs aren’t allowed to interview coaches who are still coaching in the Divisional round and beyond. If the Cardinals ultimately decided on hiring Munchak, they will have to wait until the Steelers are either eliminated from the playoffs or win the Super Bowl (hopefully that second one).

    Tomlin also said he has not been contacted about any of his other assistants. Only Todd Haley’s name has been thrown around but it’s looking likely he’ll stay in Pittsburgh another year.

    Munchak spent three years as the Tennessee Titans head coach from 2011 to 2013. The Steelers hired him in 2014 and Munchak has transformed the Steelers’ offensive line into one of the best in football. He worked with Alejandro Villanueva, turning him from a defensive linemen into a franchise left tackle.

    Before playing the Houston Texans, Tomlin spoke highly of Munchak and said he deserves a second chance at being a head coach.

    “He needs no endorsement from me,” Tomlin said. “It can be displayed in a lot of ways, the development of the men, the production of the men, the fact that we have three of our offensive linemen elected to the Pro Bowl. Mike does an awesome job.”

    If Munchak leaves, and we’ll write a larger article on him some other time, the transition should be relatively easy. Shaun Sarrett has been with the team for six years and under Munchak, served as his right hand man. He’s been a valuable member of the coaching staff and spoken highly by all the players I have talked to. The biggest concern would be Munchak getting the job and taking Sarrett away. But that’s a bridge far away.

    Should the Cardinals hire him, it could be a season of coaching staff turnover for the Steelers. In addition to Munchak, Richard Mann previously announced he was going to retire after this season. Defensive line coach John Mitchell and tight ends coach James Daniel are always yearly possibilities to do the same.

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • francesco

      Arians for Haley?!

    • ATL96STEELER

      I’d hate to lose coach Munch, but if guys like John Fox, can be recycled multiple times, why not a 2nd shot for Munchak.

      I don’t think coach Mitchell is going anywhere just yet…he really seems to be enjoying coaching this group of DL.

    • Sam Clonch

      Haley responsible for 4 of the teams 6 best offensive seasons ever, but sure, let’s bring Bruce back so he can get Ben hurt again, just like he got Luck hurt and Palmer hurt every year. I still don’t think Bruce (and his wife) have stopped crying about getting fired from Pitt yet anyways.

    • MintDragon

      If this were the Giants, Eagles, Jets, Baltimore, I’d take it more seriously. Part of Munch’s reasons for coming to the Steelers were proximity to extended family (Eastern PA) and Penn State. But people can change too.

    • Ray

      I doubt Steelers would let Munchak take Sarrett unless it was for an OC position which he would not really be up for.

      Steelers have always been good about letting guys move on for promotions but there’s no way they let Sarrett leave for a lateral move

    • heath miller

      lol … why in the world would he give up (retire) from a HC job to take a OC job that he got pushed out from before .. of course he and ben are still best buds.. they still golf together on a rgular basis .. but that makes absolutely no sense and to wish to lose the OC that has been responsible for 4 of the best O season ever is even more stupid… now i know you well.. you like to go back and forth on the same issue over and over.. sorry dude that aint happening here.. you said your opinion no matter how stupid and far fetched … and i replied .. THE END we aint going back and forth all day long .. happy 2018

    • heath miller

      yes to this .. so obvious and the orig post so stupid i really shouldnt have responded to it …

    • JNick

      I’d never turn down an interview for a lateral move or more. Even if I were happy with my job. It’s worthwhile to explore other opportunities.

    • Alex Kozora

      It wouldn’t be a lateral move.

    • Sam Clonch

      That’s exactly what they did with Kirby Wilson, RB coach from 07-13, who left to be the RB coach for the Vikings.

    • NCSteel

      As I said before, I thought I remembered Munchak saying he did not want another head coaching job when he was hired by the Steelers.
      Things change and I get that but just saying…

    • Only if we want to get Ben killed. His offense can’t keep QBs healthy. Ask Carson Palmer or any of the 10 or so guys who has taken snaps in games after he left hurt.

    • MP34

      The Steelers as an organization have been traditionally great for allowing their people to grow and advance. That’s a class organization at work.

    • MP34

      I think Kirby Wilson wanted a fresh start in a new town. I remember reading after he’d left that he’d gone through some personal life stuff and was also injured in that house fire.

    • Wilson wanted our OC job but it was given to Haley. He left after that where he felt he might be able to move up.

    • That may still be true, but it never hurt to take an interview, especially after being head hunted.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Alex, do you see Alan Faneca having a place as the O-line coach or moving into Sarrett’s position if Munchak were to leave? I know he’s been helping around the organization the past few years.

    • LucasY59

      Ben and him can Golf in a couple yrs when Roethlisberger retires

    • Bradys_Dad

      Sometimes it’s just a matter of keeping the interviewing skills fresh. I would hate to lose Coach M but would also wish him nothing but the best. He’s a class act.

    • Bradys_Dad

      the key point being “in a couple of years.” 🙂

    • Alex Kozora

      Sarrett should get the job. Not Faneca.